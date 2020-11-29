17 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Headphones

If a great pair of headphones is what the special person in your life is expecting under the tree this year, then you’re in luck. All sorts of incredible headphones deals may be found during the week leading up to Cyber Monday.
This year there are bargains on some great brands like Sony, Bose, Samsung, Beats, and more. There will be headphone deals coming and going all throughout the week leading up to Black Friday and beyond. Be sure to check back often to see what deals are unveiled.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beats sound equipment is crazy good. It isn’t meant to be understood, it just is. Beats has their Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones on sale for 20% off the regular price this year for Cyber Monday. Don’t pay $249.95 when you don’t have to; you’re paying just $199.95 for incredibly good earphones.
An Apple H1 headphone chip powers the Powerbeats Pro so it not only sounds wild but it pairs with Apple products without any struggle at all. I mean none. They pair up with Android devices as well but I’m just saying that if you have an iPhone, you’re in for a real treat.
Workout, exercise, or heavy yard work, will be made all the better with Powerbeats Pro. Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable with multiple ear tip options to ensure these headphones are your personal audio gateway. In other words, there’s equipment included that will personalize these earphones just for you.
They provide nine hours of battery life with one charge to provide more workout time for you and less inconvenience with waiting for a charge. But let’s say you do go that long (yikes) and you max the battery out. Just five minutes in the charge pack will bring another 90 minutes of listening time. Go buy them already before they sell out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You should know all about Beats audio products by now. Beats beat out (ha) the competition with smooth design, comfortable fit, and incredible sound. These Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones continue that trend of amazing quality and, just for you, they’re on sale on Cyber Monday for 40% off the retail price. That’s right: they’re on sale for just $119.95.
The Solo3 delivers up to 40 hours of battery life driven by an Apple W1 chip for high-efficiency audio playback. A quick five-minute charge will provide three hours of playback to get you back groovin’ to whatever it is that turns your crank.
On-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can make sure these headphones are truly yours. All-day listening comfort? Yes, please. Fast-flowing curves and pivoting performance allow for natural fit and optimal comfort.
Apple and Beats have a really tight relationship and they’re changing the way anyone listens to music. Seamless setup and switching for Apple devices, amazing battery life, and quick charging is what you get out of it. Don’t worry: these work great with Android devices, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones provide three levels of noise cancellation for an audio experience that you’ve never had. Bose is the master of quality audio technology. Their QuietComfort 35 II headphones completely bring it. They’re Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, smart home gadgets, or information when you want it.
The dual-mic system shuts out ambient noise to provide you with crystal-clear sound. It understands the noise around you better than you do. These headphones are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity without a second thought, personalized settings, and even more amenities via the Bose app.
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones come in black, blue, and metallic rose. They’re typically $299.00 but for Cyber Monday, they are available for just $199.00. That’s a savings of $100, my friend.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Treblab isn’t an easily recognizable household name but they produce some decent audio equipment. This pair of Treblab X2 Over Ear Workout Headphones is worth a look. Save $50 on this pair of nice headphones during Cyber Monday. That’s a savings of 42% off the list price.
They feature active noise canceling technology along with Bluetooth connectivity to provide surprisingly good sound while blocking out exterior white noise. The Treblab X2 will play constantly for 35 hours on one charge. That’s enough for more than a few workouts. When they need more juice, these headphones fully charge in just three hours.
The X2s are IPX4 water-resistant and sweatproof while offering a personal fit and soft, pliable cushioning that molds to the natural shape of your head. A built-in mic provides clarity for answering phone calls as well as access to voice assistants like Siri or Alexa.
Push-button controls on the underside of the earphone housing provide easily accessible adjustment to track play, pause, skip, volume, and call answering. I’ll reiterate here that Treblab is an off-brand but must point out the large number of positive reviews from folks like me (not robots), that simply love these things, especially for the price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headphones pump out sound that rocks. The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound. The open design suits those who prefer a natural, spacious sound like that found in a live listening environment.
