23 Best Christmas Deals on SanDisk Micro SD Cards

Micro SD cards are used for extremely portable media storage in mobile devices, cameras, PCs, and more. Forget about awkward hard disk and solid-state drives. With these deals going on now for the holidays, it’s easy to upgrade your Micro SD cards for file storage.

Just in time for Christmas, there are deals on all varieties and sizes of Micro SD cards from SanDisk. From 256GB to 1TB, savings of up to 60% can be had right now. But hurry: that magic Christmas clock is ticking away. Soon, these bargains will be gone.

Note: there are 23 total cards linked below within the reviews below depending on the type of card. Be sure to take advantage of the sale early, though: these deals won’t last long.

Which is the Best SanDisk Micro SD card?

Micro SD cards are amazing storage devices that pack an incredible amount of files and data into a tiny file format. Whether you're storing videos, photos, music files (yes, some of us still have physical sound files), or video games, Micro SD cards are great and getting better.

For the savings that can be had this Christmas, the biggest bang for your buck is going to be the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Micro SD Card. But SanDisk has a number of different lines depending on what the user's end needs are.

It features a huge amount of storage, provides blazing read and write speeds, and is on sale for the holidays for $267.00 off. The trick here is that you'll need to own a device that takes advantage of the speed this card offers. Even if you don't have one yet, it's still a great deal especially when you upgrade in the future.

When is Christmas in 2020?

This year, Christmas Eve is Thursday, December 24, and Christmas Day on Friday, December 25. Now that Thanksgiving and the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend are in the rearview mirror, we're in the home stretch to cross off those holiday shopping list items.

Even though the highly publicized deals weekend is over, there are still many bargains to be had out there. However, time is ticking away and Santa will be here before you know it.

Make sure to act now to ensure all of your packages are shipped and to your home on time before it's too late. If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, consider joining for free (and guaranteed) two-day shipping.

As we get closer to the most wonderful day of the year, things will get more frantic. Get your gift shopping done now then sit back in front of the fire and bask in the glow that is Christmas.

