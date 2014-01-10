Isabelle McNally, Jonah Hill’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jonah Hill has a lot to be thankful for in this new year. Besides a hit movie with The Wolf of Wall Street, he is dating an up-and-coming model and actress.

Here is what you need to know about New York native Isabelle McNally.

1. She Was First Spotted With Jonah in September

US Weekly first confirmed that photos were taken of the couple in September while walking their dogs in West Hollywood.

On December 30, they were seen shopping at Whole Foods in low-key clothing. They also work out together.

2. Hill Came Out of Two Recent Relationships

The comedian-turned-serious actor was dating his high school sweetheart, Jordan Klein, for four years. He was also linked to Dustin Hoffman’s daughter, Ali, until September of 2012.

The Superbad actor’s fans seem to be jealous that the star is taken and have expressed their feelings on Twitter.

WHY DOES JONAH HILL HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AND WHY IS SHE NOT ME!!!!! I’m crying right now — shaiy (@ilovejonahhill_) January 8, 2014

3. She’s an Up-&-Coming Actress & Model

According to her IMDB page, she is currently filming HBO’s The Money with Ray Liotta.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the show is about James Castman (Brendan Gleeson), a powerful media mogul.

She had a minor role in 2012’s Frances Ha, and began her acting career in 2009. A Hollywood up-and-comer, she already has a fan base. One fan even made a Tumblr dedicated to her.

Known for her bohemian looks, Isabelle also dabbles in modeling. Elle Magazine praised her career by saying:

Restaurateur Keith McNally’s bon vivant daughter has garnered a devout following of Manhattan party photographers and fashion bloggers with her Margot Tenenbaum–meets–Nancy Spungen look.

4. Her Father Is a Renowned Restaurateur

Her father, Keith, owns multiple NYC restaurants. Two are Balthazar in SoHo and Pastis in the Meatpacking District. On his bio page, it says that he lives in the West Village with his wife Alina and five children.

McNally’s ex-wife Lynn Wagenkneckt is Isabelle’s mother. Isabelle’s brother, Harry, owns clothing company Pegleg NYC.

Jonah, know for his weight fluctuation, may or may not be happy that his girlfriend has access to these well-known eateries.

5. She’s From New York’s Greenwich Village

McNally grew up in Greenwich Village. Photographer Todd Selby photographed her in her home in 2008. This video, taken in 2009, shows the actress and her model friend, Poppy Delevingne, partying in downtown New York. Poppy is the sister of Cara, who had a recent NYC romp with Michelle Rodriguez. The video has this caption:

Poppy Delevingne and Isabelle McNally head downtown for drinks, a concert, and, of course, boys. Think the downtown scene is overrun by hipsters that are too cool for thou? Think again. When the girls head out for a night on the town, it is filled with fun, friends, and yes… flip cup

Jonah is hanging out in NY soon, hosting Saturday Night Live for the third time on January 25.