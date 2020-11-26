9 Best Black Friday Deals on SanDisk MicroSD Cards

SanDisk MicroSD cards are used for media storage in mobile devices, cameras, PCs, and more. Forget about clunky portable hard disk and solid-state drives. Upgrade to an ultra-small, convenient MicroSD card for your file storage.
This Black Friday features deals on all varieties and sizes of MicroSD cards from SanDisk. From 256GB to 1TB, experience savings of up to 60%. Be sure to take advantage of the sale early, though: these deals won’t last long.
The SanDisk 256GB High Endurance Video MicroSDXC Card is specifically designed for multiple re-writes in machines such as dashcams and home security systems. It’s on sale this Black Friday weekend for just $37.49. That’s a $22.00 savings over the rack rate.
Designed to record for up to 20,000 hours, this SanDisk MicroSD card gives you the peace of mind that your dashcam, home monitoring, or security system will capture crucial footage when it happens, recording and re-recording worry-free. It’s built tough too—ready to record in extreme heat or freezing cold, and it’s shockproof, waterproof and x-ray proof.
The SanDisk series of Ultra MicroSD cards is ideal for smartphones, tablets, and cameras; gadgets that require a quick (ultra quick…get it?) transfer rate. Up to 120MB/s will let the user move up to 1,000 photos in one minute. The read/write speed on these SanDisk cards is pretty incredible.
The 512GB and 400GB are both on sale for Black Friday weekend. Save $30 on the 400GB card and $36 on the 512GB card. That’s a savings of 43% and 36% respectively over the everyday retail price.
The officially licensed SanDisk microSDXC card for the Nintendo Switch features incredible speed and lets you add up to 512GB of space to your system. Save $50 and make more space for those digital adventures.
Also, spend less time waiting and more time gaming with read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s. This MicroSD card is perfect for keeping your favorite games in one place so everything is neat and tidy. And how can you not enjoy that leaf design from Animal Crossing? Or maybe it’s The Legend of Zelda. Who cares? Go have fun.
SanDisk’s line of Extreme MicroSD cards is the ultimate file storage solution with read/write speeds of up to 160MB/s depending on the compatibility of the device being used. Three sizes are on sale for Black Friday:
1TB on sale for $182.99; save $267.00
512GB on sale for $79.99; save $120.00
400GB on sale for $59.99; save $15.00
Forget about bulky portable hard drives. These Extreme MicroSD cards are ultra portable and hold a huge amount of data. Save time transferring high-resolution images and 4K UHD videos. Want to shoot photos quickly? Extreme MicroSD cards provide write speeds of up to 90MB/s. They’re temperature-proof, waterproof, and proof proof. Just kidding about that last one but seriously: these SanDisk MicroSD cards are incredible.
With a compact, portable format and incredible read and write speeds, the SanDisk Extreme Pro SD Cards are SanDisk’s most powerful that deliver performance that elevates your productivity and creativity.
Two sizes are on sale for Black Friday:
1TB on sale for $2969.99; save $130.00
512GB on sale for $119.99; save $35.00
With shot speeds of up to 90MB/s and UHS Speed Class 3 recording, prepare to capture stunning high-resolution, stutter-free 4K UHD video. We know that your pace won’t let up after the shots are taken. These memory cards deliver up to 170MB/s transfer speeds for a faster postproduction workflow.
But here’s the thing, cowboy: your devices and gadgets better be up to the task of meeting that kind of speed. Need an upgrade? Check out these Black Friday deals here.