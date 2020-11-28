15 Best Cyber Monday Baking Deals

Get yourself and your loved ones stocked up for a winter of baking with these best Cyber Monday baking deals. If you don’t see what you’re looking for check out these Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals.
This Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven is well worth the price when not on sale so don’t sit on this 50% off Black Friday Week deal. At $226.04 off the list price, it’s hard to beat.
The best tasting cookies I’ve ever baked came out of this little convection oven. We used Grandma’s tried and true recipe but the convection setting on this thing brought new life into these cookies and they came out better than in my regular convection oven. It’s worth doing extra batches on smaller pans for that perfect chewy texture.
It’s simple to use with a dial and large, easy-read LCD display. There’s long list of selectable presets including toast, bagel, bake, roast, and broil. It heats up fast and makes impressively evenly browned toast.
I bought this myself recently while we were waiting for our oven to be fixed and I have no relationship with Cuisinart. I still use it all the time even though my oven is in working order.
For Cyber Monday you can save $25.98 on this Wilton Tilt & Turn Ultra Cake Decorating Stand which elevates, spins, and even tilts your cakes up to a more comfortable angle to do intricate decorating without the neck strain.
Wilton’s Perfect Performance Three-Piece Pillow Cake Pan Set is 42% off at $29.95 down from $51.99 for a savings of $22.04. These cake pans bake up stackable cakes that look like pillows. They’re perfect for weddings, engagement parties, and more.
Their Nine-Inch Springform Pan perfect for making picture-perfect cheesecakes. It’s currently only $11.28 down from $16.99. It’s made from lightweight but durable aluminum to avoid hot or cold spots for a more even bake. Their 10-Inch Non-Stick Springform version is also on sale for 31% off.
Other great deals going on right now include this Two-Pack of Donut Baking Pans which are 14% off and a Two-Pack of Mini Muffin Pans at 15% off.
And it’s on the edge of baking but worth mentioning that their 49-Piece Candy Making Set is 46% off right now bringing it down to only $11.21.
This incredibly handy KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment for their stand mixer is on sale right now for 44% off bring the price down to $94.97 from the original $169.99. That’s a savings of $75.
The attachment hooks onto the front of your mixer and has a built-in scale for weighing your ingredients as you pour them. You no longer have to dirty another bowl to weigh your flour on a kitchen scale. Once weighed, the attachment automatically sifts your ingredients into the bowl through a chute. It saves time, effort, and counter space so you can enjoy baking more.
It’s only compatible with certain stand mixer models so make sure to enter your model number into the box so it can check to see if your mixer is compatible.
To be clear, this deal is on the attachment only. The stand mixer is not included.
Take up to 44% off select Nordic Ware bundt pans and make your holiday bakes that much classier and more impressive. I’m featuring this golden Crown Bundt Pan which was Nordic Ware’s 70th Anniversary pan. It’s 41% off right now at $37.00 down from a list price of $62.50. That’s a total of $25.50 off.
Nordic Ware’s exceptionally festive Pine Forest Bundt Pan is 44% for a savings of $22.01. Their Jubilee Bundt Pan is 39% off and their Blossom Bundt Pan, perfect for spring, is 37% off.
Nordic Ware pans are made in the United States and come with a lifetime warranty.
No amount of skill in cake decorating can make up for having the right tools so pick up this 32-Piece Cake Decorating Set by Kootek while it’s 60% off. It’s on sale for $11.99 down from a list price of $29.99 for a savings of $18.00. Who doesn’t a final price that’s lower than the amount off?
The set includes two reusable silicone pastry bags, two plastic couplers for making tips more secure and easy to switch out, 24 numbered stainless steel piping tips, a storage container for the piping tips, one flower nail, and three icing smoothers in three different textures.
I can’t tell you how many times I wished I had more measuring spoons so do your future self a favor and take advantage of this sale on Spring Chef measuring spoons.
Their single-sided six-piece set is 52% off at $11.97 down from $24.97. These are great because they’re narrow so you can easily fit them into spice containers. It comes with one tablespoon, one teaspoon, one three-quarter teaspoon, one-half teaspoon, one-quarter, and one-eight teaspoon. The three-quarter teaspoon is unique inclusions and perfect for when you’re halving recipes.
This Three-Cup Bellemain Stainless Steel Flour Sifter is 62% off the list price right now. You always see bakers on competition shows using these and home bakers should be using them too because they prevent lumps in flour and sugar so you don’t end up with chunks that never get fully incorporated.
The Bellemain sifter is made of stainless steel and is easy to clean because it’s dishwasher safe. Unlike difficult squeeze models, this sifter has a crank with a large wooden handle. Turning the crank rotates a two-loop agitator that breaks up lumps and delivers perfect flour.
It has a real rustic, farmhouse kitchen look to it that makes it not only practical but a nice gift for home bakers.
For today only, this Frigidaire Stainless Steel Kitchen Scale is 34% off at $13.26 down from $19.99. Going by CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price the scale has ever been sold for.
The scale can measure in pounds/ounces, grams, fluid ounces, and milliliters with the simple touch of a button. The tare function has its own dedicated button. It’s a great tool for measuring out your baking ingredients.
It has a maximum weight load of 11 pounds which should be plenty for a home kitchen scale. (And if not, what in the world are you doing in your kitchen?) The one-inch LCD readout is backlit so it’s easy to read even in sunlight. It takes four batteries and they come included with the scale.
Right now you can pick up the Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker at 52% off, bring the price down to $87.96 down from $185.00.
This is a great gift for people who got into baking this year but don’t necessarily have the time to keep up with baking bread as much as they’d like to. Bread machines make having fresh homemade bread easier and faster.
Don’t sit on this Black Friday Lightning Deal to save up to 38% off Homefavor Six-Piece Spatula Sets depending on color. Each set comes with a large and small spatula, large and small spoon spatula, silicone basting brush, and a jar spatula so you can reach every last bit of jam or peanut butter without struggling.
The set comes in four different colors: Aqua Marble, Red, and Black.
For Black Friday, American-made USA Pans are up to 36% off. Each commercial-grade pan has a patented silicone-coating that ensures your baked goodies won’t stick to the bottom. Plus they come with a lifetime warranty.
This 13 by Nine Rectangular Cake Pan is 36% off the original $24.95 bringing it down to $15.97 and their Non-Stick Muffin Tin is 17% off at $24.99.
You can never have enough silicone spatulas so take advantage of this deal of 23% off U-Taste Four-Piece Silicone Spatula Sets.
They’re heat-resistant up to 600 degrees and have a durable stainless steel core. They’re seamless so you never have to worry about water or food accumulating in crevices. These spatulas are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleanup. You get four different shaped and sized spatulas include a spoon spatula, a scraping spatula, and a jar spatula which is perfect for getting that last bit of peanut butter from the jar.
If you’re looking for a deal that impresses with sheer quantity for the price, this Kosbon 367-Piece Cake Baking & Decorating Set comes with everything needed to make and bake a cake minus the ingredients and an oven. The kit is normally $59.99 and is 27% right now, saving you $16.00.
It comes with three springform pans, decorating turntable, flour sieve, decorating spatulas, whisks, 48 stainless steel piping bag tips that are numbered for easy identification and organization, two reusable silicone piping bags, 100 disposable piping bags, cake cutter, chocolate mold, six reusable cupcake molds, 100 disposable cupcake molds, sculpting tools, patterned scrapers, and more.
I like that it includes couplers that allow you to attach the piping tips to the outside of the piping bags so you’re able to switch out piping tips whenever you need to.
Right now you can pick up high-quality bakeware like this Cuisinart 15-Inch Baking Sheet for 50% off. Cuisinart’s thick construction allows for even heating and prevents warping. Plus they’re dishwasher-safe and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
The Cuisinart Easy-Grip Nonstick Loaf Pan is 32% off and Cuisinart Nine-Inch Square Cake Pan is 25% off.
The Flex Edge Beater is an accessory for 4.5-5 quart tilt-head Kitchenaid stand mixer. The silicone edges of the beater, scrape the sides of the bowl to ensure your ingredients are incorporated without damaging the sides of the bowl. Be sure to check the chart in the product photos to ensure your Kitchenaid is compatible.