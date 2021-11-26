11 Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking to kickstart or amp up your fitness routine, keep your kids safe, or even want help getting pregnant, smartwatches do much more than count steps and tell time. These Amazon Black Friday Smartwatch Deals will keep you attuned to your health, connected to your tribe, and they make great gifts too.
Tracking your fitness while you’re awake is one thing, but if you’re looking for a deeper dive on the state of your heart, health, and more, this Withings black steel sports smartwatch delivers tracking that goes way beyond basic. It offers continuous heart rate tracking while you’re working out, working, and sleeping and gives you in-depth daily reporting.
If you’re a runner, it assesses your cardiovascular capacity when running based on V02 max estimations. And you’ll wake to a sleep score that’s based on light and deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth, and sleep regularity. Naturally, it features all the notifications of the most popular smartwatches, from calls and texts to calendar reminders and more.
It’s water-resistant up to 164 feet, so pool sessions and snorkeling are fine. This smartwatch features sleek modern styling without looking like a fitness tracker, and with Amazon smartwatch deals you can get it for yourself or someone you love at 31% off.
If sleep is a particular issue for someone you love, be sure to check out the Withings Sleep Mat.
If you’re looking for a smartwatch that offers more than the basic tracking options for walking, running, and swimming, you’ll be seriously impressed by this Suunto GPS smartwatch. It’s equipped with sport expertise and support for more than 80 sports and multisport events! We love that it has weather tracking to keep you informed of storms and other weather trends that might impact your workout. It also monitors sunrise and sunset so you’re not accidentally caught unprepared after dark.
With training summaries and graphs to track your progress, this smartwatch goes the distance offering 100 meters of water resistance as well as a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. With Cyber Monday watch deals, you can get it for 38% off, saving you a sweet $229.01.
Fitbit has been one of the premier names in the smartwatch game. The brand has been around since the beginning of smartwatch technology and they seem to always be one step ahead of the competition. If you are looking for a great deal for Christmas then you have come to the right place. Not only can this watch store and play up to 300 songs but it also will keep you on top of your health with heart rate functions and calorie counters.
Make sure you act fast so you can take advantage of the savings on this stylish and incredibly functional watch. Act now and save almost $40 off of the original price.
Rated as a #1 best seller on Amazon and regarded as one of the most complete smartwatches in the game, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle smartwatch is Apple and Android compatible. It has a stylish exterior and tons of nifty tech. The watch is a steal at 39% off the original price and comes in a number of different colors, all of which offer similar discounts.
One of the main complaints about smartwatch technology is how long it takes to charge. Luckily, this watch charges up to 80% in under an hour. Google fit powers the heart rate and activity tracking. The watch is swim-proof and also will track your sleep cycle for ultimate restfulness.
The Samsung brand makes some really cool electronics. From phones to tablets to laptops and yes, even super-nifty smartwatches. This Galaxy smartwatch isn’t just great to look at, it has a ton of features that make it one of the best smartwatches available and one of the hottest gifts this Christmas. It also helps that there is a sweet deal that will save some money when you buy it for yourself or someone else during Black Friday.
This watch will track your sleep cycles so you can get the most out of your bedtime. You can take an EKG with the Galaxy watch as well as send every reading directly to your doctor. How cool is that? There are four different options and packages you can purchase and on Black Friday, each has a great discount so act fast and add this watch to your shopping cart.
Garmin is a brand with a long track record of helping people get from point A to point B, even if those two points are thousands of miles apart. A juggernaut in the GPS game, Garmin is also killing it in the smartwatch game. This deal on the great-looking watch is one of the best deals of the day. You can save $150 or 48% off the original list price.
Keep tabs on heart rate, sleep cycles, hydration, and even stress. The battery only needs to be recharged once every 6-8 days. The watch face can be personalized with thousands of different pics. There are even some amazing yoga and sports apps to keep you fit and track that fitness. Take advantage of the massive savings while they last.
This sleek and sexy smartwatch from Amazfit is a great deal and will make an exceptional gift for anyone on your holiday list. It is available in 3 different colors that are all unisex and come with a bunch of cool features that will make you or the person you are buying for’s life so much easier. Buying the watch now will save you 28% or $50 off of the original list price.
This watch features Alexa built-in so you can ask the watch to play music, get directions and even make phone calls and send texts all with your voice. The 7-day battery life and built-in GPS will make life easier and worry-free. With 90 built-in sport modes and a waterproof design makes the watch fun and durable and an excellent gift.
Is there a special lady on your shopping list this year and you are lost on what to get her for Christmas? This amazing Fossil women’s watch and save some serious coin with the Black Friday discount. The watch is beautiful and will make her life so much easier with all of the functions that it features.
The watch takes just 50 minutes to charge to 80% so you won’t ever run out of battery life or be searching for a charger. The watch is powered by the Android OS, has tons of memory, and has an available thousand plus watch face for personal customization.
This smartwatch is a great budget-friendly gift idea for friends, secret Santas, and holiday auctions. It is also a great, inexpensive smartwatch for kids so you can always keep track of them and get in touch without investing in a cell phone that they might be too young for. And, if you buy now, you’ll save $36 off of the original list price on Amazon.
Compatible with iPhone and Android OS and can get notifications from Facebook, IG, and Whatsapp. This smartwatch has so many features from health and heart monitors to weather apps and sleep trackers. 11 sports can be tracked on the phone from running to bike riding and can even count steps and calories lost.
This typically $400 watch is being sold for a fraction of the price this Black Friday and it is also available in 7 amazing colors. The watch is a little bigger than most smartwatches but can still be bought for both men and women. It is durable and sturdy and versatile and does what most smartwatches can do, but this one will save you $120 if you buy it today.
Track daily workouts, calories, heart rate, and steps throughout the workday and has 70 different sports modes. See incoming calls and messages and even download and listen to music, whether on or offline. It is also waterproof, which adds to the durability that anyone on your holiday shopping list will LOVE.
One of the biggest deals of Black Friday is right here in front of you. You can save 52% off of the original list price of this watch which makes it the ideal gift for ANYONE on your list. Not too expensive to get for people of all ages.
This watch features an easy-to-use touch screen, fitness tracker, heart rate monitor, 24 different sport modes, blood oxygen monitor, and calorie tracker. With all of the bells and whistles of the $300 smart watches at a fraction of the cost, this watch is perfect for secret Santas, holiday auctions, stocking stuffers and is unisex so you can get it for both men and women on your list.