Instant Pot Black Friday Deal: Save Up to 42%

Year after year, we’ve seen impressive discounts on a variety of Instant Pot products. Pressure cookers are especially popular on Black Friday, whether you’re purchasing gifts or a shiny new kitchen appliance for your home. Shop these best early Black Friday deals below to save up to 42 percent on your favorite Instant Pot products.

Save Up to 42% Off Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker

Buy The Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker

Duo Nova is Instant Pot’s most popular model, and for good reason. Outside of Black Friday, this pressure cooker is a great value for its user-friendly design, multiple available sizes and innovative technology to ensure each dish is made just right.

One of the biggest perks of the Duo Nova is that it comes in several sizes. The smallest (three-quart) is great for couples, singles and even small families. Upgrade to the six-quart if you want a bit more space. The larger eight-quart Duo Nova feeds larger families and makes bigger quantities of food. Go with the 10-quart if you want to feed a crowd.

It’s important to pay attention to the deals as you shop, as the price (and discount) changes according to the product size. As of this writing, this year’s Black Friday Instant Pot discounts are as follows:

3-Quart – No discount. The current price is $79.99.

6-Quart – Low inventory.

8-Quart – Save 42 percent. The current price is $69.99. This is the lowest price on Amazon this year! (CamelCamelCamel)

10-Quart – Save 40 percent. The current price is $89.99.

Save Up to 42% Off Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker

Buy The Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker

Making meals (and dessert) is easier than ever with the Duo Evo Plus. This Instant Pot appliance can make soup, steam vegetables, create a sous-vide dinner, pressure cook, and more just by touching a button. In fact, it comes with 48 presets to make cooking simple and stress-free. The large LCD display clearly shows the pressure, cooking time, temperature, status, and more.

The 10-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker comes in two sizes: six and eight quarts. As with other Instant Pot models, each size has a different discount. You can find the latest discounts here:

6-Quart – Save 42 percent. The current price is $69.95. This is the lowest price on Amazon this year! (CamelCamelCamel)

8-Quart – Save $50. The current price is $89.95.

Save 40% Off Instant Pot Smart WiFi

Buy The Instant Pot Smart WiFi

Save 40 percent (nearly $60) off the Instant Pot Smart WiFi with this Black Friday Instant Pot deal. This smart appliance is WiFi-enabled and can be controlled via the accompanying app. It also works with Alexa and can be controlled using your voice. When the app is up and running, you’ll have access to over 1,000 pre-programmed recipes to make just about any meal.

This handy Instant Pot appliance combines eight functions into one, so you can use it to cook rice, make yogurt, saute, steam, slow cook, pressure cook, bake a cake and more. The 13 one-touch programs are accessible with the simply touch of a button.

Save $50 Off Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker

Buy The Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker

Save $50 off the Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker with this Black Friday Instant Pot deal. This multicooker simplifies your cooking and home canning experience with its mega 15psi pressure cooking capability. As with other Instant Pot cookers, this one acts as multiple appliances in one. For example, you can use it to pressure cook and can as well as slow cook, saute, sear, make yogurt, keep food warm and more.

If you’re craving restaurant-quality meals, simply use the Sous Vide program to whip up delicious food. A sleek and user-friendly large touch screen puts all the necessary controls at your fingertips. Altitude adjustment technology keeps your food tasting great at higher elevations.

