‘Jill & Jessa: Counting On’ Premiere on TLC

The premiere of Jill & Jessa: Counting On finally airs on TLC and we get to see the Duggar sisters as they deal with life as mothers, wives and victims in the midst of their brother Josh Duggar's cheating and molestation scandal. Josh Duggar was revealed to have inappropriately touched underage women, and a couple of them were his sisters Jill and Jessa. Josh also was exposed as cheating on his wife Anna Renee on the website Ashley Madison. On the premiere of this TLC special, Jill opens up about the scandal, saying that: Everybody makes their own decisions and everybody makes their own choices, but they're not the only ones who suffer the consequences. The show also features Jessa's complications during child birth, airing a 911 call from her mother Michele. Jessa's labor took nearly 48 hours, and she bled so much after the birth that she had to be taken to the hospital. Aside from all the negative, there is a great deal of positives in the story-lines as well. We get to reminisce with the girls on their childhoods and meet their babies - Israel and Spurgeon ... yes, Spurgeon. For more information on the new show, the Josh Duggar scandals, Jill and Jessa's husbands and more, click through our gallery of the girls' best Instagram photos.