Taylor Swift vs. Tom Hiddleston at the 2016 Emmys

Tonight, Tom Hiddleston will be vying for the title of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role of Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager. But while he’s busy combatting awards-night nerves, he could be potentially distracted by the sight of his recent ex, Taylor Swift, who has also been invited to tonight’s festivities.

In June of this year, the couple was spotted making out near Taylor’s home in Rhode Island, a mere two weeks after she broke up with DJ Calvin Harris. After three months they called it quits. On Sunday afternoon, Radar reported that Harris reached out to Hiddleston, suggesting they “hang out and trade war stories about their rough times with Taylor Swift.” A source who’s close with Harris told Radar, “Calvin knows what it’s like to fight the Taylor Swift press machine and wants Tom to know that he is not alone.”

Meanwhile, Taylor seems rather unconcerned with her exes– she’s busy focusing on Zac Efron. A source told Inquisitr that she’s been talking about the Neighbors star non-stop since breaking up with up with Tom. She even reached out to Zac suggesting they hang out and grab dinner, and “he’s into it.”

Speaking of Harris, who’s he with these days? Has he moved on from Swift? It seems he has. In fact, Harris, 32, has reportedly been hooking up with 47-year-old Jennifer Lopez, who just ended her five-year relationship with Casper Smart. A source told Radar, “Calvin and Jennifer are very careful to not be seen together. It’s very early days, and they’re keeping things on the down-low.”

Whether or not Swift and Hiddleston will come face-to-face tonight is still up for debate. According to Mirror, the Emmys team is doing their best to make sure the former couple won’t run into one another.