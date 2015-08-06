WATCH: Miss Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant 2015 [VIDEO]

In June 2015, the 2015 Miss Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant took place in Las Vegas with 100 hopeful contestants vying for two titles – Miss Hooters World and Miss Hooters International. The winner of Miss Hooters World was contestant Lydia Hipkiss, while Miss Hooters International was Miss Meagan Pastorchik. Check out the above video of the top 10 contestants being announced.

And, check out a photo of winner Meagan Pastorchik below.

Anonymous

This is MY video that I recorded for personal reasons. you do not have my permission to use it! if you had contacted myself we could have come to an arrangement!!!

