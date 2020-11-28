9 Best Cyber Monday Deals on SanDisk MicroSD Cards

SanDisk MicroSD cards are used for media storage in mobile devices, cameras, PCs, and more. Forget about clunky portable hard disk and solid-state drives. Upgrade to an ultra-small, convenient MicroSD card for your file storage.

This Cyber Monday features deals on all varieties and sizes of MicroSD cards from SanDisk. From 256GB to 1TB, experience savings of up to 60%.

Some of the reviews below feature links to different sizes of the same type of card. Be sure to take advantage of the sale early, though: these deals won’t last long.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Monday, November 30, 2020, is when this year's Cyber Monday will take place. Known as the part of Black Friday weekend where most online deals can be found, things have changed a bit since almost every retailer out there has provided online bargains for the entire month of November.

Still, it's a great time to take advantage of different deals and gifts for the holidays. Now that Black Friday is over, make sure to check back in on our list of Best Cyber Monday Deals. This weekend leading up to Monday will feature many types of sales and bargains and we'll keep you up to date with them.

Once Monday hits, there will be still more great buys to find for everyone on your Christmas list. Online deals could only last just a few minutes so make sure to be prepared.

Which is the Best SanDisk MicroSD card?

MicroSD cards are amazing gadgets that pack so much memory storage into a tiny file format. Whether you're storing music files, videos, photos, or video games, MicroSD cards are great and getting better.

SanDisk has a number of different lines depending on what the user's end needs are. For the savings that can be had for Cyber Monday, the biggest bang for your buck is going to be the SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSD Card. 

It features a huge amount of storage, provides blazing fast read and write speeds, and is on sale this weekend for $267.00 off. You'll need to have a device that can take advantage of the speed this card offers but if you have a modern gadget, you'd be wise to take advantage of this deal.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

