Networking deals are popping up like crazy all throughout Prime Day 2020 so to make things easier, we've rounded up all the best Prime Day Router Deals in one place.
The Arris SURFboard Max AX7800 Mesh Router System is far and away the best Prime Day router deal you’ll find this year. The two-router set is 30 percent off for Prime members, which already makes it feel like double savings. Then you can add the fact that this is one of the beefiest routers on the market, with WiFi 6 support and a theoretical max throughput of 7.8 Gbps (assuming you have an Internet plan that provides this). And since it supports mesh WiFi, you can buy additional SURFboard Max routers to extend beyond the advertised 6,000 square feet of coverage. This router might even be overkill for some setups but you can’t argue with the price.
Since WiFi 6 routers are so new, there aren’t many on sale yet. That’s why even the modest 13 percent discount on TP-Link’s Archer AX1500 Router has us excited. This entry-level router is great for a small house or apartment. It supports a total throughput of 1500 Mbps, which is enough to support several users simultaneously streaming and/or gaming. And no worries if you don’t have a lot of WiFi 6 devices yet, as the protocol is backward compatible with other wireless standards. Not familiar with WiFi 6? We explain it in our buying guide here.
If you are looking for a new router but don’t yet have enough Wifi 6-compatible devices to make the transition worth it, then the D-Link AC2600 Router is a solid option that still packs some solid bandwidth support. It is 30 percent off MSRP too but only until 11:59 pm on October 14th. That means this is truly a limited-time offer. This router is solid enough for multi-user concurrent streaming and even small business tasks.
If you need to replace your router but you aren’t keen on upgrading to WiFi 6 just yet, you can’t go wrong with the TP-Link Archer AC1750. It is a solid middle-of-the-road option that should work fine for a small to medium-sized family of streamers. Just don’t forget that you need the Internet plan to backup the device for you to take full advantage of its performance. If you are still on a bottom-tier Internet service then you may be able to settle for less.
If you aren’t eager to spend a load of money upgrading to WiFi 6-compatible devices, then there is nothing wrong with sticking around with another AC router for a while. This is especially true when said router is on sale for Prime Day. The D-Link AC1300 Router is 30 percent off MSRP right now, making it an even more solid purchase than it already was. And all WiFi 6 devices are backward compatible anyway.
The GL.iNet GL-E750 is a feature-packed travel router that allows the discerning traveler to access their own personal 4G wireless hotspot, complete with client and server VPN support. This router is battery-powered with a max on time of 8 hours. It also supports OpenWRT, so you can flash in custom firmware to use this for other purposes. As an added plus, it also doubles as a portable power bank.
The TP-Link TL-WR802N is one of the most popular wireless travel routers online for its everyday low price. However, TP-Link is sweetening the pot through Prime Day with the inclusion of a 35 percent discount. That makes this a portable hotspot for under $20. On top of that, it can also act as a wireless bridge or range extender, giving it added utility when you aren’t traveling. It might not be as powerful as the GL.iNet GL-E750 but you seriously can’t beat that price.