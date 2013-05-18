What Will Jay-Z & Beyonce Name Baby No. 2? ODDS!

So Blue Ivy Carter will be a big sister. After weeks of rumors it looks like it’s finally confirmed that there will be a new addition to the Carter/Knowles dynasty after Beyonce confirmed her pregnancy, which was reported by E!

But what will Jigga Junior be named? Odds have been posted on Paddy Power, with some surprising suggestions.

Coming in as the joint-favorite at 9/1 is “Tina.” Certainly one of Beyonce’s influences, many even speculating that the “Countdown” singer’s outfit during her legendary Super Bowl performance in February this year was a direct homage to Turner.

Also up there at 9/1 is “Corey.” The only reason for its presence so high up that I can figure is that it’s Jay-Z’s middle name.

Coming as the third favorite is “Brooklyn.” Probably with good reason seeing as Jay-Z has often expressed his pride at being from the borough. He cemented that pride by bringing NBA’s Nets to Brooklyn last year. The only thing perhaps holding them back would be that it’s also the name of the other most powerful celebrity couple in the world, the Beckham’s, eldest, Brooklyn.

I’m guessing that both Jigga and Beyonce see themselves as trendsetters and wouldn’t want to be seen to be following anybody, not even the Beckhams.

Here’s the full list of odds, via Paddy Power: