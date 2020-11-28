10 Best Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Deals

Take advantage of these Cyber Monday sales and get one of these rustic, flocked Vickerman Pre-Lit Alpine Christmas trees for nearly half off.

These alpine-style trees with their spare branches and tall, bare trunk are really on-trend right now. They look like you’ve just brought a tree in down from the mountains for your cozy ski lodge.

The featured six-foot tree is 47% off bringing it down to $135.79 from a list price of $257.54. That’s a savings of $121.50.

Sales vary by size and lighting but the tree is available in heights from two feet to seven feet and pre-lit with warm, clear, or multicolor lights.