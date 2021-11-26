Black Friday Zojirushi Deal: Save $157 on Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker

There’s nothing quite like the taste and smell of freshly baked bread, but who has time for all that mixing, kneading, rising, and baking? Now you don’t have to sacrifice for store-bought, because with this Black Friday Zorijushi deal, you can get the Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker machine for a whopping 42% off!

Save $157 on the Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker

Make Almost Any Kind of Bread, Any Time You Want

This versatile breadmaker gives you plenty of options when you’re baking bread at home. It can tackle a multitude of bread recipes from white, wheat, multi-grain, and European, to quickbreads, cakes, and it even makes a wicked sourdough starter. It also gives you the option to use rapid-rise yeast to speed up your everyday loaves.

Unlike the days when bread machines produced an oddly shaped round loaf with plenty of waste, this breadmaker bakes a large two-pound traditional, rectangular-shaped loaf, using ingredients you select. That means less waste and a more economical and tasty outcome.

Dual Heaters & Double Kneading Blades

Consistency is important, because these days ingredients are more expensive than ever. The Virtuoso Plus features dual heaters on both the bottom and the lid of the breadmaker ensuring consistent baking and browning to perfection.

Just in case you’ve had a bad breadmaker experience with a previous machine due to a lack of proper ingredient mixing and kneading, the Virtuoso Plus features dual mixing blades that thoroughly mix and knead the dough to give you a lovely loaf with even crumb and better yet, the blades and the bread pan are dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze!

Easy to See – Even Easier to Use

Gone are the days when you had to guess (aka. hope) that things were going right inside your breadmaker. This machine gives you a large viewing window so you can watch the mixing, kneading, and baking process in action should you choose.

A large LCD control panel is easy to read and even easier to program so you’ll quickly be able to set this machine to do exactly what you want. And the goodness doesn’t stop there because this machine lets you go way beyond bread. You can make pizza dough, sweet roll dough, and even homemade pasta dough as well. (Guess you’ll be kicking that carb-free diet to the curb for now.)

In under two and half hours for rapid rise, you can be serving up a loaf of fresh goodness that’ll get you and the kids out of bed, even on the coldest and busiest mornings. You can pre-program this machine to have your finished loaf ready and waiting at dawn and if you have a programmable coffee pot, no one could resist that kind of aromatic morning greeting!

We also love that you can choose your crust preference, from light to medium to dark.

Special Diet? No Problem!

This bread machine features special courses for making gluten-free, salt-free, sugar-free, and even vegan breads, alowing you to avoid unwanted ingredients. It’s specially designed to produce the best results for each type of bread. Naturally, it comes with an easy to use instruction manual and a recipe book to get you started, but you can honestly make any bread recipe you can imagine.

You can get baking right away because the package includes a liquid measuring cup, nested measuring cups, and a measuring spoon. Why does that matter? As every experienced baker knows, accuracy is key when it comes to the best results. Per this blog from Bake Magazine, even a slight change in your bread dough formula can affect fermentation speed, color, and taste.

If you’re someone who simply loves homebaked bread, there’s no better time to invest in the Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker. With this Black Friday Zojirushi deal, you’ll save 36% off the regular price, or more than $121!

