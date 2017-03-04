Who Is Hosting ‘SNL’ Tonight? 3/4/2017

SNL is finally back, and who’s hosting tonight? Octavia Spencer with musical guest Father John Misty!

That’s right, Octavia Spencer will be hosting SNL for the first time ever, and it’s about time. Spencer has been extra busy lately– last week, she strut her stuff at the Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Hidden Figures. Then, on Tuesday, she made her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she said that the night was one of the craziest nights of her life.

And just who is Father John Misty? The singer, songwriter, guitarist, and drummer, whose real name is Joshua Tillman, has been steadily putting out solo recordings since 2004. Misty has collaborated with a number of A-listers, like Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Kid Cudi. In 2008, he was the drummer for Fleet Foxes.

Octavia Spencer, 44, was born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama. She has six siblings, and received her bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts from Auburn University. As a guest star, Spencer has appeared on shows like Raising the Bar, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Big Bang Theory, Wizards of Waverly Place, Grounded for Life, ER, Titus, Becker, 30 Rock and Dharma & Greg. She’s held recurring roles on Mom and Ugly Betty.