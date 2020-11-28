10 Best Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Deals

With these Cyber Monday Christmas tree deals, you can save big on some of the most realistic artificial trees out there. Many of them are hundreds of dollars off right now so don’t wait.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Take advantage of these Cyber Monday sales and get one of these rustic, flocked Vickerman Pre-Lit Alpine Christmas trees for nearly half off.
These alpine-style trees with their spare branches and tall, bare trunk are really on-trend right now. They look like you’ve just brought a tree in down from the mountains for your cozy ski lodge.
The featured six-foot tree is 47% off bringing it down to $135.79 from a list price of $257.54. That’s a savings of $121.50.
Sales vary by size and lighting but the tree is available in heights from two feet to seven feet and pre-lit with warm, clear, or multicolor lights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This pre-lit, 7.5-foot Tiffany Fir Christmas Tree is 54% off right now which brings the price down to $218 from the list price of $469.99. It’s made with a combination of traditional bottle-brush branches and injection-molded “real feel” branches that look just like real pine boughs. I have a combination tree like this and I love the realistic branches for their look and the more traditional needles are great for filling out the tree and holding heavier ornaments.
The Tiffany Fir has a whopping 1,878 branch tips and 600 white lights that connect through the center pole for no-hassle set-up. This style of tree also comes in heights from 4.5 feet to 10 feet but the best sale is on this 7.5-foot tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can pick up this gorgeous 7.5-foot Flocked Mountain Pine Christmas Tree at the lowest price it has ever been according to an Amazon price tracker. It’s marked down by 25% for Cyber Monday bringing the price down to $229.25 from the list price of $399.
Fraser Hill Farm’s Flocked Mountain Pine has a rustic, realistic silhouette and several shades of green that makes it look like it was just taken off the side of a mountain for your ski lodge. The quality flocking has good staying power and has a freshly fallen snow effect.
It’s pre-lit with 550 multicolor lights and has 1,278 branch tips for a full body. Like all their trees, the lights of the sections connect to each other through the center pole so there are no wires to deal with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save big on this Pre-Lit 7.5-foot Slim Fraser Fir by Puelo International which is 59% off for Cyber Monday, which is the most it’s been on sale since this past January going by an Amazon price tracker.
Originally $387.98, 59% off brings this tree down to only $159.99. It has a nice slim base of only 14 inches in diameter and is pre-lit with 500 lights across 1,453 branch tips. The branches are made with traditional bottle-brush needles to keep the tree affordable.
If this doesn’t quite fit what you’re looking for, check out my post on the best pencil Christmas trees.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
At 33% off, this is the lowest price this the 7.5-Foot Canyon Pine Tree With Smart Lights has been offered on Amazon this year according to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker. The Canyon Pine has many different length and style needles for a rustic look and a more natural silhouette.
You don’t have to worry about it looking sparse because this tree has 1,361 branch tips pre-lit with 550 smart white lights. The tree comes in three separate sections but the only wire you need to worry about is the one from the tree to the outlet because the three separate light sections connect automatically when you connect the center poles.
The model that is pre-lit with clear LED lights and the Un-lit 7.5-foot Canyon Pine are both 22% off. This is the first time that un-lit Canyon Pine tree has ever been on sale on Amazon.
Their 6.5-foot Canyon Pine with multi-color LED lights is currently 22% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for rustic, realistic, and homey, check out this 7.5 Carolina Pine by National Tree with realistic long needles and pine cones. It’s currently 46% off the original $619.99 bringing the price down to $333.45.
The tree is made up of several different styles and sizes of “Real Feel” branches. The needles are injection-molded for an ultra-realistic look. There are a total of 1,399 branch tips and the long, wide bunches of needles make the tree appear even more full. It’s pre-lit with 750 white lights
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For Cyber Monday, Fraser Hill Farm’s 7.5-foot Foxtail Pine with Smart Lighting is 24% off at $379.58 down from $484.03. According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price the tree has been on Amazon this year.
The injection-molded branches are ultra-realistic and look just like an actual pine tree. No flat, bottle-brush style needles here, and with 1,958 branch tips, this is one full-looking tree. Each of the three sections is pre-lit with clear smart lights and plug into each other through the center pole so there are no fiddly wires to have to worry about.
If you don’t like the skinny look of pencil Christmas trees, then this tree is for you. It has a wide 69-inch diameter base for that traditional triangle silhouette.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Vickerman Flocked Sierra Christmas Tree will turn your living room into a winter wonderland and right now you can get it for up to $364.09 off the list price. Sales vary by size and light colors, but this 6.5-foot Sierra pre-lit with clear lights is 55% off at $302.99 down from $667.09.
You’ll love the realistic injection-molded needles and the natural sloping silhouette. It’s easy to set up with hinged branches and light sections that connect through the center pole so there aren’t a bunch of wires to manage.
It comes with a metal base and a step-on light switch. The tree is available in heights from 6.5 feet to an impressive 10 feet and in clear, warm, or multicolored lights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What makes the Mr. Christmas Vermont Spruce Christmas Tree special is that it’s Alexa Compatible. Once you connect it to an Alexa device like an Echo Dot, you can control the lights on the tree with your voice. The lights have five lighting modes and eight different colors to choose from including multicolor.
For Cyber Monday, this seven-foot tree is 20% off and CamelCamelCamel price tracker says that this tree hasn’t ever been on sale on Amazon before today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can save 30% off the Seven-Foot Southern Peace Pine Tree by Fraser Hill Farm. It’s currently $208.79 down from $260.99 earlier this week. According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this tree has never been on sale before on Amazon.
The Southern Peace Pine has thin, long traditional bottle-brush needles for a different take on making artificial Christmas trees look more realistic without resorting to thick injection mold branches which not everyone likes. It’s packed with 600 clear white lights 1,040 branch tips.