5 Best Batman T-Shirts for Men (Updated!)

Na Na Na Na Na…Batman! Everyone loves Batman. Have you ever met someone that said, “Ugh, I hate Batman!” No, I didn’t think so. Batman is the superhero without super powers that gives people hope. We’ve seen many iterations of Batman through the years, and he’s been portrayed by many different people, seen in many different animated forms, and has more suits than James Bond. He’s had numerous TV shows, including Gotham, Batman The Animated Series, and of course the classic 1960s Batman with Adam West. Throughout Batman’s history, even without superpowers, he always comes out on top, besting the likes of The Joker, Penguin, Two-Face, Scarecrow, and more of Gotham’s greatest villains.

There are a ton of great Batman-themed mens t-shirts out there that celebrate The Dark Knight and how awesome he is. So if you’re in the market for a badass Batman shirt, check out the top 5 best Batman t-shirts you can buy right now:

1. Batman Dark Knight Logo Gray

This gray and black Batman graphic t-shirt has a classic, clean look that’s both stylish and nerdy. You don’t have to sport the classic black and yellow Batman logo for people to know that you’re a Batman fan. This shirt, which is officially licensed by DC Comics, features The Dark Knight logo and is available in Small – 3XL.

Price: $11.95-$22.99 (Depending on size)

2. Batman Be Yourself

Usually, I avoid Hot Topic. It’s loud, it’s obnoxious and it’s the last place I’d like to shop. Luckily, you can buy Hot Topic t-shirts online, like this Batman “Be Yourself” shirt. The shirt reads, “Always be yourself! Unless you can be Batman. Then always be Batman.” This Batman graphic tee is available in Small – 2XL and is 100% cotton.

Price: $20.50 – $25.45 (Price Varies with Size)

3. Batman Beyond Logo T-Shirt

Batman Beyond has always been one of my favorite iterations of Batman, since I’ve always been interested in the future and futuristic things. Even Batman’s logo evolved for the future in Batman Beyond, as you can see on this shirt. The sleek red Batman logo looks cool, and although nothing will ever be as cool as the Batman Beyond animated series, this t-shirt comes close.

Price: $11.95 – $23.68 (Price Varies with Size)

4. Batman Seek and Destroy

For a darker iteration of Batman, check out DC Comics’ own Batman Seek and Destory t-shirt. It shows a more sinister looking Batman that is to be taken more seriously. It’s made from 100% cotton and comes in Small – 2XL. This shirt sports a great illustration of the caped crusader, and it’s one of the more unique Batman t-shirts we’ve seen.

Price: $13.69 – $23.99 (Depending on Size)

5. Batman 1960s Live Action TV Series Adam West Shirt

Adam West is responsible for really bringing Batman to a new audience. This Batman 1960s live action TV series t-shirt is a great design, with Adam West’s Batman on the front and the Nanananas from the theme song behind him. It comes in Small – 2XL, and comes in different colors. We salute you, Adam West!

Price: $19.95 – $21.95 (Depending on Size)