WATCH: FX Releases the First 7 Minutes of ‘Fargo’

Now you can get sampling of one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, FX’s Fargo. Above is the first 7 minutes of the show, in which you can see Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman ditching his British accent for a Minnesota one.

The show, which premieres on April 15 at 10 p.m., also stars Colin Hanks, Breaking Bad’s Bob Odenkik, Oliver Platt, Always Sunny’s Glenn Howerton, and Adam Goldberg.

You can watch the official trailer of the show below: