The Best Prime Day Router Deals

Networking deals are popping up like crazy all throughout Prime Day 2020 so to make things easier, we’ve rounded up all the best Prime Day Router Deals in one place. Just don’t forget that you need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the deals. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial here. Once that’s squared away, let’s check out some deals.

How to Pick a Router

If you are new to shopping for your own home wireless equipment, then allows us to supply you a crash course on reading wireless router specs. Most routers list their maximum throughput and the wireless standard in their name.

If a router is AX1600, that means that it uses the latest AX standard and supports a max throughput of 1600Mbps. This list also features AC routers, which are still compatible with all modern devices but aren't as powerful or energy-efficient.

As for how much throughput you need, that depends on quite a few factors. The most important ones are what wireless speeds you pay for and how many users are on your network at once. Take that throughput number and divide it by the number of people who might use the router at once and then make sure that number isn't less than what you pay for.

It's not an exact science but it gets the job done when you are trying to capitalize on some deals. For more info, consult this guide from The Download.

