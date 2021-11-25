Black Friday HyperX Headsets Deals: Save Up To $50

The HyperX Cloud Revolver is one of the best headsets out there.

Seriously, audio has the space to breathe, resulting in a sound that offers warm lows and popping highs. Even in stereo mode this monster has a lot to offer. Of course it’s better on PC with 7.1 surround sound, but even on console, hooked up straight into the controller, the sound quality is exceptional.

This thing is crazy comfortable as well. The steel frame with the auto-adjustable headband is a revelation. There’s no need to pull or tug to get it into the right spot. Just plop it on your head and it’ll adjust to your head shape. Why all gaming headsets aren’t like this I have no idea why. This is how you do it, people!

A lot of people slept on the Cloud Revolver and let me tell you, it’s a mistake. This headset is legit brilliant, and with these money-saving Black Friday HyperX Headsets deals, it’s definitely worth considering.