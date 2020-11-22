9 Best Black Friday Week Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $200

Save up to $200 on your favorite vacuum cleaners from Dyson, Bissell, Shark and more with these huge Black Friday Week deals. You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score big savings on your favorite vacuum cleaners. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to snag your favorite vacuum at a lower price, jump down to find the best Black Friday 2020 deals on vacuum cleaners.
The original full-sized Powered Lift-Away Shark Rotator (now on sale for $200 off!) features powerful suction to reach into tricky places, including carpets. You can also use the detachable pod to clean above the floor and underneath furniture. Designated pet accessories, including a power brush and multi-tool, make this vacuum a practical investment for pet owners.
Save $115 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 with this Prime Day deal. The Animal model features 55 percent more suction compared to the Dyson V7, making it the optimal choice for pet owners. You can bring the cordless vacuum virtually anywhere around your home, as it runs up to 60 minutes per charge. A total of three cleaning modes ensures you’ll have the right amount of power when you need it.
Save $100, or 29 percent, off the popular BISSELL ICONpet Cordless vacuum cleaner with this sweet Black Friday deal.
As its name suggests, this vacuum is designed with pet parents in mind. For starters, its powerful digital motor picks up pet hair around your home and car. Then there’s the lithium-ion battery that provides enough juice so that you can clean those tricky spaces where your pet likes to lounge without worrying about tangled cords.
A tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from getting tangled as you clean. The vacuum even lies flat so that you can reach under furniture and other obstacles. Included specialized pet tools make it easier to clean up after your furry friend.
Save 20 percent off this Shark Navigator model. This vacuum cleaner excels at suctioning dirt, debris, and allergens from carpets and hard floors. With a 2.2-quart dust cup, you won’t have to worry about needing to constantly empty the bin. An anti-allergen seal works in tandem with a HEPA filter to lock in nearly all dust and allergens for cleaner air.
Save 25 percent off the DEERMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with this Black Friday deal.
The DEERA is an upright bagless vacuum cleaner that’s designed for hard floors and carpets. A maximum 8500Pa suction power makes it well suited for pet owners as well as general messes. This vacuum runs up to 30 minutes per charge and is easily rechargeable thanks to its type-C charging port. With a total weight of just 2.2 pounds, you can easily carry this vacuum around the house.
Save 34 percent off the Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum (HV302). This dual-action vacuum is equally suited for hard floor and carpets. Swivel steering allows you to easily navigate throughout your home, even in tricky spaces. The vacuum is generally lightweight and easy to handle, but you can detach the handheld portion to reach up high or under furniture. Several attachments are included, such as a pet multi-tool, crevice tool and a precision duster. This Shark vacuum weighs just eight pounds in total.
As its name suggests, the Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cordless Vacuum caters to those with allergies. This powerful vacuum has a direct drive cleaner head and is designed for use on carpets. Stiff bristles dig into the carpet to capture and remove embedded dirt, dust and debris. You’ll get up to six minutes of fade-free maximum performance, or 30 minutes of continuous suction. A whole machine HEPA filter removes allergens from your living space and keeps them from escaping back into the air.
If you’re looking for a great deal on a handheld vacuum cleaner, you can currently get $60 off the Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum. This handheld vacuum weighs just 1.4 pounds, allowing you to carry it just about anywhere. Despite its lightweight design, this vacuum has super strong suction power, complete with a high-speed brushless motor.
A tapered nozzle allows the vacuum to get into tricky spaces for thorough cleaning. Several attachments are included, such as a duster crevice tool and a multi-use surface tool. You can conveniently recharge the vacuum on its included charging dock.
Score $77 off the Hoover Commercial Lightweight Backpack Vacuum with this Black Friday special. The vacuum weighs less than 10 pounds and comes with a harness designed by a chiropractor to reduce back strain during use. You’ll find all the accessories you need, including a turbo floor tool, crevice tool, dusting brush and an upholstery tool. Despite its powerful suction, the vacuum remains quiet enough to avoid disturbing others.
Save $60 off the BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus (24613) with this Black Friday Week deal.
One of the biggest perks for pet owners with this upright vacuum is its hair spooling system, which translates to less messy (and hands-free) emptying. The vacuum also comes with a pet dusting brush, pet turbo eraser tool and other pet-friendly accessories. A powerful yet lightweight design makes this vacuum suitable for whole-home cleaning.