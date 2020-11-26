9 Best Black Friday Deals on SanDisk MicroSD Cards

9 Best Black Friday Deals on SanDisk MicroSD Cards

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

SanDisk MicroSD cards are used for media storage in mobile devices, cameras, PCs, and more. Forget about clunky portable hard disk and solid-state drives. Upgrade to an ultra-small, convenient MicroSD card for your file storage.

This Black Friday features deals on all varieties and sizes of MicroSD cards from SanDisk. From 256GB to 1TB, experience savings of up to 60%. Be sure to take advantage of the sale early, though: these deals won’t last long.

Shop Black Friday Deals

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
5 Listed Items

When is Black Friday 2020?

Are you over 2020 yet like I am? No worries. We'll all have to make do and thank goodness the holidays are here to help.

Sales have been going on since Halloween but after helping to lessen the strain on the already overtaxed delivery system, retailers are ramping up the bargains. This week of November 23 will be known as Black Friday Week: Black Friday itself takes place on Friday, November 27th.

Deals should continue through Cyber Monday (November 30). These bargains could last a few minutes, a few hours, or days depending on the popularity of the items being sold. Better not pout and you'd better not cry: these sales will go fast.

Which is the Best SanDisk MicroSD card?

MicroSD cards are amazing gadgets that pack so much memory storage into a tiny file format. Whether you're storing music files, videos, photos, or video games, MicroSD cards are great and getting better.

SanDisk has a number of different lines depending on what the user's end needs are. For the savings that can be had for Black Friday, the biggest bang for your buck is going to be the SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSD Card. 

It features a huge amount of storage, provides blazing fast read and write speeds, and is on sale this weekend for $267.00 off. You'll need to have a device that can take advantage of the speed this card offers but if you have a modern gadget, you'd be wise to take advantage of this deal.

 

See also:

Best Black Friday Deals on Headphones

Best Black Friday Deals on Soundbars

Black Friday Week Deal: Save $200 on Mackie SRM-Flex PA System

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,