27 Best Headphones to Gift for Christmas

Nothing says “Merry Christmas” like giving a pair of amazing headphones to that special person. Lucky for you, there are all sorts of incredible deals on headphones just in time for the holidays.
Get ready to save on top brands like Sony, Bose, Beats, JBL, and more. There will be headphone deals coming and going all throughout the season. Celebrate with smooth, rich audio with the great headphones on our list below.
Beats sound equipment is crazy good. It isn’t meant to be understood, it just is. Beats has their Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones on sale for $80 off the regular price this holiday season. Don’t pay $249.95 when you don’t have to; you’re paying just $169.95 for incredibly good earphones. In fact, the red version can be had for just $149.95.
An Apple H1 headphone chip powers the Powerbeats Pro so it not only sounds wild but it pairs with Apple products without any struggle at all. I mean none. They pair up with Android devices as well but I’m just saying that if you have an iPhone, you’re in for a real treat.
Workout, exercise, or heavy yard work, will be made all the better with Powerbeats Pro. Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable with multiple ear tip options to ensure these headphones are your personal audio gateway. In other words, there’s equipment included that will personalize these earphones just for you.
They provide nine hours of battery life with one charge to provide more workout time for you and less inconvenience with waiting for a charge. But let’s say you do go that long (yikes) and you max the battery out. Just five minutes in the charge pack will bring another 90 minutes of listening time. Go buy them already before they sell out.
You should know all about Beats audio products by now. Beats beat out (ha) the competition with smooth design, comfortable fit, and incredible sound. These Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones continue that trend of amazing quality and, just for you, they’re on sale now during the Christmas season for 40% off the retail price. That’s right: they’re on sale for just $119.00.
The Solo3 delivers up to 40 hours of battery life driven by an Apple W1 chip for high-efficiency audio playback. A quick five-minute charge will provide three hours of playback to get you back groovin’ to whatever it is that turns your crank.
On-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can make sure these headphones are truly yours. All-day listening comfort? Yes, please. Fast-flowing curves and pivoting performance allow for natural fit and optimal comfort.
Apple and Beats have a really tight relationship and they’re changing the way anyone listens to music. Seamless setup and switching for Apple devices, amazing battery life, and quick charging is what you get out of it. Don’t worry: these work great with Android devices, too.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones provide three levels of noise cancellation for an audio experience that you’ve never had. Bose is the master of quality audio technology. Their QuietComfort 35 II headphones completely bring it. They’re Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, smart home gadgets, or information when you want it.
The dual-mic system shuts out ambient noise to provide you with crystal-clear sound. It understands the noise around you better than you do. These headphones are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity without a second thought, personalized settings, and even more amenities via the Bose app.
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones come in black, blue, and metallic rose. They’re typically $299.00 but they are available now for $30.00 off, my friend.
Treblab isn’t an easily recognizable household name but they produce some decent audio equipment. This pair of Treblab X2 Over Ear Workout Headphones is worth a look. Save $30.00 on this pair of nice headphones for Christmas. That’s a savings of 25% off the list price.
They feature active noise canceling technology along with Bluetooth connectivity to provide surprisingly good sound while blocking out exterior white noise. The Treblab X2 will play constantly for 35 hours on one charge. That’s enough for more than a few workouts. When they need more juice, these headphones fully charge in just three hours.
The X2s are IPX4 water-resistant and sweatproof while offering a personal fit and soft, pliable cushioning that molds to the natural shape of your head. A built-in mic provides clarity for answering phone calls as well as access to voice assistants like Siri or Alexa.
Push-button controls on the underside of the earphone housing provide easily accessible adjustment to track play, pause, skip, volume, and call answering. I’ll reiterate here that Treblab is an off-brand but must point out the large number of positive reviews from folks like me (not robots), that simply love these things, especially for the price.
