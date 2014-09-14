Ashley Burns & Michael Jefferson, ‘Naked And Afraid’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Meet survivalists Ashley Burns and Michael Jefferson, who are taking on Botswana for their episode of Naked And Afraid. Read on for the facts on each of them …

1. Michael Started a Fundraiser for His Mother Battling Breast Cancer

Michael’s mother is battling breast cancer and he started a fundraiser via Go Fund Me to raise money for some of her medical expenses as well as a nice wig. The $5,000 Michael needed was raised by 61 people over the course of 12 months. Chemo was taking its toll on Michael’s mom’s hair and she was understandably upset about losing so much of it. Because wigs are not covered under insurance and the good ones are so expensive, Michael decided to try to raise money for his strong mother. It was a success.

Hey everyone keep spreading the word. Im not going to quit on my Mom until this goal is met http://t.co/eNDY5aCsBg #survivor #oneworld #mom — Michael Jefferson (@MJeffersonS24) September 3, 2013

2. Does the Show Have a Quitter on Day One?

It’s only the first day and Ashley Burns is so dehydrated that she’s fighting nausea. Michael is very supportive of Ashley, but is a bit concerned since they’re only a couple hours into their first day. Despite her dehydration, Ashley pushes on. Have a look at the clip above.

3. Michael Was On the Show Survivor

Week 1 Botswana Picture. pic.twitter.com/HKRD5ehmhL — Michael Jefferson (@MJeffersonS24) September 12, 2014

Michael says that it was actually his mother who influenced him in trying out for Survivor. The two of them were fans of the show and that inspired him to give it a go. HeraldNet writes:

He was a Cosmopolitan magazine dateable bachelor in 2010 and a tribal member on “Survivor: One World” in 2012 before his latest stint as a naked castaway in the wild.

Though Michael was on Survivor, he says it’s nothing compared to Naked and Afraid:

The bugs are on you all day and all night,” Jefferson said. “Bees in your ears. Ticks crawling on you. Mosquitoes find you interesting all day and want to hang out on you. The bugs can go wherever they want. At least on ‘Survivor’ you have clothes.

Discovery discusses Michael’s time on Survivor as this:

Most of his skills were tested and advanced when he spent two months on the small island of Samoa while participating on the show Survivor: twenty-two days of this time was spent living in a self-crafted primitive shelter. Castaways were not given more than a quarter-sized portion of rice each day as well as water which had to be purified … After spending twenty-two days hungry, thirsty, mentally and physically exhausted, Michael knows survival is no fantasy but a requirement in life. When stuck in a survival situation, just having a few skills could ultimately save your life.

4. Astrology Is a Passion of Ashley’s

Aside from hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities, Ashley has a life very different from that of a survivalist. Her Discovery bio reads:

When not practicing survival, Ashley works in automotive sales and finance. She is close with her two parents, Robin and Rick, and two younger sisters, Leia and Taylor. She has a passion for astrology, history, traveling, and adventure.

Nonetheless, Ashley believes that survival skills are important because people are too reliant on technology today and technology is bound to fail.

5. Sexy Michael Has a Girlfriend

Women may be drooling over Michael when they see him on TV. Unfortunately, he’s taken by a pretty brunette named Sarah Barlett who he enjoys travelling the world with. According to Discovery, Michael enjoys venturing through Europe, Asia, Mexico, Caribbean and the South Pacific. By day, he’s a banker, and at all other times, he’s an adventurer.