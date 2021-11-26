Black Friday LOL Surprise Deals: Save Up to $77

If you’ve been holding off on picking up the latest LOL dolls, the Black Friday LOL Surprise deals are now live so let’s get saving you some money, shall we?
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on LOL dolls and sets. If you’re after the best deal out there, check out the LOL Surprise! Real Wood House, which knocks $60 off the asking price. Nice!
What makes this dollhouse so great is that’s it’s all wood, meaning it’s not only built to last, it’s more environmentally friendly than plastic.
In terms of what’s what, you’ve got six spacious rooms along with a rather stylish pool area where dolls can cool off or sit and chill. You’ve also got a whopping 85 surprises to unpack, which is sure to keep kids busy for a while.
Over on the interaction side of things, the elevator moves up and down, you’ve got working lights, and there’s a host of different sounds to uncover.
Finally, this set also includes two dolls, a pet, and if you’re wondering about size, the whole thing is three feet by three feet.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ve gotta love saving money before Christmas. This deal knocks a hardy $8 off the original price. Great news or what?
The LOL Surprise Class Prez Fashion Doll is as stylish as they come. Plaid never goes out of fashion when it’s used right.
Alongside the Class Prez doll, kids can also uncover 20 surprises. It’s worth also pointing out, don’t throw out the box. No, for real. The box doubles up as a dressing room and closet for the doll to store things in and play with. Cool, right?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With this deal you can take a massive $77 off the highly sought after LOL Surprise OMG Winter Chill Cabin Wooden Doll House.
The Winter Chill Cabin is the main LOL Surprise dollhouse. It’s designed for the larger dolls (as opposed to the smaller varients) and has a lot going for it. Each of the four rooms is fully decorated and comes with items to furnish the rooms as they see fit. There’s even a rather cosy loft up to keep valuables in if you want.
On the outside kids will find two pool areas that can be accessed by pulling out the tray underneath. There’s also a super cool ski lift.
Lastly, adding to the idea of role-playing adventures, there’s also a host of lights and sounds for kids to find.
It’s a cool dollhouse, for sure, and with a massive discount, it’s the perfect time to pick this beast up.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Two dolls and a modest saving. What’s not to love about this Black Friday deal?
The L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Rocker Boi and Punk Grrrl packs in two super-stylish rockers. And yes, both of them do come with guitars.
There are more than just dolls in this set as well, which makes it even more tempting. The full breakdown of what’s what is the two dolls and their outfits, fashion accessories, a hatbox, hairbrush, two doll display stands, two records, a magazine with lyrics, and a record player that plays actual music. Cool!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s another good saving if you’re after solo dolls.
The LOL Surprise OMG Guys Fashion Doll Cool Lev is, as the name suggests, super cool. The cropped multicolored hair is just all kinds of stylish. And they come with a skateboard! What more could you ask for?
Along with the killer get-up, skateboard, and headphones, the box here also doubles as a play accessory and this pack comes with 20 surprises to uncover. Plus with the discount, this brings this doll into stocking stuffer territory. Great news or what?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a stocking-filler, go with the LOL Surprise All-Star BBS Sports Series 2.
This affordable ball comes with a smaller doll inside along with eight surprises to uncover.
The only thing to keep in mind is these are blind bags, so you don’t know exactly who you’re getting. That said, if they haven’t ever bought any of these balls before, it’ll be a nice surprise.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they’re a fan of the smaller LOL dolls, this LOL Surprise Bigger Surprise with 60+ Surprises deal is sure to impress.
This set has a lot in it, and you bet we’re going to run through everything it has. Deep breath… This set contains two limited edition dolls, one limited edition pet, one limited edition Lil Sister, 12 plastic hairstyles, six brushable hairstyles, six face masks, 10 extra accessories, a spyglass sticker, and, of course, it comes in a carrying case to cart everything around in. And exhale…
That’s a lot of bang for your buck right there. And it’s even cheaper thanks to these Black Friday LOL Surprise deals.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up