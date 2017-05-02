‘Prison Break’ Season 5 Episode 5: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

So far, this new season of Prison Break has definitely been worth the wait. Michael may have broken out of prison, but now he has to escape from an entire country. And after last week’s big reveal, it looks like he has some pretty powerful enemies to deal with in the U.S. and they’re very well connected. The show is continuing tonight with episode 5, as fans seek to understand more about what’s going on with Michael. What will Sara do now that she and T-Bag have discovered that crazy truth? The episode starts at 9 p.m. Eastern. Read on below for more details about tonight’s episode. (And see photos and predictions about tonight’s episode in Heavy’s story here.)

DATE: Tonight, Tuesday, May 2, 2017

PREMIERE AIR TIME: 9:00 p.m.-10 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central)

TV CHANNEL: Fox — To find what channel Fox is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Fox is on for you.

PRISON BREAK LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the fifth episode of Prison Break via live stream.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch a preview first. Here’s a sneak peek: