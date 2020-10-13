Oakley Prime Day Deals: Save Up To 50% on Sunglasses

Featuring polarized lenses with semi-rimless architecture, the Men’s Bottle Rocket Rectangular Sunglasses are a brilliant option for high-energy activities that are currently marked down $78 for Prime Day!

If you’re seeking a pair of shades that can keep up with your fast-paced hobbies like running, biking, sailing, and climbing, this is a stellar go-to option that offers a minimalist, ultralight frame without sporting a particularly awkward aesthetic. Many of the top-performing sport sunglasses on the market seem to have an overly aggressive, almost pointed look that’s not very face flattering – the Bottle Rockets have overcome this downfall by employing a more neutral rectangular design that at a glance, you might mistake for having full, rather than partial rims.

The Oakley HDPolarized Plutonite lenses applied here filter out 99% of reflected glare and allow only 10% light transmission, so these are a great choice for high-light contexts. If you’re seeking a pair of shades to combat the blinding reflective effects of snow or water, or simply prefer a darker lens, the Bottle Rockets are a solid option.

O Matter stress-resistant frames are employed to keep the weight truly low, while Unobtanium earsocks and nose pads enhance the glasses’ grip even through heavy sweat.

All things considered, this is an exceptional pair of sunglasses for performance-demanding contexts whos array of features are bound to impress you. With a discount this deep, nows your chance to snag a pair of Bottle Rockets at a laughably low price!