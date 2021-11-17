Early Black Friday Deal: Sony WH-XB910N Headphones – Save Over $100

Buy The Sony WH-XB910N Here

Given the popularity of Apple’s bass-blasting Beats range of headphones, it’s no surprise other companies are wanting to compete in this area and given Sony’s track record of pumping out high-quality headphones, the Sony WH-XB910N is a solid contender to Apple’s crown.

If you’ve been holding off on picking up these cans, this early Black Friday deal on the Sony WH-XB910N knocks over $100 off the asking price, bringing the price down to an affordable $148. Who doesn’t love a bargain, right?

Who Are the Sony WH-XB910N Headphones For?

This is an easy one to answer. If bass is your thing, these headphones are what you’re after. Even more so if you’ve been eyeing up Beats but want something a little less mainstream. I’m personally rocking the Soul Emotion Max headphones, but if I were looking to upgrade, the Sony WH-XB910N would be my first choice. Especially given the huge saving.

One thing that’s worth noting, the full name of these headphones is Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass. And boy oh boy does it have extra bass. I cannot stress this enough, but these are headphones for the seriously hardcore bass fans. We’re not talking brain-melting bass, but bring back the Soul Emotion Max – which only offers warmth – the difference between how the two handle bass is clear. You will feel the bass with these.

There is an app to fine-tune how bassy these headphones are and I’d strongly suggest playing around with the equalizers to get a sound tailor-made to how you like it.

How Is the ANC on the Sony WH-XB910N?

Sony has made a name for itself by producing what I genuinely believe is the best active noise cancellation tech out there. Predictably, the ANC on the Sony WH-XB910N does a stellar job of blocking out unwanted sound. It’s not quite as strong as the gold standard WH-1000XM4 headphones but then we are talking about a $200 price difference with this Black Friday deal, so a drop in quality isn’t the end of the world.

Everything Else You Need to Know

The Sony WH-XB910N boasts touch-sensitive volume controls, a frequency response via Bluetooth of 20 Hz–20,000 Hz (44.1 kHz sampling) 20 Hz–40,000 Hz (LDAC 96 kHz sampling 990 kbps), an impedance of 48 ohm through the headphone cable with the unit turned on, and 16 ohm with the headphone cable and the unit off.

When it comes to battery life, Sony expects up to 30 hours per full charge, with reports agreeing with this assessment. You’ll also get around 4.5 hours of playtime off of a 10-minute charge, which is perfect if you need to quickly charge them before work or school. We’ve all been there…

Are There Any Other Sony Headphones Early Black Friday Deals?

As of writing, there are a few different options across different price points depending on how much you’re looking to spend.

The two to be aware of right now are the Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass Earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earbuds. The former sees a massive $30 saving, bringing the price down to just $19.99. If you’re after something super affordable or looking for a good stocking filler, that’s one heck of a bargain. They aren’t going to match the WH-XB910N at all, but for just under $20, they’re a steal.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 on the other hand, is your more premium offering. If you prefer earbuds to headphones, are after some of the best ANC tech out there, and want something with a powerful, vibrant sound, the Sony WF-1000XM4 is where it’s at. with 11 percent off, this saving brings the cost down to $248. Still pricey, but a little less so.

Personally, and as a fan of cans rather than earbuds, I’d stick with the Sony WH-XB910N over the WF-1000XM4. I’ll always argue closed-back headphones offer a better listening experience when compared to earbuds and given the price difference, I’d advise sticking with the cheaper option unless you really, really dislike wearing headphones.