23 Best Christmas Deals on SanDisk Micro SD Cards

Micro SD cards are used for extremely portable media storage in mobile devices, cameras, PCs, and more. Forget about awkward hard disk and solid-state drives. With these deals going on now for the holidays, it’s easy to upgrade your Micro SD cards for file storage.
Just in time for Christmas, there are deals on all varieties and sizes of Micro SD cards from SanDisk. From 256GB to 1TB, savings of up to 60% can be had right now. But hurry: that magic Christmas clock is ticking away. Soon, these bargains will be gone.
Note: there are 23 total cards linked below within the reviews below depending on the type of card. Be sure to take advantage of the sale early, though: these deals won’t last long.
With a compact, portable format and incredible read and write speeds, the SanDisk Extreme Pro SD Cards are SanDisk’s most powerful that deliver performance that elevates your productivity and creativity.
Two sizes are on sale for Cyber Monday:
1TB on sale for $300.72; save $99.27
512GB on sale for $149.92; save $15.00
256GB on sale for $62.99; save $37.00
128GB on sale for $34.99; save $10.00
64GB on sale for $19.95; save $5.04
32GB on sale for $13.69; save $9.30
With shot speeds of up to 90MB/s and UHS Speed Class 3 recording, prepare to capture stunning high-resolution, stutter-free 4K UHD video. We know that your pace won’t let up after the shots are taken. These memory cards deliver up to 170MB/s transfer speeds for a faster postproduction workflow.
But here’s the thing, cowboy: your devices and gadgets better be up to the task of meeting that kind of speed. Need an upgrade? Check out these holiday deals.
-
SanDisk’s line of Extreme Micro SD cards is the ultimate file storage solution with read/write speeds of up to 160MB/s depending on the compatibility of the device being used. Three sizes are on sale for Cyber Monday:
1TB on sale for $380.10; save $69.89
512GB on sale for $100.19; save $99.80
400GB on sale for $69.99; save $5.00
Forget about bulky portable hard drives. These Extreme Micro SD cards are ultra-portable and hold a huge amount of data. Save time transferring high-resolution images and 4K UHD videos. Want to shoot photos quickly? Extreme Micro SD cards provide write speeds of up to 90MB/s. They’re temperature-proof, waterproof, and proof-proof. Just kidding about that last one but seriously: these SanDisk Micro SD cards are great to have around.
-
The officially licensed SanDisk Micro SD XC card for the Nintendo Switch features incredible speed and lets you add up to 512GB of space to your system. Spend less time waiting and more time gaming with read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s.
If you’re looking for less storage but still want a deal, the 256GB, 128GB, and 64GB cards are all on sale as well and they’re decorated with all sorts of different Mario imagery. Fun!
This MicroSD card is perfect for keeping your favorite games in one place so everything is neat and tidy. And how can you not enjoy that leaf design from Animal Crossing? Or maybe it’s The Legend of Zelda. Who cares? Go have fun.
-
The SanDisk series of Ultra Micro SD cards is ideal for smartphones, tablets, and cameras; gadgets that require a quick (ultra quick…get it?) transfer rate. Up to 120MB/s will let the user move up to 1,000 photos in one minute. The read/write speed on these SanDisk cards is pretty incredible.
Save on all sizes of the SanDisk Ultra Micro SD for the holidays. The following are on sale right now:
1TB on sale for $199.99; save $30.00
512BG on sale for $79.99; save $20.00
400GB on sale for $49.99; save $20.00
256GB on sale for $34.69; save $13.30
128GB on sale for $21.79; save $3.20
-
The series of SanDisk High Endurance Video Micro SD XC Cards are specifically designed for multiple re-writes in machines such as dashcams and home security systems. Designed to record for up to 20,000 hours, these Micro SD cards will give you the peace of mind that your dashcam, home monitoring, or security system will capture crucial footage when it happens, recording and re-recording worry-free.
They are built tough too—ready to record in extreme heat or freezing cold, plus they’re shockproof, waterproof, and x-ray proof. The SanDisk High Endurance Micro SD XC Cards are on sale for the holidays in the following sizes:
256GB on sale for $43.85; save $16.14
128GB on sale for $22.80; save $3.19
64GB on sale for $13.40; save $1.59