Prime Day Kitchen Essentials Deal: Save Up to 43%

Hooray, hooray, it’s Amazon Prime Day! If you’re in need of the latest and greatest kitchen gadgets, pots and pans, cutlery sets, and everyday cooking essentials, we’ve got you covered.
From Le Creuset to Wüsthof to Zwilling J.A. Henckels to Lodge to Stasher to John Boos to…well, you get the picture. Our list of the best kitchen Prime Day deals is packed with all the best deals, brands, goodies, and gift ideas you need this year.
And, here’s the best part: you can save up to 43% on kitchen essentials during Amazon Prime Day. Talk about an awesome kitchen deal! For the latest and greatest kitchen prime day deals, read on.
It doesn’t get much more iconic than Le Creuset. As renowned cookware designers, Le Creuset’s Rectangular Skinny Griddle is a must-have item on Prime Day.
A convenient pan for searing steaks, pork chops, vegetables, hot sandwiches, and more, this griddle can do more than prepare your breakfast favorites. Measuring in at 13-inches x 8.5-inches, this griddle features a large and smooth cooking surface that’s coated with Le Creuset’s protective satin black enamel to prevent damage and wear.
Over time, this slightly abrasive finish develops a natural patina, ideal for searing and browning. Lamens terms, please? It just gets better with age.
Save 43% during Amazon Prime Day on all nine of their iconic colors: Flame (pictured), Ocean, Cerise, Marseille, Palm, French Grey, Quince, Cotton, and Deep Teal.
Truly a great kitchen Prime Day deal!
Lodge is a true classic. And, this dutch oven, friends, is the most popular dutch oven on Amazon.
The Lodge Dutch Oven is a 6-quart enameled cast-iron classic that’s great for preparing and serving memorable meals. With the ability to use this on the stove, in the oven or on the grill, it’s perfect for roasting, searing, and making one-pot wonders. Lodge knows that cooking is about more than just the food; it’s about the memories. That’s why so much thought and care goes into every design.
Lodge’s century-old tradition of excellence continues as they marry the benefits of cast iron with the beauty of porcelain enamel. Superior heat retention produces a perfect braise or expert sauté, and the vibrant enamel surface allows food to be marinated and refrigerated.
Save $40 with this kitchen Prime Day deal!
There’s no better time to go green than Amazon Prime Day.
This year, Stasher has a variety of their awesome products on special, including this starter bundle four-pack, featuring one half-gallon bag, two sandwich bags, and one snack-size bag.
Made of 100% pure non-toxic platinum silicone, this is the world’s first fully-functional, self-sealing, non-plastic bag. No BPA, no PCV, no latex – nothing that could potentially harm you or your food.
And, here’s something else that’s cool about this product – in addition to saving the environment – these bags feature a pinch-loc seal, an innovative air-tight closure that keeps your food fresh. You can even use them for sous vide! They’re even dishwasher safe.
Join the plastic-free movement, and snag yourself one of these awesome reusable bags – or several! Available in a variety of colors, there’s something for everyone kitchen’s aesthetic.
During Amazon Prime Day, save 25% on this kitchen essentials deal!
START YOUR STASH: Half-gallon size 10.25” x 8.25” x 1.5” (64.2oz); Sandwich size 7.5” x 7.5” x 1” (15oz); Snack size 4.5” x 7.5” x 1” (9.9oz); Pocket size 3.5″ x 4.5″ x 1″ (4oz); Stand-up size 7.75″ x 7″ x 3″ (56oz)
A favorite amongst home cooks, John Boos’ wooden cutting boards are a must-have kitchen essential.
The classic “R” Board is a hearty cutting board with an heirloom quality that measures 1.5″ thick. In staying with tradition, all John Boos’ boards are made from sustainably harvested North American hardwoods that offer a commercial-grade cutting surface, protecting the sharp edges of your cutlery set.
Often imitated, John Boos and Co. is internationally known for their expertise in crafting American hardwoods into products of beauty, durability, and function.
Simple board care using the John Boos Mystery Oil and Board Cream is a necessity to ensure that your board remains a kitchen favorite for years to come. And, wouldn’t you know, the Mystery Oil and John Boos Board Cream are also a special during Amazon Prime Day! You can save 29% on a bundle pack by clicking HERE.
During Amazon Prime Day, save 28% on this John Boos wooden cutting board!
It doesn’t get much better than Zwilling. Their Spirit three-ply 10-piece set is a serious must-have for anyone looking for a quality line of pots and pans.
Thanks to a thick aluminum core, these pans are fast-heating and boast an even cooking surface. The exclusive, “stay-cool” handles are designed for easy maneuvering, featuring large loop openings to accommodate oven mitts. Equipped with non-stick ceramic interiors, tight-fitting tempered glass lids, and a versatile line-up of different sized pans, this a serious “get” on Prime Day!
This set comes with:
- 8-inch frying pan
- 10-inch frying pan
- 1-quart saucepan with lid
- 2-quart saucepan with lid
- 3-quart saute pan with lid
- 6-quart dutch oven with lid
Save $60 with this kitchen Prime Day deal!
If you’re in need of some high-quality knives you can take on the go – camping, hiking, tailgating, RV-adventuring – this set of travelers knives from Wüsthof is a great pick on Amazon Prime Day.
Wüsthof has been making highly sought-after knives since 1814. A German-based company that’s truly a cut above the rest, these knives are made with high-carbon stainless steel blades for a precise cut, and triple-riveted synthetic polypropylene handles that resist fading, discoloration, and heat.
Featured in this seven-piece set are:
- 3-inch spear point pairing knife
- 5-inch serrated utility knife
- 6-inch hallow edge cook’s knife
- Corkscrew
- Come-apart shears, picnic sharpener
- Traveling case
During Amazon Prime Day save $50 on this incredible set!
Fabricated from high-quality stainless steel, this 20-piece Henckels knife block set is a show-stopping addition to any kitchen.
Professional-grade blades offer precision cutting and boast both durability and design excellence. Lightweight and ergonomically designed, these knives are “fatigue-free” and offer maximum maneuverability so that you can cut comfortably and freely.
Included with this set are: 3″ Paring Knife, 4″ Paring Knife, 5″ Serrated Utility Knife, 5.5″ Boning Knife, 6″ Utility Knife, 7″ Santoku Knife, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Bread Knife, 8″ Carver Knife, 8 Steak Knives, 9″ Sharpening Steel, Kitchen Shears, Knife Block.
Save $47 on Amazon Prime Day!
Are those sloths…eating donuts? You betcha! These storage dishes from Pyrex are not only an incredibly useful kitchen essential, but they’re also incredibly cute. And, a great kitchen Prime Day deal.
If you have kids – or you’re just someone who loves sloths, like Kristen Bell – these are a fun addition to your reusable storage container collection. They also make a great gift!
Included with this set are two 4-cup round “Pure Magic Sloth” containers and two 3-cup rectangular “Eat. Chill. Repeat. Sloth.” containers. We know – we love them, too. Made of durable high-quality tempered glass, these containers are BPA-free and dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe.
Save $35 with this kitchen Prime Day deal!
Available in both copper brown and silver, Ayesha Curry’s bakeware set is a great deal on Amazon Prime Day.
Constructed from high-performance steel, these beautiful non-stick pans with diamond texturizing, are a versatile addition to any kitchen. Designed with the home cook in mind, this is an affordable and durable bakeware set that will last you years as you whip all kinds of tasty sweet treats!
This six-piece sets comes with:
- (1) 9-inch x 13-inch cake pan
- (2) 10-inch x 15-inch cookie pans
- (1) 9-inch x 5-inch loaf pan
- (2) 9-inch round cake pans
During Amazon Prime Day, save 30% on this bakeware set!
Please note that these pans are dishwasher safe but hand-washing is recommended. These pans are oven safe up to 450-degrees.
Available in both Brown Sugar (pictured) and Twighlight Teal, Ayesha Curry’s nine-piece nonstick cookware pots and pans set is a great deal on Amazon Prime Day.
Constructed from high-performance aluminum for even heat distribution, these beautiful non-stick pots and pans are a versatile addition to any kitchen. Designed with the home cook in mind, this is an affordable and durable cookware set that will last you years.
This nine-piece set comes with:
- 1.5-quart saucepan with lid
- 2-quart saucepan with lid
- 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid
- 8.5-inch frying pan
- 12-inch frying pan
During Amazon Prime Day, save 30% on this cookware set!
These pots and pans are oven safe up to 500-degrees.
While not the biggest deal on our list, this knife block set from Chicago Cutlery is a solid set of knives at a decent price.
Made with padded, non-slip grip handles and high-carbon stainless steel blades, this 17-piece set features it all, and then some. Beautifully balanced and shaped for a variety of kitchen projects, this is great set of knives of any home cook.
This set includes: a 7-3/4″ Chef knife, 7-3/4″ Serrated bread knife, 7″ Santoku knife, 5″ Santoku knife, 5″ Utility knife, 3-D/4″ Paring knife, 4. 5″ Steak (8) knives, sharpening steel, chop assist and a chestnut-stain wood block.
Save $34 on Amazon Prime Day!
Airtight, stackable, and space-efficient, these food savers from OXO Good Grips are a true kitchen essential.
Making it easier to store your dry foods and keep your kitchen organized, these containers seal with the push of a button, keeping your food fresh, longer. And, if you need organizational tools in other parts of the house, these also work great in the garage, sewing room, playroom and more.
Included with this set are a .9-quart container, a 1.5-quart container, and a 2.1-quart container. There’s also a scoop!
Save 30% with this kitchen Prime Day deal!