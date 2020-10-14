Vera Bradley Prime Day Deal (2020): Save Up To 50% On Bags

With those signature patterns, quilted detailing, and high-quality craftsmanship, Vera Bradley bags and accessories have been a favorite amongst women of all ages for years. Now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can stock up on all your favorite styles – or treat someone you know – with this incredible Vera Bradley deal.

Save up to 50% on Vera Bradley bags, backpacks, travel gear, and handbags with this Vera Bradley Prime Day deal. A number of styles in various quilted patterns are included in this special promotion but we’ve featured the best of the best below.

This Prime Day Deal ends at 11:59 PM (PST) tonight!

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

It's only one of the best days of the year! Or in this case, the two best days of the year! Started back in 2015, Amazon Prime Day offers people a chance to shop some pretty amazing deals on some pretty incredible brands. The shopping event has grown into a bonafide holiday, earmarked by many shoppers as the perfect time to stock up on the essentials and grab gifts for the holiday season.

Vera Bradley Prime Day Deal

Whether you're shopping for yourself or just getting ready for the holidays  - smart! - this Vera Bradley Prime Day deal is a real winner on Amazon Prime Day.

And, before you think these patterns aren't for everyone, think again. Vera Bradley is on a mission to make paisleys cool for everyone, no matter your age. In fact, many of the designs available on Amazon Prime Day are made with recycled material, in line with the super trendy sustainable fashion movement,

Trendy, fun, and bright pops of color, Vera Bradley bags, backpacks, and travel accessories make great gifts. Or, you could just treat yourself. 

Don't wait! This Vera Bradley Prime Day deal won't last! 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

