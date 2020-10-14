Vera Bradley Prime Day Deal (2020): Save Up To 50% On Bags

With those signature patterns, quilted detailing, and high-quality craftsmanship, Vera Bradley bags and accessories have been a favorite amongst women of all ages for years. Now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can stock up on all your favorite styles – or treat someone you know – with this incredible Vera Bradley deal.
Save up to 50% on Vera Bradley bags, backpacks, travel gear, and handbags with this Vera Bradley Prime Day deal. A number of styles in various quilted patterns are included in this special promotion but we’ve featured the best of the best below.
This Prime Day Deal ends at 11:59 PM (PST) tonight!
Our Review
If you’re in need of a new backpack that’s both stylish and functional, look no further than this one from Vera Bradley, now 46% off on Amazon Prime Day!
Featuring a fun-for-all-seasons floral pattern – named “Itsy Ditsy Floral” – this bag is lightweight, water-repellent, and made from recycled PET water bottles. Pretty cool, huh? The exterior design features two mesh side pockets, a front zip pocket, and a back laptop zip pocket. Inside the bag you have an ID window, two clip pockets, three pen slips, mesh slip pockets and a mesh zip pocket. Plenty of room to store all of the essentials!
Perfect for school, work, or travel, definitely a great deal on Prime Day!
Save 46% with this Vera Bradley Prime Day deal – that’s $60!
Made of 100% cotton and featuring Vera Bradley’s signature quilted detailing, this Alltogether Crossbody Purse is really more like a really cool wallet.
Featuring a fully-lined interior, 18 credit card slips, RFID protection, two zip pockets, four slip pockets and a removable checkbook cover – score! – this purse-wallet combo also features an ID window. Fashionable, functional and enough room for the essential plus your favorite stick of lipstick, this bag will take you anywhere!
Save 48% with this Vera Bradley Prime Day deal!
Stay organized when you’re on the road or traveling around with this Hanging Traveler Organizer.
Measuring in at 29-inches tall, 12-inches and 2-inches deep, this is piece is large and in charge and has room for your jewelry, makeup, hair accessories and with taffeta-lined plastic pockets, there’s even room for some toiletries.
Made of 100% cotton and featuring the Vera Bradley quilted details we know and love, this makes for a great traveling companion.
Save 33% with this Vera Bradley Prime Day deal!
Made with quilted weather-repellent and durable fabric, this tote is perfect for everyday use, even when the weather is bad.
Vera Bradley tote bags are perfect for any occasion – work, weekend getaways, parties – this is an essential accessory. It also makes a great gift! Featuring six interior pockets and three exterior pockets, there’s plenty of space to store your wallet, phone, and other must-have items.
The Vera Tote measures 15-inches high, 15 -nches wide and 6-inches deep.
Save 50% with this Vera Bradley Prime Day deal!
Cosmetic bags never looked so cool.
Beauty and ingenuity are crafted into every Vera Bradley creation, adding brightness, fun, and functionality wherever you go. The Iconic Large Cosmetic bag is spacious enough for all your make-up and is lined with a quality plastic for easy cleaning, should something break open – which something always does.
Featuring the signature Vera Bradley quilted cotton, this bag measures 9-inches wide x 4-inches tall.
Save 30% with this Vera Bradley Prime Day deal!
Featuring a different look for Vera Bradley, this Daytripper backpack is made of 100% recycled and water-repellent polyester. Equipped with three zip pockets, two mesh pockets, a padded laptop compartment, and a trolley sleeve, this backpack has a 14-liter capacity, making this stylish pack large enough to store all of your things.
Perfect for school, work, travel and everyday life, this is an ideal pack for women and men.
Save 47% with this Vera Bradley deal!
The perfect sized bag for a weekend getaway, the Vera Bradley Compact Weekender bag is colorful, lightweight and completely stylish.
Featuring a large central compartment and enough pockets to keep all your necessities organized on the road, this bag has three exterior pockets, five mesh pockets on the inside, a trolley sleeve, a removable strap, and a zip closure. This bag has roo
Dimensions: 16.25″ w x 10.0″ h x 7.25″ d with 4.5″ handle drop and 52.5″ removable, adjustable strap
Save 48% with this Vera Bradley deal!
Fanny packs are back, ladies. Oh, yes they are! Like so many of those unforgettable 90s trends finding new followings in 2020, the fanny pack might be one of the best. Conveniently located on your torso, fanny packs are the perfect size for your phone, lipstick, and other accessories. And, this one from Vera Bradley is completely fun and stylish. Oh, and you can save 30% during Amazon Prime Day!
Featuring a fun-for-all-seasons floral pattern – named “Itsy Ditsy Floral” – this pack is lightweight, water-repellent, and made from recycled PET water bottles. Pretty cool, huh?
Save 30% with this Vera Bradley Prime Day deal!
The fabric you know and love now in a weekend-ready duffel bag.
Available in a variety of colors, this bag features a 15-inch strap drop an additional 53-inch removable and adjustable strap, top zip closure, three mesh pockets for cosmetics, hair products, jewelry, and toiletries, and four exterior pockets for stowing wallets and reading materials for quick and easy access.
Jaunt off on your next adventure in style with this small travel duffel, measuring 9-inches high, 18-inches wide and 9-inches deep. with the gals for an adventure. This is also carry-on compliant.
Save 30% with this Vera Bradley Prime Day deal!
Made from sleek and lightweight microfiber, this laptop bag brings style and function to your everyday life.
A necessity for every businesswoman, this bag is a must-have as you take your laptop from the office to home to a coffee shop to a socially distanced happy hour.
The exterior features one large slip pocket and measures 11-inches high x 16-inches wide x 1-inch deep, perfect for a number of laptops.
Save 31% with this Vera Bradley deal!
The fabric you know and love now in a large vacation-ready duffel bag.
Available in a variety of colors, this bag features a drop strap, an additional 53-inch removable and adjustable strap, top zip closure, six pockets between the interior and exterior, and plenty of room for a long weekend getaway.
Jaunt off on your next adventure in style with this large travel duffel.
Save 20% with this Vera Bradley Prime Day deal!