Intex Cyber Monday Deal: 48% Off Challenger Inflatable Kayak

If you’re looking to take your first foray into paddle sports, there’s nothing more zen like than being at water level, taking in the views and exploring the shorelines in a kayak. The problem is, it can be a spendy sport to get started with.

This Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak is a crazy great deal at the lowest price we’ve ever seen it since last spring. At just $76.74, it’s a whopping 48% off the regular price, making it affordable for nearly any person who wants to spend some meditative time on the water.

Suitable for lakes and calmer rivers, this kayak is super easy to set up, and easy to pack away, stowing easily in a trunk, bullet roof carrier, or back hatch. It’s an ideal way to get outdoors in a socially distanced way, and at this price, it is the perfect gift idea for almost any adult who loves to explore the outdoors.

Better yet, it comes with absolutely everything you’re going to need, except for personal flotation devices, which we’re insistent that you purchase before going out on the water.

This kayak is made from heavy-duty puncture-resistant vinyl, but that doesn’t mean you can’t damage it. You’ll still want to be careful on rocky shorelines. While it has two separate air chambers, you do risk getting swamped if you puncture it. This kayak has an inflatable I-beam floor for added stability in the water as well as a removable skeg to help your boat track well in the water, especially in windy conditions.

The closed-deck design keeps your tootsies inside the boat, just like a traditional kayak, and the deck top has a mesh cargo net for water bottles, plus grab lines on both ends. As mentioned, this deal includes everything to get started, so we’ll run it down here.

How do you inflate the kayak?

It comes with a high output pump that lets you inflate the kayak. In a matter of minutes, this will be you out on the water smiling.

This kayak also comes with an 86 inch aluminum paddle that is suitable for most adults, and it also includes a patch kit just in case you happen to get a leak. Once you get your mojo on and figure out how to paddle without splashing, you’ll easily be gliding through the water at a much swifter pace than you imagined.

How do you store it safely?

This kayak comes with a convenient carry back that fits both the boat and the pump. Simply deflate the kayak, wipe off excess water and let it dry. Then fold it up and safely stow it in your trunk so it’s always at the ready for your next water adventure.

Are there other good deals on kayaks?

Much of the Intex line is on sale right now, so if you’d prefer a tandem boat, (and we don’t blame you for that,) the Intex Explorer K2 Kayak is also featured on Cyber Monday for 29% off.

If you’d rather have a hard side kayak and you’re just starting out, we’ve got lots of recommendations for cheap kayaks that are still great quality boats for beginners.

Get this Intex Explorer Inflatable Kayak today and you’ll be set for many hours of fun in absolutely every season of the year.

