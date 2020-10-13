DC Comics Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 53% on Graphic Novels

DC Comics is the publishing home of such literary heroes as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and many, many more. Right now for Prime Day, you can find a number of graphic novels (think fancy comic books sometimes in hardback book form) on sale for up to 53% off.
Just in time for Halloween, this Prime Day deal on a DC Comics graphic novel takes a dark, scary turn. Batman: Damned is a super-cool supernatural/horror/film noir mash-up that you won’t be able to put down. This hardcover volume collects Batman: Damned #1-3 and features a behind-the-scenes extras gallery with an afterword by writer Brian Azzarello.
Batman’s greatest foe, the Joker, has been murdered. Who killed him is a mystery. But what happens when the person that the World’s Greatest Detective is searching for is staring back at him in the mirror?
There is no doubt that the Joker is gone. But what happened? Did Batman finally do the unthinkable? Or is there some other sinister force in Gotham City? There’s always some sinister force in Gotham City. Batman can’t remember…and the more he digs into the case, the more he starts to doubt everything he’s uncovering.
Fan favorites Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, and Scott Williams present a Batman story that you won’t soon forget. Picture the worst villians of Gotham City: The Joker, Riddler, Ra’s al Ghul, Clayface, and others coming together to destroy the life of their greatest enemy in Batman: Hush.
Batman’s life is about to be thrown into utter chaos. But they’re not content with just getting the job done. This rogue’s gallery is interested in a more elaborate, sinister scheme to destroy the Dark Knight once and for all. That scheme is headed by an evil mastermind much closer to Batman’s alter ego, Bruce Wayne, than any foe before.
Little do the villains of Gotham know that they’re all simply pawns of the villainous Hush in an elaborate game of revenge against Bruce Wayne. Pushed past his breaking point, Batman will need his detective skills more than ever before to uncover the true identity of this mysterious mastermind before it’s too late.
Writer Jeph Loeb created the classic Batman tales The Long Halloween and Dark Victory so you know you’re in for a thrill ride with Hush. Jim Lee (Justice League, Suicide Squad) and Scott Williams (All-Star Batman & Robin, Superman) provide the stunning art to this tale of the Batman that you won’t soon forget.
Batman: Hush is on sale for Prime Day for only $15.90; a 46% savings. It collects Batman #608-619, a Hush interlude from Wizard #0, and a bonus section with over 40 pages of behind-the-scenes content.