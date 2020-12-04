27 Best Headphones to Gift for Christmas

27 Best Headphones to Gift for Christmas

  • Shares
  • Updated

Nothing says “Merry Christmas” like giving a pair of amazing headphones to that special person. Lucky for you, there are all sorts of incredible deals on headphones just in time for the holidays.

Get ready to save on top brands like Sony, Bose, Beats, JBL, and more. There will be headphone deals coming and going all throughout the season. Celebrate with smooth, rich audio with the great headphones on our list below.

Shop the Best Holiday Headphone Deals

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
28 Listed Items

  • VideoVideo related to save $111 on philips performance ph805 wireless noise canceling headphones2020-10-12T14:47:59-04:00

    Shop now at Amazon From Amazon

  • VideoVideo related to altec lansing whisper active noise cancelling headphones2020-10-12T14:57:31-04:00

    Shop now at Amazon From Amazon

  • VideoVideo related to save $33 on skullcandy venue wireless anc headphone2020-10-12T13:55:12-04:00

    Shop now at Amazon From Amazon

What Makes a Good Pair of Headphones?

Headphones need to fit right, first of all. Sound quality isn't going to do you any good if you can't stand wearing your headphones. Comfort can never be underrated.

Over the ear headphones require thick padding which seals out noise and still soft for your head. The headband should adjust smoothly and stay exactly where you want it.

In-ear headphones should fit snug but watch how far you shove them into your ear canal. In other words, don't do that.

Good earbuds come with a number of accessories designed to fit well into your ears. Everyone has different sized ears so customized options are crucial for a good fit and a pleasing experience.

Sound quality can be so incredible from the small speakers featured in headphones today. Over the ear models have an advantage over smaller earbuds: the speakers are larger and the ear cup padding can effectively shut out noise for a more pleasing experience.

That said, in-ear headphones provide a better option for people who workout and are active. These headphones are portable and some of the batteries can go all day long. Tuck them in your pocket (or your ears) and off you go. Plus they're great when handling a DIY project.

There are a plethora of great options for headphones these days. Name brands don't mean everything: there are some truly good products available from a company that you may never have heard of. Many times you can try headphones out before you make a definitive choice so you can get a pair that really works for you.

What Headphone Features Should I Look Out For?

Noise-cancelation features are very in these days and for good reason. Open-concept office spaces and working from home is very much a thing in 2020.

The ability to shut out the noise in order to concentrate is very important. Make sure to look for how noise cancelation affects battery life with wireless headphones.

Also, keep in mind that you understand (especially with earbuds) what the battery life language means. "35 hours of battery life" doesn't mean much when the user must charge the headphones every three hours in a charging case.

I have a pair of wireless earbuds that definitely lasts for nine hours of playing time before I have to charge them and they're from a company I had never heard of before. Not bad.

I can't express how important comfort is for a pair of headphones. It won't matter one bit how great they sound or how long they last if they give you a headache.

Those same earbuds that I just referenced are great...but they make my ears ache after about four hours. Meanwhile, my daughter wears her earbuds all day long...except when she has to charge them every couple of hours.

Make sure you think about all the details when you make a decision. The good news is that great headphones, when you find them, will make your intrepid search process so worth it.

See Also:

Best Christmas Deals on SanDisk Micro SD Cards

Best DeWalt Tool Gifts for Christmas

Tool Gifts He'll Actually Want

Best Gifts for Beer Lovers

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , , , , , , , ,