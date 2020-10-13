Oakley Prime Day Deals: Save Up To 50% on Sunglasses

Prime Day is here, so for shoppers who are enrolled in Amazon Prime, there are tremendous savings to be had well ahead of the holiday madness!
Oakley is currently offering some awesome sale prices for Prime Day on an enormous array of sunglasses models for men, women, and kids. While we’ve highlighted some of our favorite on-sale models and the top discounted deals, be sure to check out the landing page for what the brand currently has on sale – there’s far more marked down than we could ever cover!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Oakley Men’s Mainlink Rectangular Sunglasses are a fantastic option for outdoorsmen of all kinds currently marked way down for Prime Day.
Built with Oakley’s Plutonite Lenses offering top UV protection filtering 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC, and harmful blue light up to 400mm – these are advanced lenses for the price point even before the savings.
Patented High Definition Optics, no-slip Unobtanium nose pads, and a three-point fit that secures the glasses in optical alignment all combine to create a top-notch pair of sunglasses for both fast-paced activities and more casual applications alike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Men’s Targetline Square Sunglasses are a stellar option for hat-wearing outdoorsmen seeking an ultra-ergonomic pair of high-quality sunglasses.
These shades are designed with an angled brow and sleek temples designed to slide comfortably under a hat, so those who spend time on the water, or just appreciate some extra shade will find a friend in this model.
Plastic frames and lenses keep the Targetlines super lightweight, and an integrated O Matter side shields help to reduce backside glare. This model furthermore features Oakley’s famous Plutonite lenses that effectively block 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC, and harmful blue light up to 400mm.
Integrated with the brand’s three-point fit system designed to relieve pressure points for enhanced comfort during everyday wear and Unobtainium nose pads for a superior grip when sweating, Oakley has hit all the bases with this top-notch option.
There are several lens and frame colors marked down for Prime Day, so be sure to check out the entire selection to find an option that matches your personal preference.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Men’s Turbine Rectangular Sunglasses are a stellar pair of shades for active-wear featuring Oakley’s Plutonite lenses for remarkable light filtering, clarity, and protection against both impact and ultraviolet radiation.
The injection molded thermoplastic O-Matter frame utilized in the design here provides superior strength and flexibility over traditional acetate frame materials, so rest assured these shades are built to last. The material is engineered to resist shifting and deformation over time, so if you put your sunglasses through a lot of abuse, this is a great go-to option.
Unobtanium ear socks and nose pads are also integrated here for increased comfort and overall performance, staying true to your face even during periods of high perspiration.
All in all, this is a killer pair of sunglasses for any active guy who struggles to own gear that can keep up with their lifestyle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Wind Jacket 2.0 Rectangular Sunglasses are a unique and aesthetically loud pair of high-activity shades that are perfect for snowboarding and skiing applications.
Featuring Oakley’s Prizm Snow Jade lenses, these sunglasses are designed to heighten contrast on the mountain in all conditions on both sunny and overcast days. Sporting 15% light transmission, the Wind Jacket 2.0s are furthermore equipped with patented High Definition Optics (HDO) for super-sharp optical clarity at every angle.
If you like the idea of trading your traditional snow goggles for a pair of sunglasses, this is a stellar model that will make the transition easy for you – not to mention they look ridiculously cool depending on who you are! You can furthermore rest assured that these shades can take a beating in the event of a gnarly tumble due to the O Matter stress-resistant frames.
This unique and highly practical pair of action-shades is even integrated with a removable triple-layer face foam which provides added wind protection, as well as a removable strap. The brand has truly hit all the bases here when it comes to rowdy snow-sports and beyond!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a hip, yet absolutely practical pair of shades that Oakley has designed with the intention of “bridging the gap between sport and lifestyle”. The Men’s Forager Round Sunglasses have a cool, trendy aesthetic while still retaining many of the best features the brand is most praised for.
Built with Oakley’s impact-resistant, lightweight O Matter frames and equipped with the brand’s famous Plutonite lenses that effectively block 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400mm, these are surprisingly capable sunglasses upon a closer look.
Designed with PRIZM Lens Technology in order to enhance color, contrast, and inherent detail, the Foragers are furthermore absolutely suitable for athletes and active wear. The nose pads are even adjustable knowing that you’re going to want to find that perfect fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a stylish and highly functional pair of sunglasses for the ladies that feature a particularly feminine aesthetic. The Women’s Tie Breaker Aviator Sunglasses are a do-everything, go-anywhere pair of shades that are specifically designed for women with smaller face shapes.
The frames here are built with Oakley’s ultralight C-5 wire on the face, and then go on to integrate acetate stems for maximum integrity, and minimal weight. They are fairly sleek and streamlined for a pair of Aviators, and will keep up on any adventure.
Featuring adjustable nose pads that are designed to be snag-free in regards to frustrating hair tangles, Oakley has even engineered the Tie Breakers with an understanding of the plight of long-haired wear!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Oakley Women’s Split Time Metal Pilot Sunglasses are an attractive and highly capable pair of shades for essentially any application that are currently marked way dow for Prime Day.
The brand has designed this model for everyday wear, featuring a particularly slim profile designed to complement hats. Plutonite lenses are integrated for complete and total UV protection, while a combination of C-5 alloy metal and lightweight thermoplastic O Matter make up the frames.
Oakley has also equipped the Split Time Pilot Sunglasses with their Patented High Definition Optics (HDO), so the lenses are remarkably crisp and clear at every angle. No doubt an excellent pair of all-purpose shades that you won’t want to miss out on while the savings lasts!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Featuring a simple, lightweight frame for everyday use and Oakley’s advanced three-point fit, the Oakley Women’s Cohort sunglasses are intended for those who live an active lifestyle, but prefer to look sharp doing it! Currently marked down a whopping 50%, nows your chance to score a pair at an absolute steal!
The oversized rectangular shape of these shades complements the thinly curved frames and full coverage wrap, creating a unique silhouette that’s both stylish and up for anything.
Featuring the brand’s exceptional quality Plutonite lenses for 100% UV protection and Patented High Definition Optics (HDO) for heightened clarity, the Cohorts are equipped with some of the best lens technology Oakley has to offer. Pair the top-notch performance of the lenses with the brand’s injection molded thermoplastic O-Matter frames for enhanced strength and flexibility, and you’ve got yourself a seriously equipped pair of sunglasses here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Women’s Reverie Square Sunglasses are another excellent option for women who live a particularly active lifestyle seeking a fun and stylish frame that will look sharp and attractive through any adventure.
Featuring the brand’s lightweight and impact-resistant O Matter frames, Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system for retaining ideal optical alignment and no-slip Unobtainium earsocks and nose pads for an enhanced grip even through periods of high perspiration, the Reveries have all the best bells and whistles.
Equipped with Oakley’s highly praised Plutonite lenses that block 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400mm, you can furthermore rest assured you’re purchasing an exceedingly capable lens that will super effectively protect and enhance the function of your eyes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oakley describes the Unstoppable sunglasses as “made for women who need the performance of sports eyewear but still want to look stylish”. This pair of attractive and highly capable sunglasses is currently 20% off for Prime Day, enabling you to save almost $40 on a new pair!
Engineered to keep up with any active lifestyle, semi-rimless O Matter frames provide you with an unobstructed downward view, while Oakley’s three-point fit system and unobtanium nose pads effectively keep the sunglasses snug and secure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Currently 20% off for Prime Day, the Women’s Feedback Metal Polarized Aviator Sunglasses are a wonderful option for high-light scenarios in which you want a relatively dark pair of shades.
Featuring Prizm Polarized lenses sporting 14% light transmission, the Feedback Aviators maximize contrast and enhance clarity and inherent visibility with the help of Oakley’s HDPolarized glare filtering benefits.
Equipped with the brand’s three-point fit to ensure snug and secure wear and no-snag adjustable nose-pads for eliminating frustrating hair tangles, these aviators are even more functional than they are stylish.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a totally cool and striking pair of standout shades for the kiddos that’s currently marked down 20% for Prime Day. The Youth Boys’ Radar Ev Xs Path Shield Sunglasses are designed to improve safety while also providing total UV protection, so if you’re shopping for an aspiring young athlete, they’ll instantly fall in love with these shades.
