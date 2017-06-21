FX Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable in 2017

Watching a live stream of FX has never been easier.

If you don’t have a cable subscription or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch shows like “Fargo,” “The Americans” or “Snowfall” via over-the-top streaming services, which allow you to watch a handful of channels on your computer, phone or other device for a monthly fee.

And with the steady rise of these services, cable-cutters have plenty of different options to choose from: Sling TV is my personal recommendation due to its cheap price point, but services such as DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue also offer different pros and cons.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching FX:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. FX is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which come in at just $25 per month.

Another pro for Sling TV is the ability to customize your package. While other services offer more channels in their base bundles, Sling has a variety of different category-specific (sports, news, entertainment, etc.) add-ons for just $5 or $10 extra per month.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue”:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on three devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with Sling TV credentials on FX Now app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Blue” will give you access to FX

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Blue” package is $25 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

Most Channels: DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle “Live a Little”, comes in at $35 per month, but if you’re more concerned with a larger channel lineup and are willing to pay a little extra, this is certainly the way to go.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; No DVR; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on FX Now app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include FX, while “Live a Little” is cheapest

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

If you’re in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco or Miami, the price point for PlayStation Vue isn’t going to be a selling point, as the cheapest bundle for those markets is “Access,” which costs $40 per month. Those in other markets, however, can sign up for “Access Slim,” which is a more reasonable $30 per month.

Ultimately, PlayStation Vue does have some important advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once.

Here’s a look at the “Access Slim” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $29.99 per month ($39.99 for select markets)

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials on FX Now app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include FX

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package is the cheapest of the four packages at $29.99 per month, but it is $39.99 per month in select markets. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices