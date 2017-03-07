Vanessa Grimaldi, ‘The Bachelor’: Best Instagram Photos 2017

Vanessa Grimaldi

Vanessa Grimaldi is one of the front-runners on The Bachelor 2017 and she is vying for the heart of Nick Viall. Keep in mind that if you do NOT want to know any major spoilers about the show, STOP READING NOW ... Otherwise, carry on. Now that we have that out of the way, Grimaldi and Nick Viall have major obstacles to overcome in their relationship if they are to have a future together. Viall does not appear to be good with moving to Canada, so this may be a problem for the couple. Get to know more info on their future, the outcome of the show and Grimaldi's life in our gallery of her best Instagram pics. (Instagram/VanessaGrimaldi30)