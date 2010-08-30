Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV To Drop On His Prison Release Day

Jermaine “Mack Maine” Preyan, the head of Lil Wayne’s Young Money record label, has announced to MTV that the followup to 2008’s blockbuster Tha Carter III is set to be released on the same day that Lil Wayne will be released from prison.

“Tha Carter IV plans we had and still have are to put Tha Carter IV out the day he comes out [of prison],” Mack said Thursday in New York. “He had so many songs for Tha Carter IV, we said let’s just put these 10 songs out [on I Am Not a Human Being] and double-back for Tha Carter IV. He has more songs for Tha Carter IV that are still strong.”

Despite currently serving a yearlong sentence on Rikers Island for attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Mack says Wayne is heavily involved in the song selection for the album, with Mack playing tracks over the phone for Wayne from the studio.

Wayne’s tentative release date is November 5th. The plan as of now is not only to drop a new album that day, but also to hold a welcome home concert, with Lil Wayne headlining. Mack explained, “I think the [Madison Square] Garden would be perfect.”

Will someone do some research and find out if the Garden has held any welcome home parties for felons in the past? Martha Stewart, perhaps?