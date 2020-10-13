These are the best Prime Day crafting deals whether you’re into knitting, sewing, quilting, visual arts, soap-making, and more. You’ll find great early holiday gifts or simply to treat yourself with supplies to keep you busy through a long winter at home.
Right now the Brother CS6000i Sewing and Quilting Machine is 55% off its original price of $449. That brings it down to only $199.99 for a savings of $249.01.
The LCD display makes it easy to choose from the 60 built-in stitches to choose from and seven different auto-buttonholes. The CS6000i comes with a needle set, 10 sewing feet, three bobbins, and an extended table and free arm. It has a 25-year limited warranty and is a machine you can trust from a brand you know.
For Prime Day Swingline’s 12-inch Guillotine Paper Cutters are 46% off, saving you over $23 and 15-inch Guillotine Paper Cutters are 44% off which saves you $27.80.
Both sizes have a blade lock for safety when not in use, can cut up to 10 sheets of paper at a time, and have a convenient grid that makes for straight cuts every time.
Stock up on supplies for art projects to keep your little ones busy and entertained with this over 1,600-Piece Smile With Art Kid’s Crafting Supplies Case.
It’s packed with loads of brightly colored materials like feathers, jewel stickers, beads, googly eyes, buttons, as well as kid-friendly supplies for a bonus owl sewing project.
Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on yarn like this Hometown Collection from Lion Brand. Select colors from this collection are 44% off bringing the price down to only $2.97 per skein.
Included colors include Key Largo Tweed, New York White, Oakland Black, and Tampa Spice.
Scotch Thermal Laminating Pouches (100-Pack) are 47% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to $23.78 from the original $44.50 for a savings of $20.72.
These five-millimeter thick pouches are photo-safe and can fit documents up to 8.5 inches by 11 inches. This would make a nice gift for crafters and teachers in your life.
For a few hours only, Suntq Macrame Cord in three and four-millimeter widths is 20% off. Each spool is 100 meters long and perfect for knotwork and other crafting. The rope comes in 12 different colors.
Save on quality shears this Prime Day with 45% off Eight-Inch Gingher Dressmaker’s Shears. The angle of the handle allows for the blades to lay flat against the fabric for a more even cut without straining your wrist and it’s sharp enough to cut through several layers of fabric.