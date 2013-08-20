Next Chapter For ‘Riddick’ Hits Theaters on September 6

Fans of the science fiction powerhouse Riddick don’t have to wait much longer to see the adventures of Vin Diesel kicking some serious futuristic ass. The third installment of the series, entitled simply Riddick, comes to our screens on September 6.

This sequel will show the eponymous Riddick, having been left for dead on a desolate planet, forced to fight off a crack team of bounty-hunters who are out to collect his head. But don’t worry folks, Riddick is ready for them…