Save $70.00 on the blue pair of JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Headphones for the holidays. This set of noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones will remind you why music is essential when you slip them on. Equipped with powerful 40mm drivers, these headphones deliver JBL Signature Sound punctuated with enhanced bass so every track on is clear and crisp.
If music is the only thing that matters at the moment, the active noise-canceling technology allows the user to block out the audio environment so nothing disturbs their inner dancing machine. Easily access Amazon Alexa with a tap on the earpiece and play a favorite playlist, text friends, check the weather, or something else, all without glancing at your phone.
The lightweight and comfortable design is fun to wear as long as your mood lasts and if that’s a long time, then so much the better: these headphones provide up to 30 hours of music streaming. Recharging time is only two hours. There are also multi-point connection capabilities and a convenient detachable cable with remote and microphone.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headphones pump out sound that rocks. The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound. The open design suits those who prefer a natural, spacious sound like that found in a live listening environment.
The Galaxy Buds Live are on sale now for $129.99; that’s $40 off the retail price. According to CamelCamelCamel, that’s the only major drop in price since the headphones were released this summer.
Equal parts headphones and ear bling, Galaxy Buds Live come in four colors you’ll want to show off: black, bronze, red, and white. Turn on Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise anywhere you’re at. Features like Active Noise Canceling are enabled through a Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android or the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices.
Ready to let the world back in? Then tap again to let in surrounding live sounds like the voices of co-workers, flight announcements, or street traffic while still enjoying your favorite track. The Galaxy Buds Live features long-lasting battery life with a case that doubles as a wireless charger. Your voice assistant is always on to order coffee, send a message, or search music, all with hands-free operation.
Sony’s line of wireless headphones, including this pair of WH-XB900 over-the-ear headphones, look great, sound better, and would make a welcome gift under the tree this holiday season. The Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Headphones are on sale for 50% during the holiday season. That’s a savings of $125.
Simple design typically hides a huge amount of intricate thought behind the construction of things. Sony headphones provide incredible comfort with thick-cushioned ear cups and a smooth, sliding headband. But how do they sound?
One word: amazing. Next-level digital noise canceling technology provides rich sound, extra bass, and balanced high and mid-range tones. The WH-XB900 headphones feature the convenience of hands-free calling with an integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity.
30 hours of battery life are what you’ll enjoy with this pair of Sony headphones. Ten minutes of charging will get you an additional 60 minutes. Touch sensor controls can pause, play, or skip tracks along with controlling volume and answering calls. Need to give Alexa a command? These headphones will allow you to do that.
This pair of JBL Club 950NC Wireless Headphones will bring the stage to you. Legendary JBL sound and audio in high-resolution will give you the ultimate range of detail and clarity for an incredible experience. speaking of incredible, these headphones are on sale for just $199.95. You’ll save $50.00 off the retail price.
These JBL headphones know what you want: a calm ride to work, distraction-free studying, freedom from Mitch walking into your office, and gabbing endlessly about office politics. No worries. The Club 950NC will tune out the world to allow you to focus on your favorite music. Simply press and hold the Smart Ambient button to get to your happy place.
But hey, Mitch sometimes can’t be held at bay. Use the Ambient Aware and TalkThru features to have that quick chat with people around you without the need to remove your headphones. TalkThru drops the music level down and amplifies external voices. Even Mitch’s.
JBL Club 950NC Headphones use Bluetooth to stay connected with your smartphones and with your Amazon Alexa voice assistant. With the My JBL Headphones app, you can set up your Voice Assistant and tap on your left earpiece to send texts, play your favorite music, check the weather, and more.
JBL is a leader in portable sound and these JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones will have you grinning from ear to ear. They’re small in size but come to the table packing some serious audio quality. They’re on sale now for just $99.95. That’s 33% off the regular price.
These earbuds can move instantly from absolute music immersion to focusing on surroundings with the Ambient Aware feature. Chat with your friends without removing these Bluetooth headphones with TalkThru. When you’re done, just swipe on the headphone housing to turn back on the music.
