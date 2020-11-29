17 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Headphones

If a great pair of headphones is what the special person in your life is expecting under the tree this year, then you’re in luck. All sorts of incredible headphones deals may be found during the week leading up to Cyber Monday.

This year there are bargains on some great brands like Sony, Bose, Samsung, Beats, and more. There will be headphone deals coming and going all throughout the week leading up to Black Friday and beyond. Be sure to check back often to see what deals are unveiled.

What Makes a Good Pair of Headphones?

Sound quality isn't going to do you any good if your headphones don't fit right. Your headphones should, no, need to be comfortable. Over the ear headphones should have thick padding that seals out exterior noise and are still soft for your head. The headband must adjust smoothly and stay where you want it.

In-ear headphones should fit snug but watch how far you shove them into your ear canal. In other words, don't do that.

Good earbuds come with a number of accessories designed to fit well into your ears. Everyone has different sized ears so customized options are crucial for a good fit and a pleasing experience.

Sound quality can be so incredible from the small speakers featured in headphones today. Over the ear models have an advantage over smaller earbuds: the speakers are larger and the ear cup padding can effectively shut out noise for a more pleasing experience.

That said, in-ear headphones provide a better option for people who workout and are active. These headphones are portable and some of the batteries can go all day long. Tuck them in your pocket (or your ears) and off you go.

There are a plethora of great options for headphones these days. Name brands don't mean everything: there are some truly good products available from a company that you may never have heard of. Many times you can try headphones out before you make a definitive choice so you can get a pair that really works for you.

What Headphone Features Should I Look Out For?

Noise-cancelation features are very in these days and for good reason. Open-concept office spaces and working from home is very much a thing in 2020.

The ability to shut out the noise in order to concentrate is very important. Make sure to look for how noise cancelation affects battery life with wireless headphones.

Also, keep in mind that you understand (especially with earbuds) what the battery life language means. "35 hours of battery life" doesn't mean much when the user must charge the headphones every three hours in a charging case.

I have a pair of wireless earbuds that definitely lasts for nine hours of playing time before I have to charge them and they're from a company I had never heard of before. Not bad.

I can't express how important comfort is for a pair of headphones. It won't matter one bit how great they sound or how long they last if they give you a headache. Those same earbuds that I just referenced are great...but they make my ears ache after about four hours. Meanwhile, my daughter wears her earbuds all day long...except when she has to charge them every couple of hours.

Make sure you think about all the details when you make a decision. The good news is that great headphones, when you find them, will make your intrepid search process so worth it.

