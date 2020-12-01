Weber Cyber Monday Deal: Save $200 on SmokeFire Grills

Weber grills and equipment are among the most popular across the country, known for their excellent quality and cooking ability. If your mouth is watering just reading this, then this Cyber Monday deal is for you: $200 off SmokeFire pellet grills and 20% off SmokeFire accessories.

So if your holiday season is going to revolve in any amount around rich, delicious barbecue, then make sure you take advantage of this great deal on Weber SmokeFire. Your family (and your taste buds) will definitely thank you for it. But you’d better hurry: this deal won’t last long.

Shop Now for Weber SmokeFire Deals

Save $200 on Weber SmokeFire EX6 Wood-Fired Pellet Grill

Yes, it’s true: Anything that can be cooked will taste better grilled, especially on Weber’s series of SmokeFire Wood-Fired Pellet Grills. Get ready to spend a lot more time outside because any recipe that you care to make can be prepared on a SmokeFire grill.

With its 200 to 600 degree Fahrenheit temperature range, SmokeFire is a true comprehensive grill that has the versatility to sear steak as well as smoke brisket, bake pie, and more. Weber makes two sizes, the EX6 (above) with more than 1,000 square inches of grilling space and the EX4 (below) with 672 square inches. Both grills feature the same high-quality features, amenities, and potential.

SmokeFire grills feature a large-capacity hopper that holds more than an entire 20-pound bag of wood pellets. Whether you’re grilling steak or going for an all-day low and slow smoke, this hopper is exactly the right size.

Price: $999.00

Save $200 on Weber SmokeFire EX6 Wood-Fired Pellet Grill

Save $200 on Weber SmokeFire EX4 Wood-Fired Pellet Grill

Each SmokeFire grill is finished out with Weber’s exclusive porcelain-enameled finish that will stand up to the roughest elements and will help prevent rust and damage. The finish also helps to maintain the precise temperature throughout the cook box.

Flavorizer bars inside the grilling area were designed for direct, consistent heat in place of a more traditional diffuser plate that blocks the flame. SmokeFire features an easy-clean system that directs ash and grease to a removable drawer. The included plastic scraper tool works well to move material to the drawer for simple disposal.

Price: $799.00

Save $200 on Weber SmokeFire EX4 Wood-Fired Pellet Grill

Save $30 on Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub

An easily read LCD screen on SmokeFire grills displays time, temperature, and controller output. It also works with Weber Connect, a smart grilling hub, for a more detailed experience that communicates with the grillmaster’s mobile device.

With Weber Connect, perfecting any dish has never been easier. It’s a step-by-step grilling assistant, built into the grill, that sends notifications on everything from when it’s time to flip and serve to a food readiness countdown.

Although it’s compatible with any grill, the SmokeFire grills are specifically designed to interface with Weber Connect seamlessly. It’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled and can monitor up to four pieces of food at once.

Price: $99.99

Save $30 on Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub

Save Up to 44% on Weber SmokeFire Accessories

Accessories such as folding shelves, side tables, and covers are on sale for Cyber Monday as well. Choose between a variety of different elements that will bring style, convenience, and fun to your wood-fired grilling. Items on sale are below:

Save 20% on the Weber 7003 SmokeFire EX6 Folding Front Shelf

Save 20% on the Weber 7002 SmokeFire EX4 Folding Front Shelf

Save 30% on the Weber 7001 SmokeFire Folding Side Table

Save 44% on the Weber 7191 36-Inch SmokeFire Cover

Save 35% on the Weber 7190 24-Inch SmokeFire Cover

Save 36% on the Weber 7004 SmokeFire Wet Smoke Kit

See Also:

Cyber Monday Deals on Craftsman Tools

Cyber Monday Deals on Roku TVs

Cyber Monday Deals on DeWalt Power Tools

Cyber Monday Deals on Tools

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page