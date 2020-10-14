The Best Prime Day Router Deals

The Arris SURFboard Max AX7800 Mesh Router System is far and away the best Prime Day router deal you’ll find this year. The two-router set is 30 percent off for Prime members, which already makes it feel like double savings. Then you can add the fact that this is one of the beefiest routers on the market, with WiFi 6 support and a theoretical max throughput of 7.8 Gbps (assuming you have an Internet plan that provides this). And since it supports mesh WiFi, you can buy additional SURFboard Max routers to extend beyond the advertised 6,000 square feet of coverage. This router might even be overkill for some setups but you can’t argue with the price.