The JBL Live 300s provide up to six hours of playback on a single charge. Pop them into the charging case and get a one-hour boost in just ten minutes. The charging case is good for an additional 14 hours of listening.
Wherever you are in the world, and whatever you are doing, take your sound along and stay connected with clear, stereo calls with no background noise. Discover total listening freedom with hands-free functionality and no distractions with all-access touch control. Don’t let your headphones wrap you up or tie you down; the JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones are ready to set you free.
I’m a fan of Anker’s Soundcore products including these Liberty Air Wireless Headphones. The graphene-coated drivers of the Liberty Air headphones eliminate distortion to produce sound with enhanced accuracy and outstanding clarity. You’ll experience detailed highs, bright mids, and satisfyingly deep bass. Two built-in microphones with uplink noise cancellation effectively filter out external noise to boost clarity and quality while you go on about your day.
Your voice will sound clear even when walking down a crowded city street or on a packed (with masks, hopefully) subway to work. Anker utilizes a charging technology and a new-generation Bluetooth chipset to ensure battery usage that is incredibly efficient. Five hours of solid runtime is boosted to 20 hours with the included charging case.
Discreet touchpads on the Liberty Air headphones allow effortless touch commands when answering calls as well as controlling playback with options for play, pause, and skip. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides a solid and stable connection for skip-free music. Liberty Air is IPX5-rated for effective protection against liquids like rain and sweat.
Step up this holiday season to amazing wireless sound with HD 450BT Wireless Headphones from Sennheiser. Save $80.00 on these headphones right now. Whether listening to a podcast or on the go with your favorite song, you can count on the HD 450BT to be your reliable audio companion. Thanks to Sennheiser’s active noise cancellation and a closed-back design, the HD 450BT delivers rich sound without distraction, even in loud environments.
Thanks to a winning combination of superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth technology, and an excellent 30-hour battery life, this versatile wireless headset is less expensive than other headphones from Sennheiser without sacrificing features or quality. A voice assistant button and a robust folding design provide take-anywhere durability.
Download and use the Sennheiser Smart Control App that features selectable sound modes for tailoring the sound experience to your travel playlist. Besides battery status and firmware updates, the app features a podcast mode that optimizes the intelligibility of podcasts, audiobooks, and other speech content. Great headphones for a great price? Yes, please.
With the Skullcandy Indy Wireless In-Ear Headphones, you’ll be connected without being tied down. With Bluetooth wireless technology and stable ear gels for a secure fit, this pair of headphones will be just what Santa has on his list this holiday season. They’re on sale for just $49.99 for the holidays. That’s a $35 savings over retail.
The Indy headphones are IP55 sweat and water-resistant so they’ll keep up with whatever crazy workout you have planned with no issues. What’s that? The crazy workout is going to be an all-day thing? No worries: Indy features 16 hours of total battery life.
These babies feature call, track, volume, and voice assistant access via touch controls. Look, we all know you want wireless freedom without getting all tangled in plastic cords. Dance like no one’s watching with a choice of five color options, a tight fit, and premium sound quality.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes to deliver severe audial bliss. They’re on sale right now for $50 off the retail price. They have the ability to selectively tune environmental noise in or out so the user can stay focused on a phone call or get lost with a favorite playlist.
Galaxy Buds+ fit perfectly to isolate the wearer from distracting noises to stay focused on what they want. But let’s say you want to filter in some of the outside world; just switch on Ambient Aware2 to hear oncoming traffic, your order number, or flight announcements while continuing to enjoy your favorite audio.
The battery is built to go all day with 22 hours of serious sound. 11 hours of nonstop music can be made possible with a single charge and the wireless charging case can provide 11 more. Forgot to charge them the night before? No worries. Three minutes of charging in the case provides an hour of additional play time.
