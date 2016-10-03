Does Derek Hough Have a Girlfriend?

Hayley Erbert

What's the deal with Derek Hough's love life? We haven't heard anything since August, but the last report was that he was dating Dancing with the Stars troupe dancer Hayley Erbert, 21. The two have been photographed hand-in-hand over the summer, but neither of them have officially confirmed a romance together. In the past, Hough, 30, has been linked to celebrities including Kate Hudson, Shannon Elizabeth, Hayley Erbert and several others. According to Whos Dated Who, Hough is currently single, but perhaps he's just keeping his personal life out of the spotlight. Whatever the case, let's get to know Hayley Erbert, her connection to Derek Hough, Hough's love life and more in Erbert's best Instagram pics. (Instagram/Hayley.Erbert)