Black Friday HyperX Headsets Deals: Save Up To $50

As anyone who owns a HyperX gaming headset will tell you, these guys know how to make a killer gaming headset. If it’s premium quality and spacious audio you’re after, you’re in luck, because these Black Friday HyperX headset deals offer up to $50 off some of the best headsets out there.
The HyperX Cloud Revolver is one of the best headsets out there.
Seriously, audio has the space to breathe, resulting in a sound that offers warm lows and popping highs. Even in stereo mode this monster has a lot to offer. Of course it’s better on PC with 7.1 surround sound, but even on console, hooked up straight into the controller, the sound quality is exceptional.
This thing is crazy comfortable as well. The steel frame with the auto-adjustable headband is a revelation. There’s no need to pull or tug to get it into the right spot. Just plop it on your head and it’ll adjust to your head shape. Why all gaming headsets aren’t like this I have no idea why. This is how you do it, people!
A lot of people slept on the Cloud Revolver and let me tell you, it’s a mistake. This headset is legit brilliant, and with these money-saving Black Friday HyperX Headsets deals, it’s definitely worth considering.
While the HyperX Cloud Alpha isn’t the cheapest gaming headset in this guide, it’s still very affordable, and the jump in quality between this and the Cloud Stinger is clear.
I’m a headset snob, so I’ll always flock to the more expensive options. That said, if you want something that offers up crystal clear audio, comfort, and a quality mic, this headset can’t be beaten.
The aluminum frame really makes this product feel premium, as does the leatherette cover over the memory foam padding. It’s stupidly comfortable as well. I’ve played with this headset on during long sessions and there’s no pressure build-up on the ears. It remains as comfortable as the first time you put it on.
Yeah, sure, it may not offer up the same level of audio as the Cloud Revolver, but for a fraction of the price, this headset is one of the best affordable headsets out there.
Simply put, the HyperX Cloud Alpha S is a stunning headset every PC gamer needs to try.
The custom HyperX 7.1 surround sound truly is a transformative experience. Every little sound will become clear, and if you’re playing online, it’s going to give you an edge. Being able to hear where someone’s coming from means you can react before the shooting starts. If you’re a Fortnite player, definitely consider this headset.
It’s not just the crystal clear audio that makes this thing so great. You’ve also got a bass adjustment slider that’s perfect for when you’re listening to music, game and chat balance, a sturdy aluminium frame that can take a beating (just ask my kids), and an audio control mixer.
Basically, if you’ve yet to pick up a good, high-quality headset, this deal is too good to pass on.
Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a high-quality gaming headset. And with a meaty 40 percent off the HyperX Cloud Stinger, if you’re after something robust and affordable, this could be your next gaming headset.
Despite being obscenely affordable, this thing has a lot going for it. The drivers here offer up quality audio. Sure, it won’t match the more high-end HyperX devices but for a fraction of the price, the audio quality is great.
You’ve also still got elements like the memory foam padding on the inside of the earcups and the slide up to mute feature on the mic. And this is a headset that costs $30. What a deal.