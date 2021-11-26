Black Friday LOL Surprise Deals: Save Up to $77

Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on LOL dolls and sets. If you’re after the best deal out there, check out the LOL Surprise! Real Wood House, which knocks $60 off the asking price. Nice!

What makes this dollhouse so great is that’s it’s all wood, meaning it’s not only built to last, it’s more environmentally friendly than plastic.

In terms of what’s what, you’ve got six spacious rooms along with a rather stylish pool area where dolls can cool off or sit and chill. You’ve also got a whopping 85 surprises to unpack, which is sure to keep kids busy for a while.

Over on the interaction side of things, the elevator moves up and down, you’ve got working lights, and there’s a host of different sounds to uncover.

Finally, this set also includes two dolls, a pet, and if you’re wondering about size, the whole thing is three feet by three feet.

Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up