Oakley’s HDPolarized lenses filter out 99% of reflected glare without the potential haze and optical distortion that can occur with conventionally manufactured polarized lenses. Patented High Definition Optics (HDO) go on to further enhance optical clarity and ensure razor-sharp viewing at every angle. Unless the youngster you have in mind has owned truly high-quality sunglasses in the past, they’ve likely never experienced this level of performance.
The lenses are furthermore replaceable, so there are various options (sold separately) for precisely matching the needs of the wearer.
Oakley’s injection molded thermoplastic O-Matter frames have also been utilized here, ensuring a lightweight glasses body that’s remarkably resistant to shifting and deformation over time.
Unobtanium earsocks and nose pads are also equipped for superior comfort and performance in high-energy contexts, so you won’t have to worry about these shades keeping up with the young adult or child you have in mind.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oakley’s Men’s Half Jacket 2.0 Sport Sunglasses are currently marked down 20% for Prime Day, saving you more than $25 on a new pair!
This is a high-speed, low-drag pair of active lifestyle sunglasses that are designed for action-packed activities and applications. The 17% light transmission of the Prizm grey everyday lenses are designed to make your surroundings more vibrant while remaining natural – and effectively deliver richer detail, particularly in bright light settings.
Equipped with Oakley’s Patented high definition optics (HDO) as well as their renowned Plutonite lens for heightened clarity and UV protection, the Half Jacket 2.0s make for a stellar companion in essentially any fast-paced context.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Currently half off while supplies last for Prime Day, the Men’s Sliver Rectangular Sunglasses are a stellar all-purpose pair of shades for both casual and performance-demanding applications. Offering $68 of savings, this is a Prime Day Deal you won’t want to miss if you’re in the market for a new pair of shades.
Equipped with the brand’s PRIZM Lens Technology, the Silvers are engineered to boost color, contrast, and detail. This makes them a wonderful pair of sunglasses for fishing, nature viewing, and other high-light scenarios in which you want to retain a keen eye.
All the best Oakley features are integrated here from the brand’s Three-Point Fit System to their injection molded thermoplastic O-Matter frames. If you’re seeking top-quality performance at a reasonable price point, this deal is without a doubt one of your best go-to options for any and all applications.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Featuring a wraparound style and extended lens width, the Men’s Fuel Cell Rectangular Sunglasses are an ideal option for those seeking a pair of performance sunglasses with higher than average peripheral coverage and field of view.
Equipped with Plutonite lenses that block 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC, and harmful blue light up to 400mm, these shades furthermore offer top-level eye protection for all-day wear in high-light settings. Fishermen, beach-lovers, and long-distance drivers will instantly fall in love with the eye relief and sharp contrast these sunglasses provide.
Allowing only 12% light transmission, Oakley’s PRIZM Lens Technology is employed here in order to ease the eyes while also enhancing color pop and clarity.
O Matter stress-resistant frames are also equipped to ensure a lightweight, flexible, and exceptionally durable design, so rest assured the Fuel Cells can keep up with whatever your active lifestyle entails.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Featuring polarized lenses with semi-rimless architecture, the Men’s Bottle Rocket Rectangular Sunglasses are a brilliant option for high-energy activities that are currently marked down $78 for Prime Day!
If you’re seeking a pair of shades that can keep up with your fast-paced hobbies like running, biking, sailing, and climbing, this is a stellar go-to option that offers a minimalist, ultralight frame without sporting a particularly awkward aesthetic. Many of the top-performing sport sunglasses on the market seem to have an overly aggressive, almost pointed look that’s not very face flattering – the Bottle Rockets have overcome this downfall by employing a more neutral rectangular design that at a glance, you might mistake for having full, rather than partial rims.
The Oakley HDPolarized Plutonite lenses applied here filter out 99% of reflected glare and allow only 10% light transmission, so these are a great choice for high-light contexts. If you’re seeking a pair of shades to combat the blinding reflective effects of snow or water, or simply prefer a darker lens, the Bottle Rockets are a solid option.
O Matter stress-resistant frames are employed to keep the weight truly low, while Unobtanium earsocks and nose pads enhance the glasses’ grip even through heavy sweat.
All things considered, this is an exceptional pair of sunglasses for performance-demanding contexts whos array of features are bound to impress you. With a discount this deep, nows your chance to snag a pair of Bottle Rockets at a laughably low price!