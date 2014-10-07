‘Supernatural’ Season 10 Spoilers: Premiere, Cast & Episodes Guide

It’s the 10th season of Supernatural and we’ve got all the episode clips and details on all the characters in the new season. Check out everything you need to get you ready for the big event.

– Executive Producer Jeremy Carver told IGN:

At the beginning of the season, Sam has actually no idea what happened to his brother. He knows that his brother left him a note. He assumes that it was his brother who left him the note, but other than that, he has actually no idea what happened. He can only, at this point, guess at what happened. So, it’s not just about finding Dean. It’s about uncovering, actually, what happened to Dean.

– The premiere episode is called “Black” and the synopsis is:

The show will open with Sam’s “frantic search for his missing brother, who is gone without a trace.” The road to recovering the wayward Dean takes Sam down dark paths with consequences that will shake the boys to their core. Your favorite angel will be floating about as a Season 10 regular when Supernatural returns. The angel will be forced to “pick up the pieces in the aftermath of Metatron’s campaign,” the synopsis suggests, adding that “with his grace failing and rogue angels still on the loose, Cas will face the ticking clock of his own mortality as all-new threats emerge to once again push all of our heroes to their limits.

– Check out this interview at Comic Con with star Jared Padalecki below:

– Sam becomes very dark this season, even torturing a demon, as E.P. Carver says:

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that Sam goes pretty dark, and I think at the time, his desire to find Dean clouds his own thinking in that he doesn’t quite see how dark he went. He makes some very questionable moral judgments, which he will be called onto the carpet for, because when these two finally confront each other and they compare their laundry list of bad things they did when they were apart, Sam’s got a lot to answer for. I don’t want to go into too many specifics because we really do lean into it heavy in the opening episodes.

Carver also reveals to IGN that Crowley has big plans for Dean:

We pick up with Crowley and Dean very much in the thick of their howling-at-the-moon phase. So, Crowley has actually done very little in the way of kingsmanship, or being king; and that all sort of ties into – they might be having a heck of a time together, but Crowley has larger plans for Dean. And his plans for Dean are very much the subject of their relationship in the opening episodes.

– TV Line also spoke with Carver, who revealed the overall theme this season:

All of our major characters this year are taking very personal journeys [about] what they need to really come to terms with, who they are, and that’s going to force certain decisions to be made that maybe they don’t want to make or certain moves or certain bad things that they have do, or frankly, good things. The question, “Am I my own worst enemy?” is certainly a possible theme you could put to the season.

– Zap2it reports:

As actor Misha Collins explained to Zap2it at Comic Con in July, Castiel’s fading grace won’t mean his expiration (as far as he knows) but rather a slow loss of his angel powers — which makes wrangling the angels back into order very problematic. Castiel’s arc this season will include some faces from the past. News broke that “Supernatural” is casting for a grown-up Claire Novak — the daughter of Castiel’s vessel who was spared at her father’s request back in Season 4.

– Jensen Ackles opens up about his character Dean’s demon side to TV Line: Oh, it’s like an ultra version of a womanizing party animal. He’s out partying in Vegas with the King of Hell; he’s got backstage passes and he doesn’t give a s— about anything. That’s essentially what we’re going to see.

– In addition to Dean, there will still be many other monsters this season that both Dean and Sam will have to deal with. Jeremy Carver reveals:

Some of the monsters we see will be not totally new to fans in that – and I’m saying not just the monster but the actual specific character – there will be some monsters we’ve seen before and there will be some monsters we have talked about but never seen, and they’re finally coming into the spotlight this season.

– The 200th episode involves Chuck’s books. Padalecki let the cat out of the bag on this one, but E.P. Carver expands on it:

I think one of the fun things about the episode is that because they might be going to a play, you’re going to see representations in a lot of different ways of a lot of our favorite characters. So, characters we might expect to see will be represented in many different ways. It’s very much a love letter not only to the fans but to some of the actors that have graced the screen on the show over the years. There’s going to be lots of little easter eggs of sorts with little, visual shout-outs to folks we’ve grown to love from the past.

– The show picks up 4-6 weeks after the season 9 finale and Dean is a demon.