The Galaxy Buds Live are on sale this week of Cyber Monday for $139.99; that’s $30 off the retail price. According to CamelCamelCamel, that’s the only major drop in price since the headphones were released this summer.
Equal parts headphones and ear bling, Galaxy Buds Live come in four colors you’ll want to show off: black, bronze, red, and white. Turn on Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise anywhere you’re at. Features like Active Noise Canceling are enabled through a Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android or the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices.
Ready to let the world back in? Then tap again to let in surrounding live sounds like the voices of co-workers, flight announcements, or street traffic while still enjoying your favorite track. The Galaxy Buds Live features long-lasting battery life with a case that doubles as a wireless charger. Your voice assistant is always on to order coffee, send a message, or search music, all with hands-free operation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sony’s line of wireless headphones, including this pair of WH-XB900 over-the-ear headphones, look great, sound better, and would make a welcome gift under the tree this holiday season. Cyber Monday is this week and that means great deals. The Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Headphones are on sale for 50% this week only. That’s savings of $125.
Simple design typically hides a huge amount of intricate thought behind the construction of things. Sony headphones provide incredible comfort with thick-cushioned ear cups and a smooth, sliding headband. But how do they sound?
One word: amazing. Next-level digital noise canceling technology provides rich sound, extra bass, and balanced high and mid-range tones. The WH-XB900 headphones feature the convenience of hands-free calling with an integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity.
30 hours of battery life are what you’ll enjoy with this pair of Sony headphones. Ten minutes of charging will get you an additional 60 minutes. Touch sensor controls can pause, play, or skip tracks along with controlling volume and answering calls. Need to give Alexa a command? These headphones will allow you to do that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This pair of JBL Club 950NC Wireless Headphones will bring the stage to you. Legendary JBL sound and audio in high-resolution will give you the ultimate range of detail and clarity for an incredible experience. speaking of incredible, these headphones are on sale this week of Cyber Monday for just $169.95. You’ll save $80 off the retail price.
These JBL headphones know what you want: a calm ride to work, distraction-free studying, freedom from Mitch walking into your office, and gabbing endlessly about office politics. No worries. The Club 950NC will tune out the world to allow you to focus on your favorite music. Simply press and hold the Smart Ambient button to get to your happy place.
But hey, Mitch sometimes can’t be held at bay. Use the Ambient Aware and TalkThru features to have that quick chat with people around you without the need to remove your headphones. TalkThru drops the music level down and amplifies external voices. Even Mitch’s.
JBL Club 950NC Headphones use Bluetooth to stay connected with your smartphones and with your Amazon Alexa voice assistant. With the My JBL Headphones app, you can set up your Voice Assistant and tap on your left earpiece to send texts, play your favorite music, check the weather, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
JBL is a leader in portable sound and these JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones will have you grinning from ear to ear. They’re small in size but come to the table packing some serious audio quality. They’re on sale for Cyber Monday for just $74.95. That’s half off the regular price.
These earbuds can move instantly from absolute music immersion to focusing on surroundings with the Ambient Aware feature. Chat with your friends without removing these Bluetooth headphones with TalkThru. When you’re done, just swipe on the headphone housing to turn back on the music.
The JBL Live 300s provide up to six hours of playback on a single charge. Pop them into the charging case and get a one-hour boost in just ten minutes. The charging case is good for an additional 14 hours of listening.
Wherever you are in the world, and whatever you are doing, take your sound along and stay connected with clear, stereo calls with no background noise. Discover total listening freedom with hands-free functionality and no distractions with all-access touch control. Don’t let your headphones wrap you up or tie you down; the JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones is ready to set you free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’m a fan of Anker’s Soundcore products including these Liberty Air Wireless Headphones. They’re on sale during Cyber Monday for just $29.99; that’s a 54% savings off the retail price. Hurry to take advantage of this excellent holiday savings deal.
