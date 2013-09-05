PHOTOS: Kate Upton Sexy at Style Awards 2013 for Model of the Year

PHOTOS: Kate Upton Sexy at Style Awards 2013 for Model of the Year

  • Published
  • Updated
Kate Upton Sexy Photos, Kate Upton Model of the Year, Kate Upton Hot Photos, Kate Upton Style Awards 2013, Kate Upton Model of the Year Photos, Kate Upton Red Carpet

(Getty)

Kate Upton was honored at the Style Awards 2013 for Model of the Year at Lincoln Center in New York City on September 4, 2013.

Kate Upton Sexy Photos, Kate Upton Model of the Year, Kate Upton Hot Photos, Kate Upton Style Awards 2013, Kate Upton Model of the Year Photos, Kate Upton Red Carpet

(Getty)

She graciously accepted the award, thanking everyone, including her mother. But what’s most important is … how hot she looked, right?

Read More From Heavy

WATCH: Ariana Grande Performs at Style Awards 2013

Check out a few more photos of Upton from the event below.

Kate Upton Sexy Photos, Kate Upton Model of the Year, Kate Upton Hot Photos, Kate Upton Style Awards 2013, Kate Upton Model of the Year Photos, Kate Upton Red Carpet

(Getty)

Kate Upton Sexy Photos, Kate Upton Model of the Year, Kate Upton Hot Photos, Kate Upton Style Awards 2013, Kate Upton Model of the Year Photos, Kate Upton Red Carpet

(Getty)

Kate Upton Sexy Photos, Kate Upton Model of the Year, Kate Upton Hot Photos, Kate Upton Style Awards 2013, Kate Upton Model of the Year Photos, Kate Upton Red Carpet

(Getty)

Read More From Heavy

Kate Upton Named 2013 Model of the Year
Read More
, , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook