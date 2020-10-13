Prime Day Diaper Deals: Save up to 30% on Pampers & Honest

Looking for Prime Day diaper deals? We don’t blame you! Diaper costs can pile up fast –almost as fast as the diapers themselves.

We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day diaper deals, including diapers for newborns through size 6. We’ve also included easy ups and training pants perfect for your little one at any stage!

Find more Prime Day Diaper Deals here.

Save 33% on Honest Overnight Baby Diapers (Size 4 )

This Club Box includes 54 overnight diapers in Size 4. They all have the adorable Sleepy Sheep pattern. A cloudlike soft liner will keep your baby comfortable, while it rapidly disperses moisture away from your baby’s skin.

Nobody likes waking up to leaks. These provide 20% extra leak protection. Plus, they’re made without latex, chlorine processing, fragrances, or lotions, making them perfect for sensitive skin.

Price: 17.31

Get the Honest Overnight Diapers Deal Here

Save 29% on Pampers Diapers Newborn / Size 1 (8-14 lb), 252 Count

These are perfect for babies weighing 8-14 pounds. Keep your newborn comfortable with up to 12 hours of overnight dryness. These diapers lock away any wetness, using three “extra absorb” channels.

Compared to the leading value brand, these stayed 3x drier. Keep your newborn comfortable — and dry!

This comes with 6 pop-top packs of the baby wipes (336 baby wipes total).

Price: $48.31

Get This Pampers Newborn Baby Diapers Deal Here

Save up to 30% on Pampers Diapers Size 2 (234 Count) + 1-Month Supply of Baby Wipes

Size 3 is ideal for babies between 12 and 18 pounds. These Pampers diapers boast up to 12 hours of leak-free overnight dryness, and this box comes with 6 pop-top packs of the baby wipes (336 baby wipes total).

Price: $48.74

Get This Pampers Diapers + Baby Wipes Package Deal Here