A dedicated internal and two external microphones pick up your voice and isolate it from outside noises to make sure that you will be heard correctly. When you’re on a call, your voice will come through without issue, even in noisy locations.
The Galaxy Buds+ are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms via Bluetooth. Use the earbuds with the Galaxy Wearable app on Android and Galaxy Buds+ app on iOS for even more features.
If you’re looking for an amazing gift for that active person in your life, allow me to present the JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Earbuds. With the ability to change tracks, manage calls hands-free, and access your voice assistant (like Alexa), the Reflect Flow headphones are a great wireless companion for an active lifestyle.
They’re on sale for $25.00 off during Cyber Monday in three color options. They feature an IPX7 water/sweat proof rating and provide 10 hours of playtime with 20 additional hours in the charging case. Ambient Aware enables the user to hear what’s happening while still enjoying music. The TalkThru feature provides the means to have a conversation without taking off the headphones. There are seriously great earbuds. Recommended.
The emphasis that Philips gives their PH805 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones is definitely the effectiveness of its noise canceling ability however it’s pretty impressive. Simply tap the side of the headphones to deactivate playback to hear the world around you. Another tap and you’re back in business.
These headphones deliver 30 hours of play time (or talk time if you’re on the phone a bunch) with ANC (active noise canceling) off and 25 with it on. Need more time? Quick charge for five minutes and you’ll be awarded for your patience with an additional few hours of play.
The drives on these headphones deliver some serious great sound from rich music to clear, crisp podcasts. We’re talking Hi-Res-certified great. On top of that, they’re comfortable as well. When you need to put them away, the flexible design allows for flat storage in the included pouch.
The PH805 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are on sale right now for $89.00. Yes, you read that correctly. That’s a discount of $111.00. Celebrate the season with a great pair of headphones and shut out the world for a while.
The Sony WH1000XM4/B Black Wireless Headphones are the latest release of the series and on sale during December for $52 off the retail price. These headphones are plush, comfortable, intelligent, and technologically advanced. Cushioned headband and ear cups feel great and won’t contribute to fatigue.
The premium sound of these headphones elevates the listening experience and will personalize and control everything the user hears over time. Adaptive Sound Control is onboard to automatically detect what the user is up to: walking, waiting, or traveling. It then adjusts the ambient sound settings to best suit the situation.
Runtime is approximately 30 hours of quick charging battery capability. A ten-minute charge allows for five more hours of playback. Superior call quality with precise voice pick up combines five built-in microphones with advanced audio signal for clear calls.
A proximity sensor in the earcups can detect whether or not anyone is wearing the headphones and will pause the content when they are removed. Playback resumes when they’re put back on. Touch sensor controls will pause, play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.
As soon as you speak to someone next to you, the Speak-to-Chat feature automatically stops the audio and allows ambient sound for the conversation. The WH-1000XM4 headphones may be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time for wireless convenience.
These Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones by Sennheiser are premium audio devices that deliver a superior listening experience. Depth and precision are two keywords to describe their construction, design, and sound quality. These headphones separate each frequency so you hear the bass, mid-range, and treble all working together in tandem. Save $79.96 with this holiday deal but you’d better hurry.
Intuitive controls are designed into the unit; whether you’re taking a business call, talking to a friend, or just hiding in your own bit of audio space, automatic power and smart pause features allow you to enjoy your sound without hiding from life. But if you need to hide just a little bit, active noise cancellation and transparent hearing functionality provide you the means to do just that. The advanced ANC offers three modes that work in a number of different environments.
The genuine leather head strap and premium earcups provide amazing comfort for anyone who likes to enjoy endless listening. Sturdy matte steel arms and durable covers will stand up to your active lifestyle, making them the perfect companion for the stylish listener (you) who’s always on the move. Another keyword to describe the Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones? Quality.
Sitting at the top of the JBL headphone quality list, the JBL Club One Premium Wireless Over-Ear Headphones provide pro-quality sound and high-resolution audio. With a 40mm custom orange graphene driver, the user will experience a wide range of detail and clarity that makes every beat bounce.
If you need to zone out of the world around you, that’s cool. These headphones feature True Adaptive Noise Canceling that responds to the user’s environment and adjusts in real-time. They adapt to you by compensating for sound leakage caused by factors like hair, eyeglasses, and head movement. If you need to concentrate without listening to audio, the SilentNow feature keeps True Adaptive Noise Cancelling on without playing wireless music.
Dual aux input allows for connections on either side of the headphones. Either way, a 3,500 mW max input and resistance to power surges is the result. Send a text message, tune into your favorite playlist, or find out if it’s going to rain later, all without picking up your phone. Choose Amazon Alexa on the My JBL Headphones app, and your voice assistant will take it from there.
Stop looking for a quiet corner to take a call. Dual-mic technology on the JBL Club One cancels out ambient noise for the call so you can make calls anywhere. If you’re going to pick up a high-quality pair of headphones and you want to save $70 for the holidays, the JBL Club One is the pair you want.
Whisper ANC headphones by Altec Lansing are great headphones to keep the music in and outside noises out. Giving gifts this year? Of course you are. These headphones would make a seriously thoughtful gift that will be sincerely appreciated.
Apart from the active noise canceling technology, these headphones feature “CoolTeQ” ear cushioning to keep your listening cool and comfortable. The headphones are foldable so they can go into a desk drawer or a travel pack easily. Battery life is a nice 14 hours per charge. The Whisper headphones also feature a 30 foot Bluetooth connectivity range.
Over the ear comfort is good as well as the adjustable headband. Controls are simple and the Bluetooth doesn’t automatically turn on if you don’t want it to when turning on the ANC feature. Ambient noise is kept to a minimum and for the price, is surprisingly good.
These PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones from Sennheiser deliver superior sound quality and an amazing listening experience. Happy Holidays and hallelujah: these fabulous earphones are on sale for just $211.48. That’s a discount of $138.47 but you’d better act fast; these headphones won’t last long at that price.
The active noise cancellation feature will close off the audio of the world around you and can be adjusted to your preferences. Battery run time is a nice 30 hours strong. Travel from London to Hong Kong and back with just one charge. These headphones are meant for the professional on the go.
The PXC 550-II features an access button to your voice assistant of choice. Simply tap the button once and your preferred helper will be on the line be it Siri, Google, or Alexa. There’s a touchpad on the right ear as well that provides volume, play, stop, pause and track skip controls. You can take an incoming call with the touchpad as well.
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones are only for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Are you that person? Smooth, stylish, and extremely comfortable, these headphones are a great way to enjoy music, spoken word, and entertainment on your terms.
Anker may not immediately jump to mind when talking about high-quality audio equipment however they produce some extremely popular wireless speakers and headphones such as these Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones.
The oversized 40mm dynamic drivers produce exceptional sound. The active noise canceling features allows these headphones to reproduce your music with extended high frequencies that reach up to 40 kHz for extraordinary clarity and detail.
Four built-in microphones work to actively detect and cancel out a wider range of low and mid-frequency noises such as cars and airplane engines. Anker’s “Bass Up” technology conducts real-time analysis of the low frequencies you’re playing to instantly strengthen the output. Double press the play button when listening to bass-heavy genres and an amplified listening experience will be gladly presented for your ears.
These headphones give up to 40 hours of non-stop playtime in wireless active noise cancellation mode but is extended to an impressive 60 hours when in standard music mode. One charge gives you enough power for over 600 songs; imagine how handy that would be when slogging through multiple long-haul flights. If you forget to charge, just five minutes delivers four hours of listening.
All music, no noise: that’s how Skullcandy describes their Venue Wireless ANC Over-Ear Headphones and that’s a very apt description. They feature active noise cancelation (that’s the ANC in the title) that creates a sense of space for yourself whether you’re traveling, needing to tune out a roommate, or simply escape the distractions around the office. All you’ll hear is music once these headphones filter out any unwanted sound.
