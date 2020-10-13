Prime Day Menswear Deals: Save Up to 50% on Men’s Apparel (2020)

It’s time to get those looks on point, guys. Amazon Prime Day is loaded with some incredible can’t-miss deals on menswear this year, and we have to say, we’re liking what we’re seeing.

From weather-ready jackets to must-have sunglasses to casual work attire, there are some truly good styles for whatever your vibe is. So, whether you’re stocking up on the latest everyday necessities, or you’re shopping for your favorite guy, be sure to check out the incredible menswear prime day deals below.

During Amazon Prime Day you can save up to 50% on select menswear from Obsidian, Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, and Buttoned Down. Get your fall and winter looks ready with these awesome menswear deals!

We’ve featured the best of the best below, so read on.

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals On Menswear

Save 40% On Obsidian Aviator Frames

Available in two stylish colors – brown gradient and blue mirror – Obsidian’s metal-framed aviators are as classic as they come. Updated with some modern touches, these glasses are comfortable to wear and feature 100% UV-coated lenses, a lightweight frame, a cool top bar design, and anti-slip nose pads for a stay-put fit.

Obsidian is a new brand of handcrafted, designer quality sunglasses. Driven by superior craftsmanship, they obsess over every detail because they want to make sure you love your glasses. It’s that simple.

Now 40% on Amazon Prime Day, this is one menswear Prime Day deal that can’t be missed.

Price: $20.67

Buy The Obsidian Aviator Frames

Save 50% On Goodthreads Straight-Fit Modern Stretch Chino Pant

With eight different colors and patterns available at 50% Off on Amazon Prime Day, this is one menswear deal you can’t pass up, folks.

Featuring a fabric made of cotton and elastane, these straight-fit pants are an updated take on the classic chino. Professional enough to rock at the office and all those video conference calls, these pants are also great for more active days thanks to the added stretch.

Comfortable to wear and totally stylish, these chinos are a definite must-have, guys.

Available sizes: 28W x 28L – 42W x 36L; please refer to the size chart available online before purchasing.

Price: $20.00

Buy The Goodthreads Men’s Chino Pant

Save 44% On The Buttoned Down Classic-Fit Poplin Shirt

Classically made, this poplin dress shirt from Buttoned Down features a classic-fit and good amount of stretch – three percent! – for a comfortable fit you can wear all day.

This long-sleeve shirt is made of non-iron fabric – score! – and features a box pleat back yoke, a spread collar, and a chest pocket. Made of Supima cotton, a luxury fiber grown in the United States, this is a lightweight material that’s softer, smoother, and stronger than other fabrics on the market. Wear this as a stand-alone top or as a layering piece with sweaters and jackets.

Now 44% off, don’t miss out on this great menswear Prime Day deal!

This shirt is available in 72 sizes, including Big & Tall, and comes in nine different colors, so be sure to refer to the size chart available online before purchasing.

Price: $26.97

Buy The Buttoned Down Classic-Fit Poplin Shirt

Save 43% On The Buttoned Down Tailored-Fit Poplin Shirt

This poplin dress shirt from Buttoned Down features a tailored-fit and good amount of stretch – three percent! – for a comfortable fit you can wear all day. For those wondering tailored-fit actually means, it’s basically a slim cut, trimmed down the waist, chest, and sleeves.

Made of non-iron fabric – score! – this shirt features a box pleat back yoke, a spread collar, and a chest pocket. Made of Supima cotton, a luxury fiber grown in the United States, this is a lightweight material that’s softer, smoother, and stronger than other fabrics on the market. Wear this as a stand-alone top or as a layering piece with sweaters and jackets.

Now 43% off, don’t miss out on this great menswear Prime Day deal!

This shirt is available in 72 sizes, including Big & Tall, and comes in nine different colors, so be sure to refer to the size chart available online before purchasing.

Price: $27.79

Buy The Buttoned Down Tailored-Fit Poplin Shirt

Save 30% On The Buttoned Down Men’s Tailored Fit Super 110 Italian Wool Suit Dress Pant

Made of 100% Italian Wool, these dress pants are available in four different colors, perfect for any and all special occasions. While these pants are made of wool, there is some natural stretch in the fabric.

Speaking of the fabric, here’s a cool factoid for you: the yarn used to make these pants was actually spun at the foot of the alps in Biella, Italy. We know – that little tidbit could be a conversation starter at work or at a party. You’re welcome.

Featuring a tailored-fit cut, these pants elevate any look and offer all-day comfort and flexibility.

Definitely a menswear deal to take a look at, these pants are now 30% off on Amazon Prime Day!

Price: $90.00

Buy The Buttoned Down Tailored-Fit Wool Pants

Stylish, cool, and versatile, these menswear items will have you ready for anything this season. And, while these looks may have a little more polish to them than the casual attire you’ve been rocking since March, just remember: tailored looks and nice button-downs work anywhere and with everything.

Dress these looks up with a tie, style them down with some sneakers – the possibilities are endless when it comes to fashion.

Don’t miss out on these incredible menswear Prime Day deals!

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals On Menswear

See Also:

Heavy’s Prime Day Deals Hub