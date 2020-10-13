Best Prime Day Crafting Deals

Right now the Brother CS6000i Sewing and Quilting Machine is 55% off its original price of $449. That brings it down to only $199.99 for a savings of $249.01.

The LCD display makes it easy to choose from the 60 built-in stitches to choose from and seven different auto-buttonholes. The CS6000i comes with a needle set, 10 sewing feet, three bobbins, and an extended table and free arm. It has a 25-year limited warranty and is a machine you can trust from a brand you know.