Black Friday HyperX Headsets Deals: Save Up To $50

As anyone who owns a HyperX gaming headset will tell you, these guys know how to make a killer gaming headset. If it’s premium quality and spacious audio you’re after, you’re in luck, because these Black Friday HyperX headset deals offer up to $50 off some of the best headsets out there.

What Other Black Friday HyperX Deals Are On?

There are three big HyperX PC gaming deals on right now that are all kinds of unbelievable. 

The main one is the excellent HyperX Quadcast mic (the same mic I use for everything). This deal sees 40 percent off the mic, bringing the price down from $139,99 to $83.99 for a saving of $40. If you're a streamer, this mic is a must. 

Next there's the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Mouse. If you're into first-person shooters, this is the mouse for you. It's got six programmable buttons and DPI of up to 16,000. Nice. It's also 20 percent off right now. 

Last but certainly not least, the HyperX Alloy Core RGB, which is just one sick keyboard. Seriously, check it out. The RGB on it is gorgeous, and it's now got a meaty $20 off.