The graphene-coated drivers of the Liberty Air headphones eliminate distortion to produce sound with enhanced accuracy and outstanding clarity. You’ll experience detailed highs, bright mids, and satisfyingly deep bass. Two built-in microphones with uplink noise cancellation effectively filter out external noise to boost clarity and quality while you go on about your day.
Your voice will sound clear even when walking down a crowded city street or on a packed (with masks, hopefully) subway to work. Anker utilizes a charging technology and a new-generation Bluetooth chipset to ensure battery usage that is incredibly efficient. Five hours of solid runtime is boosted to 20 hours with the included charging case.
Discreet touchpads on the Liberty Air headphones allow effortless touch commands when answering calls as well as controlling playback with options for play, pause, and skip. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides a solid and stable connection for skip-free music. Liberty Air is IPX5-rated for effective protection against liquids like rain and sweat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skullcandy True Wireless Headphones provide 30 total hours of playback and feature a rapid charge option to get you the runtime you need at a fraction of the time to juice them up. During Cyber Monday, these in-ear headphones are on sale for 50%, a savings of $40 this week only. True Wireless Headphones will be a welcome surprise in anyone’s stocking.
Full media controls exist on each ear bud and they can be used solo if needed. Three EQ modes (music, movie, podcast) dial in sound quality where and when the user needs it. Plus, they’re IP55 water-resistant to keep up with workouts, yard work, or life at the beach.
What’s that? You lost one already? Lucky for you, Tile technology is built into each ear bud so you can find them with your smartphone. There are five rad colors to choose from and the sound quality is off the hook…what are you waiting for?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Step up this holiday season to amazing wireless sound with HD 450BT Wireless Headphones from Sennheiser. It’s on sale for Cyber Monday for 50% off retail, a savings of $100. Whether listening to a podcast or on the go with your favorite song, you can count on the HD 450BT to be your reliable audio companion. Thanks to Sennheiser’s active noise cancellation and a closed-back design, the HD 450BT delivers rich sound without distraction, even in loud environments.
Thanks to a winning combination of superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth technology, and an excellent 30-hour battery life, this versatile wireless headset is less expensive than other headphones from Sennheiser without sacrificing features or quality. A voice assistant button and a robust folding design provide take-anywhere durability.
Download and use the Sennheiser Smart Control App that features selectable sound modes for tailoring the sound experience to your travel playlist. Besides battery status and firmware updates, the app features a podcast mode that optimizes the intelligibility of podcasts, audiobooks, and other speech content. Great headphones for a great price? Yes, please.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones by Sennheiser deliver a superior listening experience. Depth and precision can be used to describe their construction, design, and sound quality. Each frequency is separated so bass, mid-range, and treble then work together in tandem. Save $50.00 with this early Cyber Monday deal but you’d better hurry.
Intuitive controls are designed into the unit for personal adjustment when taking a business call, talking to a friend, or simply getting away from it all in your own audio panic room. Automatic power and smart pause features provide sound enjoyment without the need to hide from life. Active noise cancellation and transparent hearing functionality are available in case you do want to hide from life. Advanced ANC offers three modes that work in a number of different environments.
The genuine leather head strap and premium over-the-ear cushioning provide luxurious comfort for anyone who enjoys total audio involvement. Sturdy brushed steel arms and durable covers will stand up to an overly active lifestyle as well. The Momentum 3 is the perfect companion to the stylish listener (you) who’s on the move.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones from Sennheiser deliver superior sound quality and an amazing listening experience. For Cyber Monday, these fabulous earphones are on sale for just $199.95. That’s more than a $150 discount but you’d better act fast; these headphones won’t last long at that price.
The active noise cancellation feature will close off the audio of the world around you and can be adjusted to your preferences. Battery run time is a nice 30 hours strong. Travel from London to Hong Kong and back with just one charge. These headphones are meant for the professional on the go.
The PXC 550-II features an access button to your voice assistant of choice. Simply tap the button once and your preferred helper will be on the line be it Siri, Google, or Alexa. There’s a touchpad on the right ear as well that provides volume, play, stop, pause and track skip controls. You can take an incoming call with the touchpad as well.
