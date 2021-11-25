Cyber Monday Bowflex Deals: Save Up to $1,400

With the New Year right around the corner, now is the time to take advantage of some sales and set your future self up for success. Luckily, the Bowflex Cyber Monday deals look outstanding this year. Some of their exercise equipment, including treadmills, exercise bikes, home gyms, and more, are listed as high as 40% off. So enjoy those holiday snacks for the next few weeks. Then make a plan to get yourself into great shape with the help of these awesome Bowflex Cyber Monday deals.

Shop All the Bowflex Deals Here

Bowflex Treadmill Deals Offer Up to $1,100 in Savings

If you’ve been on the hunt for a treadmill, there’s no better time than the present. As Bowflex is offering some pretty insane deals on their trio of options. Their base model, the T7, is currently listed at 38% off – saving you an impressive $900 on the purchase.

The T7 features a sizeable 20″ by 60″ running path and touts Bowflex’s Comfort Tech deck cushioning which allows for low impacting running at up to 12 mph. And its fully motorized incline option can reach up to 15 percent to throw in a bit more difficulty.

There’s some cool tech in this base model too. A Bluetooth wireless armband is included so you can monitor your heart rate during workouts. Bluetooth speakers are built-in allowing you to easily jam out or listen to your shows. And you won’t need an external monitor, as the Treadmill 7 has a 7-inch HD touchscreen right on its dash so you can stream your favorite Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime shows and movies via WiFi.

Also included with every Bowflex treadmill purchase is a year of the company’s annual JRNY membership. Typically retailing around $150, the membership includes some pretty impressive options. It will assess your fitness level in order to better suit you with custom workout regimens. You’ll get dynamic coaching and feedback to guide you through your runs. And it also provides you with over 50 real-world global routes to run on through the treadmill’s touchscreen at real-time and speeds.

Save Some Serious Cash on the Bowflex Treadmill 10 and Bowflex Treadmill 22 This Cyber Monday

While the Treadmill 7 is great, both the Bowflex T10 and Bowflex T22 are even better. And the T22 has the best Cyber Monday deal as you can save $1,400 while it’s nearly 40% off.

The Treadmill 10 has all the same great features as the Treadmill 7, but it’s superior in that it sports a 10-inch touchscreen display that is removed from the treadmill’s dash. The screen is adjustable, allowing users to move it up and down for the best viewing angle. And it too comes with a year’s worth of Bowflex’s JRNY membership.

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 is no doubt the best of the three, but it’s also the most expensive too. Typically listing around $3,600, the Bowflex Cyber Monday deal sees its price cut by nearly $1,400! The T22, of course, has everything that the T7 and T10 have to offer. But it also boasts a significantly larger touchscreen that measures in at 22-inches – over triple the size of the T7 and it more than doubles the T10. If you like to watch the entertainment as you run – this is as good as it gets.

It too comes with a one-year JRNY membership to get the most out of the treadmill. And if you appreciate running with an incline, it surpasses the T7 and T10’s ability with a motorized incline that can hit 20%

Bowflex Home Gym Cyber Monday Deals Will Save You Up to $300

Outside of treadmill deals, Bowflex also has home gym Cyber Monday sales. Their very highly rated Bowflex Blaze Home Gym is 18% off, saving you $200. The home gym provides 60 plus exercises that ensure you get a full-body workout. As well as seven free trainer-designed workout regimens to give you professional guidance.

Power rod resistance can be changed between 210, 310, and 410 pounds. A lat bar and squat bar come included with the set. A sliding seat rail allows for leg presses and rowing. There are multiple cable and pulley positions to allow for custom workouts. And with the included wheels and fold-up ability, it’s easy to stow away.

It’s not quite as impressive as the Blaze Home Gym, but the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym is actually the better Bowflex Cyber Monday deal. Normally retailing at around $800, the PR1000 Home Gym is slashed by 37%. Making it yours for $499 during the Bowflex sale.

The PR1000 is capable of offering over 25 different exercises. It offers over 200 pounds of rod resistance. And like the Blaze above, you can customize cable pulley positions to allow for different angles of resistance and increase the difficulty of workouts.

The bench can be converted into a rolling seat for rowing exercises. You can fold it up when it’s not being utilized for more compact and convenient storage. And there’s even a device holder on the main beam to hold your smartphone for TV, movies, or music.

Max Trainer 8 Stepper: $400 Off! – Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: $600 Off!

You don’t have to go with treadmills to get your cardio in. Especially when Bowflex’s Max Trainer 8 Stepper and Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike are slashed down this far. The Max Trainer itself is incredibly highly rated. And when its price is cut by $400, there’s no better time to buy it.

Bowflex states that the Max Trainer 8 “combines the full-body, low-impact motion of an elliptical with the calorie-burning power of a stepper”. It’s extremely compact, making the Max Trainer 8 ideal for those that want to exercise in limited space. A magnetic media shelf is included to house your smart device, which in turn, can display your JRNY fueled statistics (not included). And the Max Trainer itself has an interactive full-color backlit display to give you plenty of information during your workouts.

Bowflex’s Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike is another great alternative option to treadmills and steppers. Especially for those that are seeking low-impact exercises for their knees. And with their Cyber Monday sales, you can save an incredible $600 on your purchase. That’s 40% off of $1,500. This particular model is the C7 IC Bike. And like the treadmills above, it comes with a year’s worth of JRNY membership and all the perks that provides.

The C7 IC features a 7-inch HD touchscreen display to visualize all of your statistics, as well as stream all of your favorite music and entertainment apps. You can even incorporate 3rd party cycling apps from Peleton and Zwift if you so desire.

The bike itself offers 100 different levels of magnetic resistance. The race-style seat is adjustable, as are the handlebars. It features dual-link pedals with toe cages for safety. Like those impressive treadmills above, it touts a Bluetooth heart rate armband and impressive Bluetooth speakers. And the indoor cycle offers a place for your water bottle, as well as a three-pound dumbbell set with easy access cradles.

What Else Would You Recommend from Bowflex?

Other than the treadmills and home gyms, the company’s SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is one of their most popular online. It’s currently Amazon’s #1 best seller in Strenght Training Kettlebells. And Kettlebell Cyber Monday deal has its price knocked down by 40%.

Weight options of 8, 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40 pounds are built-in, offering something for everyone interested in weight training. With purchase, you’ll gain access to 24 trainer-led exercises that utilize proper kettlebell techniques. And the kettlebell allows for a wide range of exercises, all with one low price.

Looking for other great Amazon Cyber Monday deals? See their entire Cyber Monday hub here.