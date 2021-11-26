ORORO Black Friday Deal: Save Up to 51% Off Heated Apparel

Get This Deal Here

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday 2021 deals on heated apparel and accessories, these deals are for you. Whether you need a heated jacket for those bitterly cold days or a pair of heated gloves to keep your hands toasty as you walk the dog, here are the current ORORO Black Friday deals on your favorite items.

We strongly suggest jumping on these deals while you can, as there’s no telling when they might expire.

Shop More Black Friday Deals Here.

Save Up to 48% Off Heated Jackets

. She’ll be warm and cozy in this heated jacket, which features fleece lining to combat chilly temperatures. This jacket heats up quickly and can last up to 10 hours per charge, making it an ideal choice for all-day use. It’s machine washable, and the carbon elements can withstand over 50 wash cycles.

Save up to 30% off the ORORO Men’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood & Battery Pack (Now $104.99). Enjoy extra warmth on cold days with this polyester heated jacket. It features a neat and tailored design that works well for everyday use. Three carbon fiber heating elements generate heat across his chest and mid-back to keep him cozy.

Save up to 30% off the ORORO Men’s Heated Fleece Jacket Full Zip with Battery Pack (Now $97.99). A solid choice for guys who are always cold, this heated jacket has fleece on the inside. Besides adding extra warmth, the fleece is also soft and comfortable against the skin. The material is also highly breathable to help regulate his temperature during all activities. This jacket heats up in seconds and can last up to 10 hours per charge.

Save up to 30% off the ORORO Heated Hoodie (Unisex) (Now $97.99). A soft and cozy choice for lounging around the house or running errands, this heated hoodie fits men and women. Like the ORORO heated jackets and vests, it has three heating elements to spread warmth across the body. It also lasts up to 10 hours per charge and even has a USB-A port to charge smartphones and other devices.

Save Up to 42% Off Heated Vests





Save 42% off ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack (Now $97.99). A perfect base layer on cold days or an outer layer when he needs some extra warmth, this men’s heated vest is great for commuting, walking the dog, tailgating and other activities. It’s even slim enough to wear underneath a winter jacket. Constructed with four carbon fiber heating elements, it generates plenty of heat across the core, collar and mid-back for full coverage. There are even two elements under the pockets to keep his hands nice and toasty. This vest works up to 10 hours on a charge and has a USB port to charge smartphones.

Save up to 30% off the ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack (Now $97.99). This versatile lightweight heated vest will come in handy on many occasions, whether she’s walking her dog around the neighborhood or commuting to work. It’s also great for outdoor activities, especially when it’s chilly outside. Whether she wears it alone or underneath a jacket, this sleek vest is streamlined and slim. It’s even machine washable and can endure over 50 cycles.

Save Up to 51% Off Heated Gloves, Socks & Accessories





Save up to 48% off the ORORO Heated Hand Muff (Now $83.99). A really handy accessory that can keep hands warm and store essentials in one place, this heated hand muff is for men and women. It’s currently $76 off, so you can feel better about splurging on one of winter’s must-have accessories. There are 3 carbon heating elements to warm the fingers and hands. Plus, the battery lasts up to 14 hours. That’s quite a bit longer than most heated gloves. A soft fleece liner feels comfortable and warm against the skin.

Save 40% off the ORORO Rechargeable Electric Gloves for Men & Women (Now $89.99). Whether you’re going to be out for hours or just a few minutes, you’ll want to keep your hands warm with these unisex gloves. The heating elements are strategically placed to wrap around the back of your hands, delivering much-needed warmth to areas that could otherwise get cold quickly. These rechargeable gloves have 3 heating elements and last up to 6 hours per charge.

Save up to 51% off the ORORO Heated Gloves for Men & Women (Now $149.99). Looking for gloves that will keep your hands warm when you’re hiking, walking or riding your bike? Here’s your chance to get a pair of heated gloves for 25% off the usual price. This is a great deal on these unisex gloves, which feature an outer shell and heated liner to keep hands and fingers toasty. They’re also water-resistant. The battery last up to 8 hours and there are 3 heat settings for all-day use.

Save up to 35% off the ORORO Heated Socks for Men & Women (Now $51.99). Cold feet and toes can quickly put an end to outdoor activities. If your feet tend to freeze when it’s chilly outside, these heated socks are for you. They also make a thoughtful gift for someone who’s always cold. Designed to fit men and women, these unisex socks last up to 10 hours per charge. They’re also machine washable and feature anti-stretch fabric that won’t bunch under shoes.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.