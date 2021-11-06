iRobot Roomba Black Friday Deal: Save Up to $400 on Robot Vacuums

If a new Roomba is on your shortlist this Black Friday, don’t miss the deals below. The best early Black Friday savings on your favorite iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners have arrived, whether you’re looking for the latest self-emptying vacuums or generous savings on more basic models.

Considering the ongoing shipping delays that are looming over the 2021 holiday season, we recommend jumping on these deals while you can. As with previous Black Fridays, the deals are only as good as long as supplies last.

Save $400 Off iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle (Now $1,199)

Save $400, or 25%, off the iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle with one of this year’s best Black Friday deals. This is an incredible opportunity to save big on an iRobot bundle that will get your home sparkling clean.

Combined with the powerful Braava Jet m6 robot mop, this dynamic duo suctions up even the smallest debris then washes your floor surfaces to make them shine. Both devices have WiFi connectivity and smart mapping. All you need to do is give voice commands or use the accompanying app to start cleaning and mopping.

No matter the mess, this duo can handle it. The self-emptying bin stores up to 60 days’ worth of debris and neatly seals dust and dirt inside a bag to purify your air and reduce exposure to common allergens. Equipped with 30% wider rubber brushes, pet hair won’t get tangled as the vacuum cleans. Both iRobots carefully map out your home and clean accordingly, avoiding obstacles and Keep Out Zones for maximum effectiveness.

Save $350 Off iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) with Automatic Dirt Disposal (Now $949)

Save $350 off the luxe s9+ while supplies last. This Black Friday discount drops the price to just $949. It’s a great deal considering all that this Roomba has to offer.

The top-rated s9+ is the premier Roomba, with high-end features and performance. For example, it’s the only Roomba with 40x suction power on carpets, for even deeper cleaning. All the rest have 10x. Also, it has unique technology for more effective corner cleaning. Where other robot vacuums might sweep over hidden debris, the s9+ suctions it up to make your home cleaner.

Even though it comes with more bells and whistles than most robot vacuums, what makes the s9+ really stand out is its self-emptying bin. It holds up to 60 days’ worth of debris, so you don’t have to empty the bin after every run around your home.

Each s9+ comes with AllergenLock Dirt Bags that seal in allergens so that you don’t breathe them in when it’s time to empty the contents. Unfortunately, the bags aren’t reusable.

Save $150 Off iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum (Now $699)

Save big on the newly-released iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum. It’s currently discounted by $150, which drops it to the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Part of the all-new j Series, which features improved technology to better navigate around your home and understand its limitations, the j7+ offers smarter and more efficient cleaning over previous generations. For example, it navigates around cords, so you don’t have to prep your living space before each cleaning session. You can set up Keep Out Zones to confine your Roomba to certain areas.

Pet owners will be especially thrilled with its ability to avoid pet waste. If your furry friend has an accident when you’re away, you no longer need to worry about the vacuum smearing the mess all over your floors.

As with the s9+, the j7+ also has a self-emptying bin that holds up to 60 days’ worth of debris. However, the j7+ has a much shorter base that fits in even more spaces.

Don’t need an emptying base? You can save money with the iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Robot Vacuum. It’s currently on sale for $499, which is $150 off the listed price. This huge Black Friday iRobot deal drops the price tag down to the lowest so far this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Save $94 Off iRobot Roomba 694 (Now $179)



Looking for a great deal on one of the most affordable Roombas? You’ll save just under $100 off with this Black Friday deal. That drops the price of the Roomba 694 down to $179. It’s the lowest price this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

The Roomba 694 is a stripped-down iRobot that’s a great deal if you don’t need all the bells and whistles. You get a lot of bang for your buck with Roomba, which features WiFi connectivity and a powerful 3-stage cleaning system. It uses adaptive navigation to avoid obstacles around your home, so you can confidently schedule cleanings while you’re away.

This Roomba is WiFi-enabled and can be controlled with the app or your voice. You just need a compatible Alexa device to start cleaning using voice commands. The Roomba 600 Series gets to know your cleaning habits and even suggests extra cleanings during peak allergy season or if your dog is shedding more than usual.

