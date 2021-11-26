11 Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals on Amazon

11 Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking to kickstart or amp up your fitness routine, keep your kids safe, or even want help getting pregnant, smartwatches do much more than count steps and tell time. These Amazon Black Friday Smartwatch Deals will keep you attuned to your health, connected to your tribe, and they make great gifts too.

If you're looking for specific makes and models of smartwatches, we can help with that too!

What Is the Best Smartwatch for iPhone?

Naturally, the Apple Watch Series 5 is the most budget-friendly choice if you're set on keeping the Apple brand tradition alive and well, we can't blame you. This particular watch has a nearly $300 price reduction for Black Friday.

If you want all the most current bells and whistles, the Apple Watch Series 7 gives you the latest technology but comes with a much higher price tag. Both can be purchased at a small discount right now.

The Ticwatch Pro Premium Smartwatch is another iOS compatible option with lots of features and a somewhat more reasonable price point.

What Is the Best Smartwatch for Android?

If you're a woman looking for style and versatility, along with functionality, the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch is a great way to go. This watch connects seamlessly with your Android device and allows you to answer text messages. It has 15 exercise modes along with reproductive health tracking.

When fashion plays nearly as large a role as function, the Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture combines a crystal-studded bezel and leather band with a fully functional touch screen smartwatch.

For men, we'd recommend the Fitbit Ionic Watch with GPS, favorite apps for sports, weather, and more, plus making payments on the go. Of course, it has all the fitness tracking functionality you'd expect from Fitbit.

If you're not constrained by budget, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro will set you back upwards of $700 but it offers the most extensive functions of any men's smartwatch we've seen.

What Are the Best Cheap Smartwatches?

If you're making your first foray into buying one of these devices, a cheap smartwatch is a good place to start. It allows you to decide if you really need all the functionality of the more expensive models and how attuned you are to use those functions for fitness.

For less than $40 you could test out the Mahipey smartwatch for both Android and iOS with plenty of functionality and a tiny price tag.

What Is the Best Smartwatch for Kids?

The best smartwatch for kids depends on their age, functionality requirements, and of course, as parents, what you want to know about their activities. Many allow you to tap into their camera so you can have a firsthand look at what's up. Some will also allow you to control their caller list to keep them safe from predators.

The OVV Smartwatch is great for kids from 3-11 years old and allows you to silently tap into their camera as well as monitor their gaming.

The ZeerKeer Kids Smartwatch has a SIM card slot that allows you to expand functionality for two-way calling, texting, and the watch monitors data traffic.

