11 Best Prime Day Luggage Deals on Bags & More

Whether you’re a travel pro or you’re someone new to the travel game, you want luggage that will match both your packing style and travel mode. If you want durability and flexibility, these Prime Day luggage deals will have you on the road or off the runway without a major cash outlay.
If you’re the kind of person who takes everything for a trip in one carry on bag, this hard sider from DELSEY is your go to solution for trips both domestic and international. This hard side bag features a deep metallic finish and is made with super durable polycarbonate that can take the grind of constant travel.
This bag matches the specs for airline approved carry ons both in the U.S. and internationally, plus it has a wicked amount of packing room for such a space friendly suitcase. It also has a two inch expansion option, in case you’ve gone overboard with last minute souvenir purchases. Four double spinner wheels make it easy to keep this bag moving when you’re rushing to make a tight connection with another flight
Get this suitcase during Amazon Prime Day for 47% off the regular price.
If you’re looking for a great basic luggage set with a large bag to check, and a smaller one to carry on, this soft sider set from Travelpro is ideal. Both the large and small bags feature spinner wheels which make them super easy to run through airports and make tight turns and moves when you’re late for a flight. Both the 20 inch and 25 inch bags feature internal zippered mesh compartments in the tops and plenty of space for stowing your necessities on the bottom. The 20 inch bag meets airline standards for carry ons, and the 25 inch bag expands to accommodate all your vacation souvenirs.
Get this set for 68 percent off with this Amazon Prime Day luggage deal. Even the price tracking site Camel Camel Camel shows a used set of these bags selling for twice the price!
If you spend a lot of miles on the road, you need a luggage set that’s durable and can take a pounding from baggage handlers, and still have your personal items arrive intact. This hardsider set from Travelpro is a terrific option for all modes of travel. It features an airline approved carryone bag, plus a 24 inch bag to check. Both have TSA approved locks, spinner wheels and spacious interiors, with the larger bag even offering an expansion option.
During Amazon Prime Day luggage deals, you can get this set for a whopping 68% off, saving you a sweet $280 to spend on your trip.
Both practical and sophisticated, this clever carry on from the Delsey Châtelet Collection is a step above the average carryon suitcase. Made from vegan leather, it can handle the abuse of travel with stylish aplomb. Top and bottom handles make this bag easy to stow in an overhead bin, or under the seat in front of you.
Get this great looking bag today at a Prime Day discount of 20%. Depending on your travel preferences, you can also save 32% on the matching Soft Side Weekender Duffel.
If you’re looking for a lot of luggage for not a lot of cash outlay, this five piece luggage set from American Tourister is a great option. Perfect for car trips where everyone in the family needs their own bag, this set includes a 27 inch spinner bag, a 20 inch wheeled upright carry on bag, a huge wheeled duffel, a boarding bag and a dopp kit. This is a great starter set for the new traveler with lots of options to mix and match, depending on the trip.
Get this set today for a Prime Day price of $49.99, or 38% off.
Looking for three hard side suitcases, all of which offer spinner wheels, TSA locks, and easily telescoping handles? With Prime Day luggage deals like this, you won’t need to look further. This three piece set features all the amenities, and you can get it today for 21% off. Fully lined internal pockets make for easy two-sided packing. High quality spinner wheels make these a breeze to use on the go, and unlike many sets, these suitcases are both lightweight and durable. Total bonus.
With three sizes, an airline approved 20 inch carry on and two larger bags at 24 and 28 inches respectively, you’ll have the right sizes for both domestic and international junkets.
Looking for the kind of suitcase that can take the wear and tear of constant travel and baggage handlers that don’t care so much about the way you get your bags after a flight? This cute dusty rose hard side bag is made with a strong polycarbonate shell and spinner wheels that can take a pounding. It’s lightweight and features TSA approved locks, and a two inch zippered expansion.
Get it on a Prime Day deal and save $42.30, but hurry it will sell out fast.
If you’re the sort of person who generally plans to carry on your luggage, and you’d rather spend your hard earned vacation bucks on something more fun than the bag to carry your swimsuit in, this budget bag buy is right for you. The Rockland two piece set features a 18 inch bag with a two inch expansion panel that has two easy to tote wheels and an extension handle. It comes with a smaller carry on that’s suitable for your laptop and a few other essentials, and would easily slide under the seat in front of you.
Get this set at a whopping 65% off, but you can also get this two piece option in nearly three dozen colors and patterns. They’re all on Prime Day sales, with discounts of 50% and up.
For those who have lots of stuff to take on their travels, a coordinated luggage set can make it easier to find your suitcases at baggage claim, especially when they are purple. This three piece luggage set from American Tourister gives you two upright bags with smooth-rolling in-line skate wheels for effortless mobility – one carry on and one large bag. The set also includes a smaller shoulder bag to slide under the seat.
Get this set in four different color options and a Prime Day savings from 45% to 65% depending on the colors you choose.
For business travelers, a garment bag is an indispensable part of their luggage collection to keep suits and other ironables intact for the trip and appointments to come. This black garment bag features tons of advantage including inner mesh lined compartments that keep things organized, plus protected in-line skate wheels that make it easy rather than awkward to pull along. It opens out to a full 44 inches, allowing for plenty of room to keep a week’s worth of garments in great shape.
With this Amazon Prime Day special deal, you can get it for less than forty bucks – a 39% discount.
It’s not often you can get one of the top brands for keeping you and your clothes warm and dry at 59% off, but that’s the case for buying during Prime Day luggage deals when this rolling garment bag can be had at such a huge discount. This bag opens up to keep suits and all of your other wardrobe essentials carefully tucked into place. Multiple mesh compartments protect ties, and other clothes, while the hanging side safely stows suits, skirts and dresses, along with shoes and other small items.
One of Amazon’s best sellers, this bag has smooth rolling wheels and an excellent extension handle. We also love that it opens like a book, versus others that open lengthwise.