But just because the Venue Headphones are good at filtering out noise, don’t think they’ll filter out everything. They include special features to help you stay connected with what you want to stay connected with. Monitor mode allows for normal conversation with the touch of a button and without the need to take the headphones off. You can also use Venue to activate your voice assistant on your mobile device to message your friends or get directions.
Skullcandy throws a lot of design power into their headphones and earbuds and it shows. The comfortable over the ear shells feature a strong, lightweight design crafted with premium materials. The headband is cushioned and adjustable so you can dial in just the right fit for yourself. And don’t worry about waiting for these headphones to charge; the rapid charge feature will get you five hours of battery life in just ten minutes. Venue is also equipped with Tile, a technology that will keep them from getting lost by keeping track of them on your cell.
These incredible headphones are on sale for Christmas for just $146.00; that’s $33.99 off the retail price, y’all. They’re stylish, sound great, and will keep you thumpin’ all day.
$88.00 for an incredibly powerful pair of Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones? That’s right. For the holiday season, these are on sale for 56% off the normal price. $111.99 savings is almost unheard of with premium Sony tech gear so don’t ask questions, just go with it.
Listen to up to 35 hours wirelessly with a large lithium-ion battery and quick charging capability. Just a ten-minute charge will provide an hour of additional playback. Smart noise cancellation and hands-free operation using your phone’s voice assistant is hassle-free, as well.
The smooth, adjustable metal slider and soft oval-shaped earpads make long listening completely comfortable. Whether you’re listening to music, spoken word, or even making calls, these headphones will make you wonder how you got by without them. This pair is a formal looking black and I’ve got to say there aren’t a lot of other headphones out there that are this good to listen to while looking so professional.
For the holidays, these Jabra Active 75T True Wireless Earbuds are on sale for $50.00 off the list price. They’re available for just $149.99. Here’s why that’s a great thing: Jabra earbuds fit well, sound great, and will keep up with even the toughest workout routines.
They have a special grip coating to make sure they stay in while you move. They’re sweatproof and waterproof with IP57-rated protection as well. But how do they sound? In a word: excellent.
Noise cancelation filters out the world so you can focus on your music (or podcast). Use the Jabra Sound plus app to activate active noise cancelation (ANC) the first time you use it and enable toggling between ANC and HearThrough with the earbud button. Four microphones, the latest digital signal processing, and pioneering beam form technology mean these Jabra earbuds offer great call quality wherever you are.
These earbuds will keep going for 24 hours (with ANC on) with the pocket-friendly charging case. Take calls, play music, and stay connected with your voice assistant like Siri or Alexa. Simply put: these are great earbuds.
More on an on-ear sound lover rather than over-ear or in-ear? We got you. These JBL Live 400BT On-Air Headphones are your answer. They have premium JBL sound quality with wireless Bluetooth connectivity so you can rock all day without cutting yourself off from the world.
The battery will last for 24 straight hours on a full charge. Enjoy what you’re listening to for an entire day then charge up that battery in just two hours. Even a quick 15-minute charge will keep things going for another two hours. When the battery dies, simply plug in the audio cable and continue listening or chatting.
Speaking of listening, 40mm drivers and a JBL sound signature that can be found in the best audio equipment around the world makes things incredible to listen to. Stay in touch with your surroundings while listening to your tunes as well. The Ambient Aware button increases the ambient sound around you to allow awareness.
Need to chat quickly? The TalkThru mode drops the music level down, allowing for a conversation without removing the headphones. Sync up to your phone and manage calls using buttons on the earpiece.
Your headphones should adjust to your preferences, not the other way around. With Personi-Fi, you can tailor the sound profile based on your gender, age, and preferences to give you the best possible listening experience. Use with the JBL app and you’ll really enjoy what the JBL Live 400BL headphones have to offer.