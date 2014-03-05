WATCH: The Shaytards Post Live ‘Happy Birthday Shay!’ Video

Shay Carl is a big YouTube personality and one of his five YouTube channels is called “The Shaytards.” Today is his birthday and Shay has started a huge trend on Twitter to support his channel. Using the hashtags #HAPPYBIRTHDAYSHAY and #2MillionSHAYTARDS, Shay is hoping to obtain 2 million subscribers to his YouTube channel … He’s pretty close, so maybe you could make it happen.
To start off, the live video is having a few technical difficulties, but they’re doing their best to make it a fun video for Shay. Have a look at the crew from Maker Studios who are trying to surprise Shay on his birthday.
In the meantime, Shay is being held hostage in their conference room as you can see in the below Instagram pic.
2 Comments
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Muy agradecido por la totalidad de la informacion que has
puesto. Me agrada este webb blog! Es posible que revisara el
estilo y diseño, de todas formas el restoo extraordinario!
No se me ocurre mejor momento para hacer ciertos planes parra el futuro y estar contento.
He releido este interesante escrito y sii mee permitieras quisiera recomendarte acerca de algunos interesantes topicos o trucos.
Tal vez tu puedas componer los siguinete escritos en relacion con este reflexion. Quisiera descubrir mas cosas en relacion a este topico