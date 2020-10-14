Ninja Prime Day Deal (2020): Save 44% On The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL

Part pressure cooker, part air fryer, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL is a kitchen game-changer, folks. Blending together the technology of two popular appliances, Ninja seriously delivers with this one-pot wonder. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now save big.

With this Ninja Prime Day deal, you can save 44% on one of the most popular appliances on the market. Slow cook, quick-cook, make it crispy – you can do it all with this family-sized pressure cooker combo.

Treat yourself, or treat someone you know, but you better hurry!

This Ninja Prime Day deal ends at 8:00 PM (PST) tonight!

Shop The Amazon Prime Day Deal On The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL has all the bells and whistles of a pressure cooker – and then some.

Featuring an eight-quart capacity, this pressure cooker will deliver delicious gourmet meals for families of all sizes, dinner parties, and tailgates, in a timely manner. Made with high-quality ceramic coating, the intentionally oversized pot is nonstick, easy to hand wash, and free of PTFE/PFOA.

Equipped with Ninja’s TenderCrisp technology and a five-quart “Cook & Crisp” basket, this appliance also churns out perfectly crispy food in as little as twenty minutes. Large enough to hold up to a seven-pound chicken, the “Cook & Crisp” basket is also nonstick, ceramic-coated, and free of PTFE/PFOA. It’s also dishwasher safe.

And, the reviews don’t like, this best-seller is a favorite by home cooks.

Powerful, versatile, and completely user-friendly, this pressure cooker features nine preset functions so that you can pressure cook, slow cook, air fry, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

The included Deluxe Reversible Rack lets you steam, broil, and TenderCrisp up to eight chicken breasts at once and its rack design also helps you cook multiple things at once for those meals where side dishes are a must.

With a sleek and aesthetically pleasing Stainless Steel finish and an enhanced user interface, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe offers the most premium Foodi experience yet.

A great gift for yourself or for someone you know, don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to save big with this Ninja Prime Day deal!

Price: $149.99

This Ninja deal ends at 8:00 PM (PST) tonight!

Shop The Amazon Prime Day Deal On The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL

Why Buy The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL?

Pressure cookers are the ultimate kitchen game-changer. With the ability to serve up pot roasts, pulled pork, stews, and other delicious meals in under an hour, you’ll have more time to check all of life’s other “to-do’s” off your list, or just relax. Whichever you prefer.

And, with the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL, there’s more to do than just quick-cook your meals. With the included air fryer technology, you can achieve perfectly crispy food without all the hassle and clean-up that traditional deep frying comes with. Oh, and it’s way healthier, too.

With so many amazing pressure recipes ideas and air fryer recipes to choose from – not to mention the 47 included with this appliance – you’ll never run out of fun, creative and delicious meals.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to save big with this Ninja Prime Day deal!

Happy cooking!

See Also:

Prime Day Instant Pot Deal

Prime Day Kitchen Essentials Deal

Best Meat Grinders

Best Sausage Stuffers