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones are only for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Are you that person? Smooth, stylish, and extremely comfortable, these headphones are a great way to enjoy music, spoken word, and entertainment on your terms.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With the Skullcandy Indy Wireless In-Ear Headphones, you’ll be connected without being tied down. With Bluetooth wireless technology and stable ear gels for a secure fit, this pair of headphones will be just what Santa has on his list this holiday season. They’re on sale for just $34.99 the week of Cyber Monday. That’s a $50 savings over retail.
The Indy headphones are IP55 sweat and water-resistant so they’ll keep up with whatever crazy workout you have planned with no issues. What’s that? The crazy workout is going to be an all-day thing? No worries: Indy features 16 hours of total battery life.
These babies feature call, track, volume, and voice assistant access via touch controls. Look, we all know you want wireless freedom without getting all tangled in plastic cords. Dance like no one’s watching with a choice of five color options, a tight fit, and premium sound quality.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes to deliver severe audial bliss. They’re on sale for Cyber Monday for $40 off the retail price. They have the ability to selectively tune environmental noise in or out so the user can stay focused on a phone call or get lost with a favorite playlist.
Galaxy Buds+ fit perfectly to isolate the wearer from distracting noises to stay focused on what they want. But let’s say you want to filter in some of the outside world; just switch on Ambient Aware2 to hear oncoming traffic, your order number, or flight announcements while continuing to enjoy your favorite audio.
The battery is built to go all day with 22 hours of serious sound. 11 hours of nonstop music can be made possible with a single charge and the wireless charging case can provide 11 more. Forgot to charge them the night before? No worries. Three minutes of charging in the case provides an hour of additional play time.
A dedicated internal and two external microphones pick up your voice and isolate it from outside noises to make sure that you will be heard correctly. When you’re on a call, your voice will come through without issue, even in noisy locations.
The Galaxy Buds+ are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms via Bluetooth. Use the earbuds with the Galaxy Wearable app on Android and Galaxy Buds+ app on iOS for even more features.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Comfortable and incredibly nice to listen to, the Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones are ideal for music, spoken word, telephone calls, and more. During Cyber Monday, they’re on sale for 56% off the normal price. That’s a savings of $112.00. Sony makes advanced tech gear and these headphones are definitely advanced.
Battery life can last a rich 35 hours by making the battery go the distance along with quick charges throughout the day. Hands-free calling works without a hitch: simply use your voice assistant such as Alexa or Google Assistant to make it happen. Bluetooth streaming is easy and quick with NFC one-touch capability.
The metal sliders of the headband adjust smoothly to conform to your head making these headphones yours. No one likes cancel culture but canceling out the world once in a while isn’t so bad. Smart noise cancelation automatically senses your environment with dual noise sensor technology. What are you waiting for? Make the holidays that much merrier with these great Sony headphones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sony WH1000XM4/B Black Wireless Headphones are the latest release of the series and on sale on Cyber Monday for $72 off the retail price. These headphones are plush, comfortable, intelligent, and technologically advanced. Cushioned headband and ear cups feel great and won’t contribute to fatigue.
The premium sound of these headphones elevates the listening experience and will personalize and control everything the user hears over time. Adaptive Sound Control is onboard to automatically detect what the user is up to: walking, waiting, or traveling. It then adjusts the ambient sound settings to best suit the situation.
Runtime is approximately 30 hours of quick charging battery capability. A ten-minute charge allows for five more hours of playback. Superior call quality with precise voice pick up combines five built-in microphones with advanced audio signal for clear calls.
A proximity sensor in the earcups can detect whether or not anyone is wearing the headphones and will pause the content when they are removed. Playback resumes when they’re put back on. Touch sensor controls will pause, play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.
As soon as you speak to someone next to you, the Speak-to-Chat feature automatically stops the audio and allows ambient sound for the conversation. The WH-1000XM4 headphones may be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time for wireless convenience.