Days before its SXSW premiere, Rolling Stone has published a 1-minute-and-33-second clip from the upcoming Jimi Hendrix biopic All Is By My Side.

In the clip you can see Andre 3000, formerly of Outkast fame, playing Hendrix. The film is scheduled to have UK release August 8, 2014.