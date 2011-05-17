Austin City Limits Announces 2011 Lineup

Austin City Limits has announced its lineup for 2011, which also sees the always star-packed festival celebrating it’s 10th anniversary. Legend Stevie Wonder, Arcade Fire, Kanye West, and Coldplay claim the headline slots, with My Morning Jacket, TV On The Radio, Cut Copy, Social Distortion, The Antlers, Twin Shadow, Death From Above 1979, Broken Social Scene, Bright Eyes, Santigold, The Walkmen, Chromeo, Big Boi and many more filling out the lineup for the three day festival (September 16th-18th). Check out the full lineup, get tickets and all the info here.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook