5 Best Star Wars Kitchen Gadgets in the Galaxy (2018)

Star Wars Day is on Monday (May the Fourth Be With You), and what better way to celebrate the occasion than to see what cool gadgets are out there for Star Wars lovers. There are all sorts of cool Star Wars kitchen gadgets available, ranging from unique ice cube trays to cute R2-D2 measuring cups and a Darth Vader Toaster. That’s right, you can make your own Star Wars toast! Some of these are for Star Wars collectors only, while others can be for the casual Star Wars fan (if there is such a thing). It’s time to deck out your kitchen with Star Wars gadgets.

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best cool Star Wars kitchen gadgets for sale:

1. Darth Vader Toaster

You know what’s better than toast in the morning? Toast from the Dark Side! The Darth Vader toaster makes toast with the Star Wars logo burned across its center, so you can reminisce about the original Star Wars trilogy while you eat your breakfast. The toaster is a great replica of Darth Vader’s helmet. And although you can’t actually wear it (trust me, I’ve tried), it makes a great addition to your Star Wars-themed kitchen.

Price: $49.95

2. Star Wars Silicone Ice Tray Set

With the summer coming up, you’re going to be making a lot of ice, so you might as well be using badass Star Wars-inspired silicone ice cube trays to make your ice. They’re sold in a set of 6 (for less than $20), with molds including Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, a Millenium Falcon, X-Wing Fighter, R2-D2 and a Han Solo Carbiner. These silicone trays can also be used for baking and chocolate making. Having iced tea with little Storm Trooper ice cubes sounds pretty great. You can also buy a Death Star ice cube mold, sold separately.

Price: $15.25 (set of 6)

3. Star Wars Cutting Board (Millennium Falcon)

Believe it or not, there is an officially licensed Star Wars cutting board shaped like the Millennium Falcon. And, it’s pretty great. It’s acrylic, so it’s easy to clean. It has a few bumpers on the backside of it so that it doesn’t scratch your counter top. What will they think of next?

Price: $39.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

4. Star Wars Yoda Mug

Want to know what you look like every Monday morning? Look no further than the Vandor Star Wars Yoda mug, which has a big photo of Yoda plastered on the front of it. The mug also reads “May the Force Be With You” on one side, and the bright green color of the mug is sure to wake you up. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, and holds 18-ounces of coffee. Vandor also has a Storm Trooper mug and a R2-D2 mug.

Price: $11.00

5. Star Wars Lightsaber Chopsticks

There are also officially licensed Star Wars lightsaber chopsticks available to buy. Whether you want Luke Skywalker’s blue lightsaber, Darth Vader’s red, or Yoda’s green lightsaber, there is a pair of lightsaber chopsticks for any Star Wars fan. These chopsticks make great Star Wars gifts, and whoever owns them will be sure to order sushi just so that they can use them.

Price: $17.49

